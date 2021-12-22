  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen HEP Solar Portfolio 2. Mit HEP investieren Sie in Beteiligungen an Photovoltaikanlagen in Japan, den USA, Europa und Kanada.
Jetzt informieren!-w-
22.12.2021 22:59

KKR, Ontario Teachers and PSP Investments Complete Acquisition of Spark Infrastructure

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board ("Ontario Teachers) and Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP Investments and together, "the Consortium) today announced the completion of the acquisition of all issued securities of Spark Infrastructure (ASX: SKI) in an all-cash transaction for approximately A$5.2 billion. All regulatory approvals have been obtained.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005823/en/

Spark Infrastructure invests in essential energy infrastructure businesses within Australia, which serve over 5 million homes and businesses, and are deeply involved in supporting the transition of Australias electricity grid to one that is increasingly reliant on renewable energy. Spark Infrastructures portfolio comprises:

- 49% of SA Power Networks, the sole operator of South Australias electricity distribution network, supplying approximately 896,000 residential and commercial customers across the state;
- 49% in Citipower and Powercor (together known as "Victoria Power Networks), the operator of distribution networks that supply electricity to over 1.1 million customers in Melbourne and central and western Victoria;
- 15.01% of TransGrid, the largest high-voltage electricity transmission network by volume in the National Electricity Market, connecting generators, distributors and major users in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory; and
- 100% of the 120MWDC /100MWAC Bomen Solar Farm located north of Wagga Wagga in New South Wales.

Andrew Jennings, a Director on KKRs Infrastructure team in Australia, said, "We are excited to invest in Spark Infrastructure, which is a world-class business that plays a critical role in Australian communities. Alongside Ontario Teachers and PSP Investments, we look forward to working with the management teams of Spark Infrastructure and its portfolio companies, to support the business objectives to improve grid stability and build secure, high-quality and cost-effective electricity infrastructure for customers across the country.

"Spark Infrastructure aligns perfectly with our strategy to invest in high-quality regulated infrastructure assets globally that will both benefit from and support the transition to a low-carbon economy, said Bruce Crane, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure & Natural Resources at Ontario Teachers. "We look forward to working with our partners and management to continue to optimize network performance and reliability while also supporting future growth of the portfolio.

"We are excited to add Spark Infrastructure to our Infrastructure portfolio and to continue nurturing our established relationships with KKR and Ontario Teachers, said Sandiren Curthan, Senior Director, Infrastructure Investments, PSP Investments. "As Australia transitions away from coal, Spark Infrastructures electricity transmission and distribution networks are well-positioned to enable the clean energy transition toward a low-carbon economy.

KKR is making the investment through its core infrastructure strategy which focuses on investing in high-quality regulated assets in developed OECD markets.

About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKRs insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is the administrator of Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with C$227.7 billion in net assets (all figures at June 30, 2021 unless noted). It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.6% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region offices are located in Hong Kong and Singapore, and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded as at January 1, 2021, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 331,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com.

About PSP Investments
The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with C$204.5 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2021. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in public financial markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR News

23.11.21KKR to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference 2021
25.11.21KKR Invests in Taylor’s Education Group
14.12.21KKR Expands Real Estate Industrial Portfolio in the Lehigh Valley with a New Acquisition
16.12.21KKR Releases 2022 Global Macro Outlook
08.12.21KKR Launches Stellar Renewable Power
02.12.21KKR Announces New Partners and Managing Directors
17.12.21KKR to Acquire Leading Software Provider Yayoi from ORIX
14.12.21KKR and Synergy Acquire Two Drydock in the Seaport’s Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park from Skanska
15.12.21KKR Completes Acquisition of Bettcher Industries and Names Dan Daniel Chairman
15.12.21KKR Launches Self-Storage Investment Platform with Jonathan Perry
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Was passiert bei einem Aktiensplit?
Vontobel: Jahresrückblick 2021: Vontobel-Kunden suchten Zertifikate zu Inflation, Wasserstoff, Healtcare - jetzt kommt Logistik
Brent: Rücksetzer nach Omikron-Schock wird mit Käufen beantwortet!
Micron Technology reitet den Trend
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Healthcare-Aktien mit Innovationspower gegen Diabetes
Baker Steel: Wie einfach es wäre, ließe ein Tief die Glocken erklingen!
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
So wird das Investmentjahr 2022!
Um jeden Preis
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Preisrekord bei Immobilien  doch die Vermögensrally wird ein Ende finden
Wir müssen Regeln finden, wie wir mit Telegram umgehen
Ende des Tech-Booms? Diese Aktien verkaufen jetzt die Insider
Dividende gegen Inflation und Rallye der Omikron-Verlierer
Die große Endabrechnung entlarvt das verrückte Börsenjahr

News von

Bayer-Monsanto-Übernahme: "Bayer hat Anleger über die Risiken von Monsanto getäuscht"
Valneva-Aktie: Lauer Booster - Unsere Einschätzung zum Papier
BASF-Aktie: Investmentbank erhöht das Kursziel
Lufthansa-Aktie auf Erholungskurs: Neue Chance nach Korrektur
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Airbus, Fresenius, EON, Nike, Bosch und Novavax

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlichim Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.500 Punkten -- Beiersdorf kauft in den USA Hautpflegeschäft Chantecaille -- Delivery Hero sagt Expansion in Deutschland ab -- Tesla im Fokus

EZB-Ratsmitglied Holzmann denkt laut über Zinswende nach. Brenntag bekommt mit Kristin Neumann neue Finanzvorständin. CIMIC gewinnt Auftrag für Flughafen-U-Bahn in Sydney. Maersk schluckt Logistikfirma in Hongkong. Barclays nimmt Aroundtown mit 'Underweight' wieder auf. Novartis übernimmt Gyroscope Therapeutics. Mehrere US-Techfirmen verzichten wegen Corona auf Elektronikmesse CES.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Studie: In diesen deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am niedrigsten
Welche Städte haben die geringsten Nebenkosten?
Die toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen