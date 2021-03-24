KKR Prices $500,000,000 of 4.625% Subordinated Notes Due 2061

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KKR & Co. Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "KKR) (NYSE: KKR) today announced that it has priced an offering of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (the "notes) issued by KKR Group Finance Co. IX LLC, its indirect subsidiary. The notes are to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by KKR & Co. Inc. and KKR Group Partnership L.P. The offering is expected to close on March 31, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

KKR intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, along with cash on hand, to redeem one or more of the series of its outstanding Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC and KKR Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). The offering is being made by means of a prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement only. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting the joint book-running managers: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751; BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-212-834-4533; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649; UBS Securities LLC toll-free at 1-888-827-7275 and KKR Capital Markets LLC at 1-212-230-9433.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of the notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The forward-looking statements are based on KKRs beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to KKR or are within its control. If a change occurs, KKRs business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to vary from the forward-looking statements: failure to realize the anticipated benefits within the expected timeframes from the acquisition of The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC (together with its subsidiaries, "Global Atlantic); unforeseen liabilities or integration and other costs of the Global Atlantic acquisition and timing related thereto; changes in Global Atlantic's business; distraction of KKR's or Global Atlantic's management or other diversion of resources within each company caused by the Global Atlantic acquisition; retention of key Global Atlantic employees; Global Atlantic's ability to maintain business relationships following the acquisition; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pandemic's impact on the U.S. and global economies; foreign, federal, state and local governmental responses to the pandemic; whether KKR realizes all or any of the anticipated benefits from converting to a corporation and the timing of realizing such benefits; whether there are increased or unforeseen costs associated with the conversion, including any adverse change in tax law; the volatility of the capital markets; failure to realize the benefits of or changes in KKR's or Global Atlantic's business strategies including the ability to realize the anticipated synergies from acquisitions, including the Global Atlantic acquisition, strategic partnerships or other transactions; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel and expense of recruiting and retaining such personnel; changes in the asset management or insurance industry, interest rates, credit spreads, currency exchange rates or the general economy; underperformance of KKR's or Global Atlantic's investments and decreased ability to raise funds; KKR's and Global Atlantic's compliance with laws applicable to their respective businesses; changes to Global Atlantic as a consolidated subsidiary of KKR; ability of KKR to manage Global Atlantic's investments; KKR's control of Global Atlantic; changes in Global Atlantic policyholders' behaviors; any disruption in servicing Global Atlantic's insurance policies; the use of estimates and risk management in Global Atlantic's business; outcome of Global Atlantic's litigation and regulatory matters; and the degree and nature of KKR's and Global Atlantic's competition. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. KKR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which such statements were made except as required by law. In addition, KKRs business strategy is focused on the long term and financial results are subject to significant volatility. Additional information about factors affecting KKR is available in KKR & Co. Inc.s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021 and other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

