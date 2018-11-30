KKR Prices $500,000,000 of Senior Notes

KKR & Co. Inc. ("KKR) (NYSE: KKR) today announced that it has priced an
offering of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.750% Senior
Notes due 2029 (the "notes) issued by KKR Group Finance Co. VI LLC, its
indirect subsidiary. The notes are to be fully and unconditionally
guaranteed by KKR & Co. Inc. and its subsidiaries, KKR Management
Holdings L.P., KKR Fund Holdings L.P. and KKR International Holdings
L.P. KKR intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes,
together with cash on hand, to redeem in full the $500 million aggregate
principal amount outstanding of its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2020 issued
by KKR Group Finance Co. LLC and pay the related redemption premium and
all fees and expenses related thereto.
The notes will be offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in
the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States
pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the "Securities Act).
The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state
securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States
absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration
requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities,
and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or
jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in
accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING
STATEMENTS
This release contains certain forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs,
projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends
and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical
facts. The forward-looking statements are based on KKRs beliefs,
assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information
currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations
can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of
which are known to KKR or are within its control. If a change occurs,
KKRs business, financial condition, liquidity and results of
operations, including but not limited to dividends, tax assets, tax
liabilities, assets under management, fee paying assets under
management, capital invested, syndicated capital, uncalled commitments,
after-tax distributable earnings, fee related earnings, segment EBITDA,
core interest expense, cash and short-term investments, book value, and
return on equity may vary materially from those expressed in the
forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could
cause actual results to vary from the forward-looking statements:
whether KKR realizes all or any of the anticipated benefits from
converting to a corporation and the timing of realizing such benefits;
whether there are increased or unforeseen costs associated with the
conversion, including any adverse change in tax law; the volatility of
the capital markets; failure to realize the benefits of or changes in
KKRs business strategies including the ability to realize the
anticipated synergies from acquisitions, strategic partnerships or other
transactions; availability, terms and deployment of capital;
availability of qualified personnel and expense of recruiting and
retaining such personnel; changes in the asset management industry,
interest rates or the general economy; underperformance of KKR's
investments and decreased ability to raise funds; and the degree and
nature of KKRs competition. All forward-looking statements speak only
as of the date hereof. KKR does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that
occur after the date on which such statements were made except as
required by law. In addition, KKRs business strategy is focused on the
long-term and financial results are subject to significant volatility.
Additional information about factors affecting KKR can be found in KKR &
Co. Inc.s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2018, filed with the SEC on February 15, 2019, Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019, filed with the
SEC on May 3, 2019 and other filings with the SEC, which are available
at www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005913/en/