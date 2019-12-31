finanzen.net
18.08.2020 23:11

KKR Prices $750,000,000 of 3.500% Senior Notes Due 2050

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR & Co. Inc. ("KKR) (NYSE: KKR) today announced that it has priced an offering of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.500% Senior Notes due 2050 (the "notes) issued by KKR Group Finance Co. VIII LLC, its indirect subsidiary. The notes are to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by KKR & Co. Inc. and KKR Group Partnership L.P.

KKR intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, together with a combination of cash on hand, proceeds from potential minority co-investors and the net proceeds from other additional financing transactions, if any, to fund KKRs previously announced acquisition of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited and pay related costs and expenses, and the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes. Pending application of the net proceeds, they may be invested temporarily in investment-grade securities or similar instruments.

The notes will be offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act).

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of words such as "plans, "expects, "will, "anticipates, "believes, "intends, "projects, "estimates or other words of similar meaning, and relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are based on KKRs beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to KKR or are within its control. If a change occurs, KKRs business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, including but not limited to dividends, tax assets, tax liabilities, assets under management, fee paying assets under management, after-tax distributable earnings, capital invested, syndicated capital, uncalled commitments, cash and short-term investments, fee related earnings, adjusted EBITDA, core interest expense and book value, debt levels, outstanding shares of common stock and capital structure may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to vary from the forward-looking statements: failure to realize the anticipated benefits within the expected timeframes from the planned acquisition of Global Atlantic; unforeseen liabilities or integration and other costs of the Global Atlantic acquisition and timing related thereto; availability and cost of financing to fund the acquisition; ability to syndicate to potential co-investors; changes in Global Atlantics business; any delays or difficulties in receiving regulatory approvals; failure to complete the Global Atlantic transaction; distraction of management or other diversion of resources within each company caused by the Global Atlantic transaction; retention of key Global Atlantic employees; Global Atlantics ability to maintain business relationships during the pendency of and following the acquisition; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pandemics impact on the U.S. and global economies; federal, state and local governmental responses to the pandemic; whether KKR realizes all or any of the anticipated benefits from converting to a corporation (the "Conversion) and the timing of realizing such benefits; whether there are increased or unforeseen costs associated with the Conversion, including any adverse change in tax law; the volatility of the capital markets; failure to realize the benefits of or changes in KKRs or Global Atlantics business strategies including the ability to realize the anticipated synergies from acquisitions, strategic partnerships or other transactions; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel and expense of recruiting and retaining such personnel; changes in the asset management or insurance industry, interest rates, credit spreads, currency exchange rates or the general economy; underperformance of KKRs or Global Atlantics investments and decreased ability to raise funds; changes in Global Atlantic policyholders behavior; any disruption in servicing Global Atlantics insurance policies; the use of estimates and risk management in Global Atlantics business; outcome of Global Atlantics litigation and regulatory matters; and the degree and nature of KKRs and Global Atlantics competition. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. KKR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which such statements were made except as required by law. In addition, KKRs business strategy is focused on the long term and financial results are subject to significant volatility. Additional information about factors affecting KKR is available in KKR & Co. Inc.s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent quarters and other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt investieren und Prämie sichern
Dieser Index hat eine intakte Relative Stärke im internationalen Index-Vergleich
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones ohne Bewegung
BMW ist angeschlagen
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere, Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) und Fixkupon Express Anleihen Pro mit Barriere zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Die Deutschen werden reicher
Tesla: Verfünffachung seit Corona-Tief
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
Ginmon: Jetzt bis zu 1.000 Bonus sichern
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Anlagemedium Bitcoin ist aus der Schmuddelecke heraus
Von lärmumtoster Tristesse zur friedlichen Wohnlage
Geschmacklich gut, sozial unverträglich
Der Kinderbonus wird genau zum richtigen Zeitpunkt ausgezahlt
Die Deutschen setzen ihre finanzielle Freiheit aufs Spiel

News von

Update: Curevac-Aktie heiß begehrt: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Goldpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter den Terminmarktprofis
Warum der Aufwärtstrend der Curevac-Aktie laut Statistik bald vorbei sein könnte
Nel Asa, Linde & Co.: Mehr als 100 Unternehmen setzen auf Wasserstoff
Apple-Aktie: Aktiensplit treibt den Kurs

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow letztlich schwächer -- Euro auf höchstem Stand seit Mai 2018 -- Rheinmetall erhält Milliardendeal -- Walmart, Covestro, Novo Nordisk, LANXESS, easyJet im Fokus

DEUTZ Sparprogramm: 350 Mitarbeiter weniger in Deutschland. CureVac plant Personalaufbau. Home Depot übertrifft die Erwartungen im zweiten Quartal. RWE will mit Kapitalerhöhung rund 2 Milliarden Euro erlösen. Amazon-Aktie eine Stütze für NASDAQ-Rekord - Einzelhändler unter Druck. Etappensieg für Nokia im Mobilfunk-Patentstreit mit Daimler. K+S-Vorstand verzichtet auf Teil der Vergütung für 2020. Auch Oracle interessiert sich wohl für US-Geschäft von TikTok.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
KW 20/33: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die SPD hat mit Olaf Scholz als erste im Bundestag vertretene Partei ihren Kanzlerkandidaten nominiert. Könnten Sie sich den Bundesfinanzminister als Kanzler vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18.08.20
DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow letztlich schwächer -- Euro auf höchstem Stand seit Mai 2018 -- Rheinmetall erhält Milliardendeal -- Walmart, Covestro, Novo Nordisk, LANXESS, easyJet im Fokus
Versicherungen
18.08.20
Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung Vergleich: Darauf müssen Sie bei der GKV achten
Aktie im Fokus
18.08.20
Viele Neueinsteiger: In diese Aktien hat George Soros im zweiten Quartal 2020 investiert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CureVacA2P71U
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001
NikolaA2P4A9
Barrick Gold Corp.870450