  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
18.08.2021 12:45

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Closing of $1.3 Billion CLO

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the "Company or "KREF) (NYSE: KREF) today announced the closing of KREF 2021-FL2, a $1.3 billion managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("FL2 CRE CLO) on August 16, 2021. In conjunction with this transaction, the Company called KREF 2018-FL1. The FL2 CRE CLO finances one mortgage loan and 19 pari passu participation interests in KREFs loan portfolio, and provides KREF with match-term financing on a non-mark-to-market and non-recourse basis. The FL2 CRE CLO features a two-year reinvestment period with an 84% advance rate at a weighted average running cost of capital of L+1.30% (before amortized costs).

Matt Salem, Chief Executive Officer of KREF stated: "The closing of our $1.3 billion CLO allowed us to refinance our 2018 $1.0 billion CLO and increases the Companys match-term financing on a non-mark-to-market and non-recourse basis.

Patrick Mattson, President and Chief Operating Officer of KREF, added: "The combination of our brand, track record as a manager and quality of our loan portfolio positioned us to achieve attractive financing with a market-leading cost of capital.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, KKR Capital Markets LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. served as co-lead managers and joint bookrunners.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are based on the Companys beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Information about factors affecting the Company and the forward-looking statements is available in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Nachrichten zu KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
28.07.21
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
24.07.21
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.04.21
April 2021: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei KKR Real Estate Finance Trust-Aktie (finanzen.net)
28.04.21
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
24.04.21
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
28.02.21
Analysten sehen für KKR Real Estate Finance Trust-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
18.02.21
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
14.02.21
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR Real Estate Finance Trust News
RSS Feed
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR Real Estate Finance Trust News

24.07.21Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
26.07.21KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
28.07.21KKR Real Estate Finance Trust: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht
Weitere KKR Real Estate Finance Trust News
Werbung

Trading-News

Was treibt den Devisenmarkt  und was nicht?
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Heidelberg Cement, Deutsche Bank, MTU Aero Engines
DZ BANK - Faszination Hebelprodukte Teil 2: So werden Sie zum Gewinnertyp!
Bund zieht sich aus Lufthansa zurück
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Marktkommentar August: Trotz Inflation - die Zinsen sinken
Ohne Alternative
Zooplus-Übernahmeangebot
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Vorurteile, Urteilsfähigkeit, Konsequenz und Contenance
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Webinar: "Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? - So erreichen Sie Ihr Anlageziel mit Allvest." Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur KKR Real Estate Finance Trust-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zustimmen oder kündigen? So sollten Sie auf den Gebühren-Brief Ihrer Bank reagieren
F13-Report  mit diesen Aktien profitieren Sie von den Wetten der Profis
Minus 7 Prozent  diese Preisdelle bei Eigentumswohnungen ist ein Warnsignal
Burry vs. Wood und lukrative Ladesäulen-Aktien
Solange Geld kostenlos ist, werden Aktien weiter steigen

News von

Goldpreis: Heftigster Ausverkauf an den Terminmärkten seit 28 Monaten
Die Zinslüge: Wie Banken und Sparkassen an den Strafzinsen kräftig verdienen
Curevac-Aktie: Neuer Versuch eines Comebacks
Varta-Aktie stabilisiert sich nach Ausverkauf - DZ stuft hoch
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie, EON und RWE nach Zahlen im Anlage-Check

Heute im Fokus

DAX kaum bewegt -- HelloFresh-Aktie erstmals über 90 Euro -- WACKER CHEMIE erhält Großauftrag aus China -- Shop Apotheke, Covestro, EVOTEC, Siemens Healthineers im Fokus

Zur Rose schreibt weiter Verlust - Wachstum beschleunigt sich. Haaland bleibt laut Zorc auf jeden Fall in Dortmund - Bayern entzaubern BVB. Hackerangriff: Hacker erbeuten fast 50 Millionen T-Mobile-Kundendaten. Brandenburgs Wirtschaftsminister rechnet mit Tesla-Produktionsstart 2021. BlackBerry: Schwachstelle in älterer Software für Autos und Medizintechnik.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Zweites Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
In diese Aktien investiert Bill Ackman im zweiten Quartal 2021
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen