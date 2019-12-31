finanzen.net
27.04.2020 22:30

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Time Change for its Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. ("KREF) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that it has changed the time of its first quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast. To minimize scheduling conflicts amongst our analyst community, the conference call will now be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The conference call was previously scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of KREFs website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREFs website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 10142633, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., please visit KREFs website at www.kkrreit.com.

