KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Closes Four Senior Loans Totaling $336 Million

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the "Company or "KREF) (NYSE:KREF)
today announced the Company closed four floating-rate senior loan
transactions totaling $335.9 million in March 2018. In the first quarter
of 2018, KREF originated five senior loans totaling $411.4 million, up
38% year-over-year, resulting in a $2.5 billion portfolio.
Recent Investment Activity
On March 8, 2018, KREF closed an $89.0 million floating-rate senior loan
($87.0 million of which was funded at closing) secured by a 195-unit
class-A multifamily rental building in Westbury, New York. The loan has
a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, carries a
coupon of LIBOR+3.1% and has an appraised loan-to-value ("LTV) of
approximately 69%.
On March 20, 2018, KREF closed an $80.9 million floating-rate senior
loan ($79.0 million of which was funded at closing) secured by a 172,000
square foot, class-A office building located in Seattle, WA. The loan
has a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options,
carries a coupon of LIBOR+3.5% and has an LTV of approximately 65%.
On March 28, 2018, KREF closed an $80.0 million floating-rate senior
loan ($67.8 million of which was funded at closing) secured by a
740-unit class-B+ multifamily rental complex located in Orlando, FL. The
loan has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options,
carries a coupon of LIBOR+2.75% and has an LTV of approximately 70%.
On March 29, 2018, KREF closed an $86.0 million floating-rate senior
loan ($86.0 million of which was funded at closing) secured by a
186-unit luxury multifamily rental building located in New York, NY. The
loan has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options,
carries a coupon of LIBOR+2.6% and has an LTV of approximately 48%.
The weighted average underwritten internal rate of return of these four
loans is 13.4%.
Commenting on the recent activity, Chris Lee and Matt Salem, Co-Chief
Executive Officers of KREF, stated: "We have had an active start to 2018
with five new loan originations totaling $411 million of total
commitments in the first quarter. In the last twelve months ended March
31, 2018, we originated $1.6 billion of senior loans, a 191% increase
over the same period ended March 31, 2017. We are encouraged by our
forward pipeline and the opportunity to continue to make attractive
investments and scale our investment portfolio throughout the remainder
of 2018.
The following table summarizes key features of the four recently closed
floating-rate senior loan transactions ($ in thousands):
About KREF
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is
a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and
acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KREF is
externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. L.P. For
additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Companys current
views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and
financial performance. The forward-looking statements are based on the
Companys beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all
information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and
expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors,
not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control,
including those described under Part IItem 1A. "Risk Factors of the
Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), as
such factors may be updated from time to time in the Companys periodic
filings with the SEC. Accordingly, actual outcomes or results may differ
materially from those indicated in this release. All forward looking
statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Definitions
"Loan-to-value ratio: Generally based on the
initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date
the loan was originated.
"Internal Rate of Return: IRR is the annualized effective compounded
return rate that accounts for the time-value of money and represents the
rate of return on an investment over a holding period expressed as a
percentage of the investment. It is the discount rate that makes the net
present value of all cash outflows (the costs of investment) equal to
the net present value of cash inflows (returns on investment). It is
derived from the negative and positive cash flows resulting from or
produced by each transaction (or for a transaction involving more than
one investment, cash flows resulting from or produced by each of the
investments), whether positive, such as investment returns, or negative,
such as transaction expenses or other costs of investment, taking into
account the dates on which such cash flows occurred or are expected to
occur, and compounding interest accordingly. The weighted average
underwritten IRR for the investments shown reflects the returns
underwritten by KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, the Companys
external manager, taking into account certain assumptions around
leverage up to no more than the maximum approved advance rate, and
calculated on a weighted average basis assuming no dispositions, early
prepayments or defaults but assuming that extension options are
exercised and that the cost of borrowings remains constant over the
remaining term. With respect to certain loans included in the weighted
average underwritten IRR shown, the calculation assumes certain
estimates with respect to the timing and magnitude of the initial and
future fundings for the total loan commitment and associated loan
repayments, and assumes no defaults. With respect to certain loans
included in the weighted average underwritten IRR shown, the calculation
assumes the one-month spot USD LIBOR as of the date the loan was
originated. There can be no assurance that the actual weighted average
IRR will equal the weighted average underwritten IRR shown.
