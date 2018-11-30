KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Closes Two Senior Loans Totaling $602.5 Million

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the "Company or "KREF) (NYSE:KREF)
today announced the Company closed two floating-rate senior loans
totaling $602.5 million since the May 1st earnings release,
resulting in current second quarter 2019 originations of $785.1 million
across three senior loans. Year-to-date, KREF has originated five senior
loans totaling $999.1 million. As of today, the outstanding funded
portfolio is $4.3 billion.
Recent Investment Activity
In May 2019, KREF closed a $386.0 million floating-rate senior loan
secured by 857-units, across two luxury multifamily properties located
in Brooklyn, NY. The loan has a three-year initial term with two
one-year extension options, carries a coupon of LIBOR+2.7% and has an
appraised loan-to-value ("LTV) of approximately 52%.
In addition, in May 2019, KREF closed a $216.5 million floating-rate
senior loan secured by a 1,070-unit, three property class-A multifamily
portfolio located in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL and Fort Worth, TX. The
loan has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options,
carries a coupon of LIBOR+3.5% and has an appraised LTV of approximately
74%.
The following table summarizes key features of the two recently closed
floating-rate senior loan transactions ($ in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
|
|
Maximum
|
|
|
Initial Face
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description/Location
|
|
|
Property Type
|
|
|
Originated
|
|
|
Face Amount
|
|
|
Amount Funded
|
|
|
Rate(A)
|
|
|
Maturity Date(B)
|
|
|
LTV
|
|
Senior Loan, Brooklyn, NY
|
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
|
May 2019
|
|
|
$
|
386,000
|
|
|
$
|
324,400
|
|
|
L + 2.7%
|
|
|
June 2024
|
|
|
52
|
%
|
|
Senior Loan, Various
|
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
|
May 2019
|
|
|
|
216,500
|
|
|
|
171,850
|
|
|
L + 3.5
|
|
|
June 2024
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
Total/Weighted Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
602,500
|
|
|
$
|
496,250
|
|
|
L + 3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Floating rate based on one-month USD LIBOR
(B) Maturity date
assumes all extension options are exercised.
About KREF
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a real estate finance
company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans
secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed
and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information
about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
reflect the Companys current views with respect to, among other things,
its future operations and financial performance. The forward-looking
statements are based on the Companys beliefs, assumptions and
expectations, taking into account all information currently available to
it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result
of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the
Company or are within its control, including those described under Part
IItem 1A. "Risk Factors of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission ("SEC), as such factors may be updated from
time to time in the Companys periodic filings with the SEC.
Accordingly, actual outcomes or results may differ materially from those
indicated in this release. All forward looking statements in this
release speak only as of the date of this release. The Company
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Definitions
"Loan-to-value ratio: Generally based on the initial loan amount
divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was
originated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005245/en/