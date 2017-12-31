KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share of Common Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) today announced that the
Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.43 per share of common
stock and special voting preferred stock with respect to the second
quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on July 13, 2018 to KREFs
common stockholders and its special voting preferred stockholders of
record as of June 29, 2018.
About KREF
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a real estate finance
company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans
secured by commercial real estate assets. KREF is externally managed and
advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. L.P. For additional information
about KREF, please visit KREFs website at www.kkrreit.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
reflect the Companys current views with respect to, among other things,
its future operations and financial performance. The forward-looking
statements are based on the Companys beliefs, assumptions and
expectations, taking into account all information currently available to
it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result
of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the
Company or are within its control, including those described under the
section entitled "Risk Factors" in KREFs Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, accessible on the SECs website
at www.sec.gov.
Accordingly, actual outcomes or results may differ materially from those
indicated in this release. All forward looking statements in this
release speak only as of the date of this release. The Company
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507006092/en/