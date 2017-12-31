KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) today reported its
second quarter 2018 results, which have been posted to the Investor
Relations section of KREFs website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.
A conference call to discuss KREFs financial results will be held on
Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be
accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410
(non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the
conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be
accessed at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.
A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREFs website or by
dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S.
callers), pass code 10122683, beginning approximately two hours after
the broadcast.
A slide presentation containing supplemental information has also been
posted to the Investor Relations section of KREFs website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.
About KREF
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a real estate finance
company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans
secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed
and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information
about KREF, please visit KREFs website at www.kkrreit.com.
