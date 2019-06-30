finanzen.net
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) today reported its second quarter 2019 results, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREFs website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801006070/en/

A conference call to discuss KREFs financial results will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREFs website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 10132896, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

A slide presentation containing supplemental information has also been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREFs website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

About KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit KREFs website at www.kkrreit.com.

30.07.19
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
04.05.19
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
29.04.19
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
18.02.19
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
03.11.18
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust legt Quartalsergebnis vor
04.08.18
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Meistgelesene KKR Real Estate Finance Trust News

30.07.19Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere KKR Real Estate Finance Trust News
