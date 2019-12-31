finanzen.net
03.08.2020 22:30

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. ("KREF) (NYSE: KREF) today reported its second quarter 2020 results, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREFs website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005750/en/

A conference call to discuss KREFs financial results will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREFs website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 10146204, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

A slide presentation containing supplemental information has also been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREFs website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

Nachrichten zu KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.08.20
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Wie Experten die KKR Real Estate Finance Trust-Aktie im April einstuften (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.04.20
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
21.02.20
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
18.02.20
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR Real Estate Finance Trust News
RSS Feed
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR Real Estate Finance Trust News

02.08.20Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Weitere KKR Real Estate Finance Trust News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. P. Bofinger: Wie schnell erholt sich die deutsche Wirtschaft?
DZ BANK - Gold, Silber, Euro: Nur eine Spekulationsblase?
Google-Mutter Alphabet erhält Dämpfer
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE - Special Guest: Cordula "Tippi" Lucas
Vontobel: Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Webinar kennenlernen
Investmentideen - Diese Aktien kaufen Top-Trader
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
Staaten im Schuldensog
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur KKR Real Estate Finance Trust-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Schludrigkeit oder Ausrede? Der plötzliche Rücktritt der Linke-Senatorin
Die besten Geschenke und wichtigsten Utensilien im Überblick
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Diese Edelmetalle hängen sogar Gold ab  und so profitieren Sie davon
Mit diesen Schritten sollten Hausbesitzer vorgehen

News von

Corona-Impfstoff: Strauchelt der Konkurrent von Biontech und Curevac jetzt?
DAX-Wochenausblick: Coronavirus verdirbt Anlegern die Sommerparty
DAX im Plus: Konjunkturhoffnungen holen Europas Anleger aus der Deckung
Newsticker Corona: Norwegen begrenzt Landgänge von Kreuzfahrtschiff-Passagieren
Update: Wo steht die Aktie von Nel Asa in einem Jahr?

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich fester -- DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Siemens Healthineers bestätigt Milliardenkauf -- Apple wertvollster Konzern der Welt -- Varta, RWE, Nordex, Stabilus, MTU im Fokus

'Idiotisch': Tesla-Chef Musk weist Kritik am 'Autopilot' zurück. METRO wagt nach Gewinneinbruch Jahresprognose. Commerzbank nominiert Hans-Jörg Vetter als Aufsichtsratschef. Wirecard-Skandal: Altmaiers Aufseher ermitteln gegen Wirtschaftsprüfer EY. Corona-Krise drückt bei HOCHTIEF kräftig auf Gewinn. Bundesbank sieht Karlsruher Forderungen zu EZB-Anleihen erfüllt. Bayer schließt Verkauf der Tiergesundheitssparte an Elanco ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie das Krisenmanagement der Bundesregierung bei der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:48 Uhr
Dow letztlich fester -- DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Siemens Healthineers bestätigt Milliardenkauf -- Apple wertvollster Konzern der Welt -- Varta, RWE, Nordex, Stabilus, MTU im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:41 Uhr
Wohin mit dem Geld nach der Corona-Krise? Investmentideen von Experten
Aktie im Fokus
22:30 Uhr
Virgin Galactic-Aktie nachbörslich schwächer: Virgin Galactic vergrößert Verlust
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11