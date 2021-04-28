  • Suche
31.01.2022 22:55

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. ("KREF) (NYSE: KREF) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 common stock and special voting preferred stock dividends. The following table summarizes KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.s common stock and special voting preferred stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2021:

Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends
 

Record Date

 

Payment Date

 

Cash Distribution

 

Adjustment

 

Dividend(1)

 

Ordinary Dividends(2)

 

Qualified
Dividends

 

Capital Gain
Dividends

 
December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021

$0.43

($0.43

)

$0.00

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021

$0.43

$0.00

 

$0.43

$0.4262

$0.0050

$0.0038

June 30, 2021 July 15, 2021

$0.43

$0.00

 

$0.43

$0.4262

$0.0050

$0.0038

September 30, 2021 October 15, 2021

$0.43

$0.00

 

$0.43

$0.4262

$0.0050

$0.0038

December 31, 2021 January 14, 2022

$0.43

($0.20

)

$0.23

$0.2280

$0.0027

$0.0020

$2.15

($0.63

)

$1.52

$1.5066

$0.0177

$0.0134

 

(1) Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 14, 2022 with a record date of December 31, 2021 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2021 to the extent of 2021 earnings and profits.
(2) Ordinary dividends that are "qualified REIT dividends" are eligible for the 20% deduction under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B).

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividends.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

