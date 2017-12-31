KKR Releases New Publication Focused on Transformative Demographic Shifts and What They Mean for Investors

KKR today announced the release of a new KKR Viewpoints publication authored by Paula Campbell Roberts and Ken Mehlman. In What Does Population Aging Mean for Growth and Investments?, Roberts and Mehlman delve into the intersection of the changing demographics of our world and their economic and investment implications.

"Global populations are aging  on this there is little debate. At a high level, we believe this will result in slower economic growth and subpar financial returns; there will also be trends towards increased urbanization, including notable shifts in consumption and housing patterns  all of which have important investment implications to consider.

In exploring the impact of this global "new normal, Roberts and Mehlman offer the following insights:

Seek investment products that offer income or yield in a lower return environment

Lean in globally to long-term themes consistent with these demographic changes like health and wellness, urban rentership, travel and leisure, digital content and media, productivity enhancing technology and the search for income yielding financial products

Monitor and heed political attitudes and geopolitical risks, particularly focused on possible reactions to high levels of social, economic and technological disruption, high inequality and economic stagnation.

About Paula Campbell Roberts

Paula Campbell Roberts joined KKR in 2017 as a Director on the Global Macro and Asset Allocation team. Ms. Roberts helps the Firm assess consumer and real estate investment opportunities, and leverages advanced analytics to lead in-depth consumer research. Prior to joining KKR, Ms. Roberts was an executive director of Morgan Stanley and the US Consumer Economist, where she managed coverage of the US consumer sector. Previously, Ms. Roberts was a management consultant leading case teams and advising Fortune 500 companies at Bain & Co.

About Ken Mehlman

Ken Mehlman joined KKR in 2008 and is KKRs Global Head of Public Affairs, helping the Firm assess and improve the companies in which it invests by better understanding and managing geopolitical risk and engaging with their key stakeholders. Mr. Mehlman also oversees the firms global external affairs activities and leads KKR's Environmental Social Governance (ESG) programs for the firm and its portfolio companies. Before joining KKR, Mr. Mehlman led a bipartisan public policy and regulatory practice at the global law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Mr. Mehlman spent a dozen years in national politics and government service.

Report Contributors: Ludo Bammens ? Neil R. Brown ? Aidan T. Corcoran ? Kareem Dakak ? Bryan Kam ? Frances B. Lim ? Logan Mackie ? Henry H. McVey ? Brian C. Leung ? Rebecca J. Ramsey ? Vance F. Serchuk ? Angad Singh



