13.02.2018 12:45
KKR Releases New Publication Focused on Transformative Demographic Shifts and What They Mean for Investors

KKR today announced the release of a new KKR Viewpoints publication authored by Paula Campbell Roberts and Ken Mehlman. In What Does Population Aging Mean for Growth and Investments?, Roberts and Mehlman delve into the intersection of the changing demographics of our world and their economic and investment implications.

"Global populations are aging  on this there is little debate. At a high level, we believe this will result in slower economic growth and subpar financial returns; there will also be trends towards increased urbanization, including notable shifts in consumption and housing patterns  all of which have important investment implications to consider.

In exploring the impact of this global "new normal, Roberts and Mehlman offer the following insights:

  • Seek investment products that offer income or yield in a lower return environment
  • Lean in globally to long-term themes consistent with these demographic changes like health and wellness, urban rentership, travel and leisure, digital content and media, productivity enhancing technology and the search for income yielding financial products
  • Monitor and heed political attitudes and geopolitical risks, particularly focused on possible reactions to high levels of social, economic and technological disruption, high inequality and economic stagnation.

Links to access this note as well as an archive of KKRs previous publications follow:

  • To read the latest Insights: click here.
  • To download a PDF version: click here.
  • To download the KKR Insights app for iOS click here, and for Android click here.
  • For an archive of previous publications please visit www.KKRinsights.com.

About Paula Campbell Roberts

Paula Campbell Roberts joined KKR in 2017 as a Director on the Global Macro and Asset Allocation team. Ms. Roberts helps the Firm assess consumer and real estate investment opportunities, and leverages advanced analytics to lead in-depth consumer research. Prior to joining KKR, Ms. Roberts was an executive director of Morgan Stanley and the US Consumer Economist, where she managed coverage of the US consumer sector. Previously, Ms. Roberts was a management consultant leading case teams and advising Fortune 500 companies at Bain & Co.

About Ken Mehlman

Ken Mehlman joined KKR in 2008 and is KKRs Global Head of Public Affairs, helping the Firm assess and improve the companies in which it invests by better understanding and managing geopolitical risk and engaging with their key stakeholders. Mr. Mehlman also oversees the firms global external affairs activities and leads KKR's Environmental Social Governance (ESG) programs for the firm and its portfolio companies. Before joining KKR, Mr. Mehlman led a bipartisan public policy and regulatory practice at the global law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Mr. Mehlman spent a dozen years in national politics and government service.

Report Contributors: Ludo Bammens ? Neil R. Brown ? Aidan T. Corcoran ? Kareem Dakak ? Bryan Kam ? Frances B. Lim ? Logan Mackie ? Henry H. McVey ? Brian C. Leung ? Rebecca J. Ramsey ? Vance F. Serchuk ? Angad Singh


About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and, through its strategic manager partnerships, hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

The views expressed in the note and summarized herein are the personal views of Paula Campbell Roberts and Ken Mehlman of KKR and do not necessarily reflect the views of KKR or the strategies and products that KKR offers or invests. This release contains projections or other forward-looking statements, which are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations that may change as a result of many possible events or factors. If a change occurs, actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made, and neither KKR nor Ms. Roberts or Mr. Mehlman assumes any duty to update such statements except as required by law. Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice nor is it to be relied on in making an investment or other decision.

