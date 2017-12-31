KKR Releases New Publication Focused on Transformative Demographic Shifts and What They Mean for Investors

KKR today announced the release of a new KKR Viewpoints publication
authored by Paula
Campbell Roberts and Ken
Mehlman. In What Does Population Aging Mean for Growth and
Investments?, Roberts and Mehlman delve into the intersection of the
changing demographics of our world and their economic and investment
implications.
"Global populations are aging on this there is little debate. At a
high level, we believe this will result in slower economic growth and
subpar financial returns; there will also be trends towards increased
urbanization, including notable shifts in consumption and housing
patterns all of which have important investment implications to
consider.
In exploring the impact of this global "new normal, Roberts and Mehlman
offer the following insights:
-
Seek investment products that offer income or yield in a lower return
environment
-
Lean in globally to long-term themes consistent with these demographic
changes like health and wellness, urban rentership, travel and
leisure, digital content and media, productivity enhancing technology
and the search for income yielding financial products
-
Monitor and heed political attitudes and geopolitical risks,
particularly focused on possible reactions to high levels of social,
economic and technological disruption, high inequality and economic
stagnation.
About Paula Campbell Roberts
Paula
Campbell Roberts joined KKR in 2017 as a Director on the Global
Macro and Asset Allocation team. Ms. Roberts helps the Firm assess
consumer and real estate investment opportunities, and leverages
advanced analytics to lead in-depth consumer research. Prior to joining
KKR, Ms. Roberts was an executive director of Morgan Stanley and the US
Consumer Economist, where she managed coverage of the US consumer
sector. Previously, Ms. Roberts was a management consultant leading case
teams and advising Fortune 500 companies at Bain & Co.
About Ken Mehlman
Ken
Mehlman joined KKR in 2008 and is KKRs Global Head of Public
Affairs, helping the Firm assess and improve the companies in which it
invests by better understanding and managing geopolitical risk and
engaging with their key stakeholders. Mr. Mehlman also oversees the
firms global external affairs activities and leads KKR's Environmental
Social Governance (ESG) programs for the firm and its portfolio
companies. Before joining KKR, Mr. Mehlman led a bipartisan public
policy and regulatory practice at the global law firm Akin Gump Strauss
Hauer & Feld. Mr. Mehlman spent a dozen years in national politics and
government service.
Report Contributors: Ludo Bammens
?
Neil R. Brown
?
Aidan T. Corcoran
?
Kareem Dakak ?
Bryan
Kam
?
Frances B. Lim
?
Logan Mackie
?
Henry H. McVey ?
Brian C. Leung
?
Rebecca J.
Ramsey
?
Vance F. Serchuk
?
Angad Singh
