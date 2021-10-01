  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ +++ Nachhaltig vorsorgen? Geht ganz einfach mit der flexiblen Vorsorge Smart-Invest von CosmosDirekt! 100 % nachhaltige Fonds & ETFs +++ +++-w-
01.10.2021 01:02

KKR to Acquire Probe CX

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Quadrant Private Equity, Five V Capital, Rodney Kagan and other shareholders of Probe CX ("Probe or the "Company) today announced they have entered into an agreement under which KKR will acquire a majority stake in Probe alongside existing management. The investment will be used to further fuel Probes robust growth and strengthen its digital capabilities to enhance its service offering to customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930006031/en/

Probe is a leading provider of customer experience ("CX) and business process outsourcing ("BPO) solutions based in Australia. Probe was founded by Co-chairman Rodney Kagan in 1979 and is now the largest provider of outsourced CX and BPO services in Australia and New Zealand, with more than 600 clients and over 15,000 staff located in its 33 offices across the globe.

Andrew Hume, CEO of Probe, said: "Customer experience is truly at the heart of our business. Through our intelligent, tailored solutions, Probe enables companies to consistently deliver positive and enriching experiences to their customers. With this mission in mind, we are really excited to welcome KKR as a shareholder and value-added strategic partner, as their experience in transforming CX and BPO companies globally will be invaluable in our next phase of growth.

Gareth Woodbridge, Managing Director at KKR, said: "We are excited to work closely with Andrew and his team to expand Probe CXs leading market position. We look forward to leveraging KKRs industry and operational expertise to help accelerate Probe CXs growth plans and to scale its digital services capabilities and footprint for the benefit of its customers.

Rodney Kagan, Founder of Probe, said: "It is with much pride and joy that after 43 years I can see Probe continue as the leader in the customer experience and outsourcing industry. Probes success has always been to surround itself with the most brilliant, committed, and professional team. I am so passionate for Probes future and feel very excited to see KKR help take the Company to the next level on its global journey.

Jonathon Pearce, Managing Partner of Quadrant Private Equity, said: "Probe is a fantastic business led by an exceptional team which has been at the forefront of digital innovation. Over the past 18 months Probe has continued to ensure customers and consumers received the highest quality support despite the external challenges. Now, with KKRs global reach and capabilities, we believe the business will continue to grow and enhance its service offerings for customers in the years ahead.

KKR is making this investment from its Asian Fund IV. The firms investment in Probe CX builds on its long history of investing in Australia. KKR also has experience in successfully growing businesses in the CX industry globally, including its prior investment in Webhelp  a leading provider of CX and BPO solutions throughout Europe.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Additional details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Probe CX was advised by Morgan Stanley Australia Limited, PwC, and Gilbert + Tobin. KKR was advised by Credit Suisse, King & Wood Mallesons, and EY.

About Probe CX

Probe CX is a globally recognised and award-winning customer experience organisation that designs and deploys solutions to bolster and optimise our client operations. Founded more than 40 years ago and with 15,000-plus staff across five countries, the company delivers exceptional customer experiences through its deep knowledge and capabilities in Contact Centre and Customer Management, Digital Consulting, Intelligent Automation and Analytics. Probe CX also provides Shared Services such as Finance and Accounting services and Help Desk/Support Desks and specialist Knowledge Services such as SEO/SEM marketing, software and web development, health care and loan processing.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKRs insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Quadrant Private Equity

Quadrant Private Equity was first established in 1996 (firstly as Quadrant Capital) and is a leading Sydney-based mid-market private equity firm investing in companies in Australia and New Zealand. Quadrant Private Equity has raised $7 billion and 12 funds since inception. Its latest funds, QPE No. 7 and Quadrant Growth Fund 2, have $1,240 million and $530 million in equity commitments respectively for private equity investment Quadrant has extensive investment experience, having led 83 investments in the past 11 funds (with 60 exits) across a range of sectors including retail, healthcare, media, consumer foods, financial services, eCommerce and other sectors.

About Five V Capital

Five V Capital, a certified B Corporation, is a private equity fund manager based in Sydney with over $900 million of funds under management. Five Vs unique investment approach is underpinned by a philosophy of alignment and is reflected in the Five V Capital team being the largest investors across its funds. This alignment between team, investors, partners and management teams is a key component of Five Vs success. Five V Capitals current portfolio contains several leading businesses including Penten, APP Corporation, Zenith Investment Partners, Totara Learning, Monson Agencies, Probe CX, Education Perfect and Plenti. For more information about Five V Capital, please visit Five Vs website at https://www.fivevcapital.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/fivevcapital.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR News

17.09.21KKR Expands Industrial Real Estate Footprint in Atlanta with Acquisition by KREST
07.09.21KKR to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
29.09.21KKR-Sponsored Virescent Infrastructure Raises INR4.6 bn in India’s First Renewable Energy InvIT from AIMCo and other investors
02.09.21KKR Leads Series B Funding Round in Vietnam’s KiotViet
09.09.21KKR Appoints Kerryann Benjamin as Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Management
15.09.21KKR Grows Self-Storage Portfolio with New Acquisitions in Major Sun Belt Markets
10.09.21KKR Agrees to Sell Riata Corporate Park in Austin. Texas
15.09.21KKR and Cornerstone Companies. Inc. Establish Joint Venture to Invest in Healthcare Real Estate
09.09.21KKR Announces $40 Million Investment in Jet Edge International
23.09.21KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Third Quarter
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Welchen Einfluss haben Wahlen auf Aktienkurse?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Fossile Brennstoffe immer teurer?
Roche mit Rückschlag
DZ BANK - Inside-Day als Vorbereitung für Abwärtswelle
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Inwiefern Zinsen Amazon schaden
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Gold und Inflation
Ein Fass ohne Boden
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Inflation bald bei 5 Prozent  das müssen Sie jetzt tun
Wie die neuen Provisionsregeln Maklern das Geschäft vermiesen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Müssen wir uns auf eine Stagflation einrichten?
Bei Fotovoltaik ist das Finanzamt großzügig  das müssen Sie jetzt wissen

News von

Wahl-Ticker 2021: Wissing (FDP) betont Differenzen mit Union in Sachen Steuerreform
Lufthansa-Aktie nach der Kapitalerhöhung: Was Sie jetzt wissen müssen
Goldpreis: Heftige Verkaufswelle unter Terminmarktprofis
DAX 1,5 Prozent im Minus - Inflations- und Konjunktursorgen setzen Börsen zu
Wachstumsstarke Nebenwerte: So finden Sie Gewinner-Aktien - Neun Kauftipps

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- US-Handel endet rot -- US-Shutdown abgewendet -- TRATON bekommt neuen Chef -- Knaus Tabbert: Umsatzwarnung -- VW, HORNBACH, Roche, GM im Fokus

Merck KGaA beendet Zusammenarbeit mit GlaxoSmithKline bei Bintrafusp alfa. Carl Zeiss Meditec wechselt Vorstandsvorsitzenden. Merck & Co übernimmt Acceleron Pharma in Milliardentransaktion. Ford stoppt Fiesta-Produktion in Köln bis Ende Oktober. Diageo-Aktie: Weitere Erholung von Absatz und Margen erwartet. H&M will wieder Dividende ausschütten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die Topverdiener unter den Hollywoodstars
Bestbezahlte Schauspieler
Bundesländer mit der größten Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung
So hoch ist die Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung deutscher Bundesländer
Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis würden Sie bevorzugen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen