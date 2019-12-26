finanzen.net
26.12.2019 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

KKR to Acquire Significant Stake in Canadas Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire, alongside Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), a 65 percent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project (Coastal GasLink or the Project) from TC Energy Corporation.

Coastal GasLink involves the estimated CAD $6.6 billion construction of 670 kilometers (416 miles) of natural gas pipeline and associated facilities. Once completed, the pipeline will have an initial capacity of 2.1 billion cubic feet per day and connect abundant Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin natural gas supply from the Dawson Creek, B.C. area to the LNG Canada liquefaction and export facility being constructed in Kitimat, B.C. By displacing coal and diesel-fueled generation with cleaner burning natural gas, LNG Canada expects to reduce global GHG emissions by up to 60-90 million tonnes per year, equivalent to 20-40 coal plants being shut down.

All necessary regulatory permits have been received for the Project and construction activities have commenced. Coastal GasLink is backed by 25 year Transportation Service Agreements with the five LNG Canada owners.

"We are excited to partner with TC Energy, a world class infrastructure developer, on this critical project, said Brandon Freiman, Member and Head of North American Infrastructure at KKR. "Coastal GasLink represents our third investment in infrastructure supporting Canadas natural gas industry. We believe the export of Canadian natural gas to global markets will deliver significant benefits for the Canadian economy and local communities in Western Canada, and enable meaningful progress toward reducing global emissions.

KKR is making the investment primarily through a separately managed infrastructure account in partnership with the National Pension Service of Korea (NPS).

HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc. and TD Securities Inc. are serving as financial advisors to KKR, and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP is acting as KKRs legal counsel.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About NPS

NPS is a public pension fund in South Korea with assets under management of KRW 714.3 trillion ($620 billion) as at September 30, 2019. Established in 1988, the purpose of the fund is to maximize investment return while maintaining long-term fiscal stability to stabilize and promote public livelihood and welfare in Korea. With a distinct risk-return profile from traditional asset classes, alternative investments portfolio of NPS has contributed to generating sustainable returns for the total portfolio. NPS is headquartered in Korea and has 3 overseas offices in New York, London, and Singapore. For more information about NPS, please visit fund.nps.or.kr.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene KKR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen auf Ihr Smartphone!
Was Sie über die private Altersvorsorge wissen müssen
Vontobel: Palladium hängt Gold ab
Evotec drückt auf die Tube
Facebook  Einmal kurz angetäuscht
HSBC: Lesen Sie heute einen Auszug aus dem großen Jahresausblick 2020 zum Thema Aktienmärkte 2020 von Jörg Scherer, Leiter Technische Analyse HSBC Deutschland
ING Markets: DAX - Signalmarke 13.175 Punkte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Wall Street  Von der Zerstörung der europäischen Bankenwelt
Diese Stadt ist ein Paradies für Mieter und Käufer
Ausquartiert? Das sind Ihre Rechte als Mieter
Wer jetzt nicht agiert, wird in den nächsten Jahren Geld verlieren
Wie die EZB den Klimawandel vorantreibt

News von

Max Otte und Hendrik Leber im Interview: Kommt der Crash?
Die sechs deutschen Top-Nebenwerte für 2020. Und welche drei Aktien Anleger meiden sollten
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Evotec: "Wir legen 2020 sehr stark zu"
Jetzt fährt auch Hyundai auf Nel Asa ab - aber ist das erst der Anfang?

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht etwas tiefer in Feiertagspause -- BMW im Visier der SEC -- Boeing: CEO-Wechsel -- adidas 2019 wohl mit Rekord -- Bayer: Rückenwind im Glyphosat-Streit -- Uber, Tesla im Fokus

Lufthansa: Streikaufruf laut Gewerkschaft Ufo jederzeit möglich. United und Rocket Internet gelingt Auflösung der Überkreuzbeteiligung. TLG-Gremien empfehlen Annahme des Aroundtown-Angebots. Delivery Hero: Übernahme von Honest Food Company. GlaxoSmithKline erleidet Rückschlag im HIV-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
23.12.19
DAX geht etwas tiefer in Feiertagspause -- BMW im Visier der SEC -- Boeing: CEO-Wechsel -- adidas 2019 wohl mit Rekord -- Bayer: Rückenwind im Glyphosat-Streit -- Uber, Tesla im Fokus
Immobilien
13:41 Uhr
Experte: Diesen Fehler sollte man beim Investieren in Immobilien vermeiden
Geld
13:09 Uhr
So viel Geld müssten Vollzeit-Eltern eigentlich verdienen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB