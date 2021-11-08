  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 20.11.2021 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
08.11.2021 07:48

KKR to Acquire Storage Tank Operator Central Tank Terminal

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will acquire Japanese chemical storage tank operator Central Tank Terminal ("CTT or the "Company) from an affiliate of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets ("MIRA). The investment will be used to reinforce CTTs leading position in the chemical storage tank industry and to pursue future growth opportunities, including bolt-on acquisitions.

CTT is Japans largest independent chemical storage tank operator, offering over 300,000 cubic meters of storage capacity across seven terminals located near key ports and strategic hubs around Tokyo Bay, Osaka Bay, Nagoya and Kitakyushu. The Company provides tank storage and auxiliary services to more than 80 blue-chip customers, including major chemical manufacturers with decades-long relationships with CTT. In 2020, CTT began reporting its environmental, social and governance ("ESG) performance based on the GRESB Infrastructure Asset Assessment, and reported lower-than-peer-average emissions and energy consumption intensities.

Following the transactions close, KKR looks forward to working alongside CTTs management team to help enhance the business operations and services on behalf of CTTs customers, in addition to exploring bolt-on opportunities for growth.

Hiro Hirano, Partner for KKR Asia Pacific and CEO of KKR Japan, said, "We are pleased to mark our first infrastructure investment in Japan with a leading business like CTT. We view this as the latest milestone for KKR in the market and believe this underscores our ability to leverage our experience and access to best global business practices to help take Japanese businesses to their next stage of growth across industries and sectors.

Taka Hirayama, a Director on KKRs Infrastructure team based in Tokyo, said, "Under the leadership of CEO Miyakawa, CTT has established itself as one of the top operators in Japans tank storage sector, and forged a strong culture of responsible safety and environment management. This is evident in its long relationships with its major customers spanning decades, and its initiative to report its ESG performance annually. We are excited to invest behind CTT and its growth, and look to build on its success by sharing KKRs network and knowledge.

KKR is making its investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund. Supported by an experienced and growing local team, KKRs infrastructure strategy in Japan is focused on leveraging KKRs global expertise and platform to help domestic companies drive operational excellence of their assets and expand into overseas markets. KKR continues to seek out compelling opportunities where KKR can be value-add investors and create synergies for its infrastructure investments. With this latest investment, KKR has signed or completed infrastructure investments in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, China, India, and the Philippines in 2021.

In addition, the transaction marks KKRs latest investment in Japan and builds on its track record as an active investor in the country. In addition to CTT, KKR has made several investments in Japan from its private equity strategy, which include Seiyu, a nationwide supermarket chain, Koki Holdings, a power tool and life science equipment manufacturer, Kokusai Electric, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, PHC, a leading manufacturer of medical devices, Marelli, a leading supplier of automotive components, and From Scratch, an integrated data-driven marketing SaaS platform in Japan.

The transaction is expected to be completed by Q4 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Further details of the investment have not been disclosed.

Rothschild & Co. acted as KKR's financial advisor.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKRs insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life, and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR News

19.10.21KKR and Parkway Sign 74.000 SF Lease with Millennium Management at 1111 Brickell in Miami
11.10.21KKR Announces CEO Succession
03.11.21KKR to Acquire Food Processing Equipment Provider Bettcher Industries from MPE Partners
07.10.21KKR Acquires Papago Distribution Center in Phoenix
19.10.21KKR Purchases Kobalt Capital’s Fund II Music Rights Portfolio for Approximately $1.1 Billion
19.10.21 Ian Williamson joins KKR as a Managing Director and Head of KKR Core Plus Real Estate in Europe
05.11.21KKR Invests in SK E&S Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares
19.10.21KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
28.10.21KKR Announces First Multifamily Property Investment by KREST
27.10.21KKR to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Conference
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Schweizer Pharma-Konzern mit ansprechender technischer Lage: Diesen technischen Marathonläufer sollten Sie kennen!
DZ BANK - Jetzt geht´s los - Jahresendrally beim DAX?
Exxon Mobil verdient prächtig - Aktie scheitert dennoch
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Continental, Infineon
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest kommt in Ihre Stadt
ETHENEA: Bei Themeninvestments genau hinschauen
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Alle Jahre wieder
Bit Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Anleihen haben Funktion verloren
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Musks Milliarden-Umfrage und Turbulenzen bei Impfstoffaktien
Ewiges Wachstum? Neun Aktien sind Kandidaten für dieses Versprechen
Ich konnte nur ahnen, was mein Mann verdient. Gesagt hat er mir das nie
Ether, Polkadot, Coinbase? Jan Beckers verrät seine Krypto-Ideen
Jetzt drohen steigende Prämien  so finden Sie die perfekte neue Kfz-Police

News von

Bitcoin und Ether auf Rekordjagd - SHIBA INU sprengt sämtliche Erwartungen
Sechs Aktien zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel
Lufthansa-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Das erwarten die Analysten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Moderna fallen wegen längerer Zulassungsprüfung
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger können auf Jahresendrally hoffen

Heute im Fokus

Börsen in Fernost uneins -- Musk lässt sich von Twitter-Nutzern zu Aktienverkauf verpflichten -- Covestro erhöht Ergebnisprognose zum dritten Mal -- Henkel, Siemens Gamesa, Hypoport im Fokus

Rivian-Aktie stößt bei Börsengang auf großes Interesse. Disney-Film "Eternals" spielt am Eröffnungswochende weniger ein als gedacht. Aareal Bank-Großaktionär: Investor Kretinsky offenbar mit aktiver Rolle. Ceconomy lässt Aktionäre erneut über Media-Saturn-Komplettübernahme abstimmen. QIAGEN legt Rechtsstreit durch Zahlung von 53 Millionen USD bei.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wofür haben Sie in diesem Jahr Zertifikate und Optionsscheine genutzt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen