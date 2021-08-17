  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
We're back! Jetzt neu: Mini Futures auf den Ether Future erhältlich. Investieren Sie mit Vontobel in die Kryptowelt!-w-
17.08.2021 14:00

KKR to Sell Industrial Real Estate Portfolio to Oxford Properties for $2.2 Billion

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has agreed to sell a 14.5 million square foot infill and light industrial portfolio to Oxford Properties (Oxford), a leading global real estate investor, asset manager and business builder, for approximately $2.2 billion. The portfolio consists of 149 high-quality distribution buildings strategically located across 12 major industrial U.S. markets, including the Inland Empire, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, San Diego and the Baltimore Washington corridor. The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming months.

Since 2018, KKR strategically aggregated and scaled this portfolio of well located, high barrier to entry infill warehouses with a focus on high-growth markets with diverse multi-faceted demand drivers, near major supply chain hubs and transportation corridors. Roger Morales, Partner and Head of Real Estate Acquisitions, and Ben Brudney, Director on KKRs real estate team leading its logistics efforts, architected the strategy and assembled the portfolio though more than 50 individual property transactions together with KKRs industrial operating platform, Alpha Industrial Properties.

"Four years ago, we set out to create a large stabilized portfolio that would benefit from secular changes in the logistics sector largely driven by e-commerce and consumer preference changes. Given the highly fragmented asset class, the strategy included the creation of a best-in-class operating platform and a targeted investment effort focused on growing cities and key distribution nodes in the U.S., said Mr. Morales. "Todays transaction not only demonstrates how this strategy is performing for our investors, but also reflects the tremendous market opportunity we continue to see in industrial real estate.

Following the completion of the sale of the portfolio, KKR will continue to own over 20 million square feet of industrial property across major metropolitan areas in the U.S. Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown real estate assets under management to approximately $32 billion across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of June 30, 2021. KKRs global real estate team consists of over 110 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit business, across 11 offices and eight countries.

High quality, infill, consumption-driven industrial portfolios of scale trade infrequently, so this transaction is an important next step for Oxford to build a large scale industrial business in the U.S., commented Ankit Bhatt, VP of Investments at Oxford Properties who leads the firms U.S. industrial investment strategy. "Growing our U.S. industrial business is one of Oxfords highest conviction global investment strategies as we continue to build, buy and invest in the physical infrastructure that serves the digital economy. The acquisition serves as a launchpad for Oxfords light industrial business which perfectly complements our big box development platform, IDI Logistics. We believe scale will become an important differentiator for industrial real estate operators, and we continue to pursue opportunities in the U.S. light industrial sector.

Oxford has substantially grown its global industrial business in recent years. In January 2019, it acquired IDI Logistics alongside Ivanhoe Cambridge for US$3.5 billion. In 2020, it became a significant investor in the U.S.-based Lineage Logistics, the worlds leading cold storage logistics provider. Oxford was a cornerstone investor in the IPO of ESR Cayman, the leading logistics real estate platform in Asia, and follow-on investments have made it one of the largest institutional investors in the company. In January this year, it announced it had agreed to acquire M7 Real Estate (M7), a market-leading pan European logistics investment and asset manager. The acquisition of M7 accelerates Oxfords ability and ambition to deploy more than US$4 billion into European industrial real estate by 2025.

"Across the globe, we are building, buying and growing world class industrial business in service of our global capital allocation priorities, commented Chad Remis, EVP of North America at Oxford Properties. "As a result of this transaction, and recent activity in the sector, we are rapidly closing in our stated goal to have one-third of our global equity deployed into the industrial asset class. Having previously been a mezzanine lender on the portfolio acquired from KKR, we have a high degree of conviction on the growth potential of these assets. It also demonstrates the power of Oxfords fully integrated Credit business to help drive future investment synergies while generating attractive returns.

CBRE National Partners acted as real estate advisor for KKR. JLL Industrial Capital Markets acted as advisor for Oxford.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKRs insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Oxford Properties

Oxford Properties Group ("Oxford) is a leading global real estate investor, asset manager and business builder. It builds, buys and grows defined real estate operating business with world-class management teams. Established in 1960, Oxford and its portfolio companies manage approximately C$70 billion of assets across four continents on behalf of their investment partners. Oxfords owned portfolio encompasses office, logistics, retail, multifamily residential, life sciences and hotels; it spans more than 150 million square feet in global gateway cities and high-growth hubs. A thematic investor with a committed source of capital, Oxford invests in properties, portfolios, development sites, debt, securities and real estate businesses across the risk-reward spectrum. Together with its portfolio companies, Oxford is one of the worlds most active developers with over 100 projects currently underway globally across all major asset classes. Oxford is owned by OMERS, the Canadian defined benefit pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR News

23.07.21KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share
17.07.21KKR and Telefónica to Create Colombia’s First Nationwide Open Access Fiber Optic Network
22.07.21KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
26.07.21KKR Acquires Three Self-Storage Facilities in Austin and Nashville
21.07.21KKR to Acquire Teaching Strategies
21.07.21KKR Partners with Namal Nawana to Form Sapphiros. a Next-Generation Diagnostics Platform
28.07.21St. Michael’s Development Secures Investment from KKR for City Centre Scheme
03.08.21KKR & Co. Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
09.08.21KKR Grows Industrial Footprint in Denver with Purchase of Park 70
03.08.21Michaela Wood to Join KKR in London
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold auf Erholungskurs
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, MTU Aero Engines, BMW
DZ BANK - Kursstabilisierung an Trendlinie im Fokus
Disney-Konzern kehrt in Gewinnzone zurück
EuropeFX: ZuluTrade - der neue Alleskönner
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: August ist historisch ein schwieriger Börsenmonat.
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Vorurteile, Urteilsfähigkeit, Konsequenz und Contenance
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Webinar: "Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? - So erreichen Sie Ihr Anlageziel mit Allvest." Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
Wachsendes Ungleichgewicht
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die zwei großen Fehler deutscher Eltern beim Taschengeld
Der Mythos vom Verlierer-Index
CureVac-Hoffnung und 40.000 Euro, die viele von Euch verschenken
Deutschlands wahre Schuldenlast
So haben Sie die Chance, Ihre Mietwohnung zu kaufen

News von

Deutsche Telekom-Aktie, EON und RWE nach Zahlen im Anlage-Check
Börse on air: Varta-Aktie am Freitag fast minus zehn Prozent - Übersehen Anleger Innovationsschub im 2. Halbjahr?
Edelmetalle: Zu Unrecht verschmäht - Warum der Goldpreis bald wieder steigen könnte
Stotternder Wachstumsmotor in China bremst Europas Börsen
Nach Flop - CureVac kommt mit neuem Impfstoff-Projekt voran

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter -- Home Depot verfehlt Umsatzwachstum-Erwartungen -- Just Eat Takeaway.com mit roten Zahlen -- Walmart erhöht Prognose -- Goldpreis, EVOTEC, Varta, Henkel, K+S, BHP, SMA Solar im Fokus

MorphoSys-Partner schließt Vermarktungsvertrag für Tafasitamab in China. Rheinmetall erhält Aufträge im Millionenwert für Abgasklappen. Ströer rechnet im dritten Quartal mit besserem Geschäft als vor Corona-Krise. RTL vertieft Partnerschaft mit Vodafone. Ford fährt Produktion erneut runter. zooplus wächst weniger stark als erwartet. T-Mobile US bestätigt Cyberangriff - Keine Angaben zum Ausmaß.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien befinden sich in George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen