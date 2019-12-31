Aktien in diesem Artikel

KLDiscovery today announced its complete and successful transition to remote document review, which enables review attorneys to continue working securely from home in light of the global disruption to in-office work caused by COVID-19. As of March 20th, the company has hundreds of reviewers globally working concurrently from home with more coming online each day. This transition is the culmination of the company's weeks-long preparations and has been extended to the entirety of KLDiscoverys document review workforce.

KLDiscovery has provided reviewers with secure virtual desktops, leveraging mandatory two factor authentication and the same robust security software utilized at our global review facilities. In addition to mandatory adherence to strict company policies around confidentiality and information security, technical safeguards prevent project data from being printed, downloaded or otherwise accessed locally. All reviewers will be prohibited from connecting in public spaces and the company is taking steps to ensure each reviewers personal review space can facilitate productive and secure work.

During review, KLDiscovery will perform a series of rigorous checks to ensure the quality and accuracy of reviewer work product. The company is also benefiting from collaboration technology to facilitate effective communication with review managers.

"The KLD team has risen to the challenges of 2020 with proactive and swift preparations to offer secure remote access to our document reviewers, said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. "Combined with excellent internet infrastructure across our entire geographic footprint, we are pleased to be able to continue reviewing documents while meeting our high security and quality standards. This transition was important to ensure continuity of operations, but even more so to safeguard the wellbeing of our global workforce and customers.

All other critical business operations at KLDiscovery are running at full capacity with the remainder of the companys workforce working from home, including the companys forensic collections team, which is able to securely and defensibly collect from a number of platforms remotely, including certain mobile devices. Additionally, the company continues to leverage Remote Collection Manager (RCMgr®), its proprietary self-collection platform for laptops, desktops, and servers.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 40+ locations across 20 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

