KLDiscovery Inc. Achieves 2019 Revenue of $312 Million, Up 5.3% Year-over-Year

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, announced today that revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $312.1 million, an increase of 5.3% over revenue of $296.3 million for the full year of 2018. Revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $80.5 million, an increase of 4.4% over revenue of $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019, improved by $13.7 million dollars and was $(54.0) million, compared to net loss of $(67.7) million for the full year of 2018. Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $(17.8) million, compared to net loss of $(17.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2018. EBITDA for the full year of 2019, was $52.7 million, an increase of 76.5% compared to EBITDA of $29.9 million for the full year of 2018. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019, was $14.4 million, an increase of 96.5% compared to EBITDA of $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes management fees and stock-based compensation, acquisition financing and transaction costs and other items as described below) for the full year of 2019, was $68.7 million, an increase of 25.9% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $54.6 million for the full year of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019, was $17.2 million, an increase of 27.7% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, to their GAAP basis results are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $43.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

"2019 was a very good year for KLDiscovery, said Christopher Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery Inc. "Our team continued its dedication to delivering outstanding customer service and we continued to grow with strategic acquisitions and strong sales. In 2019, revenue was up 5.3% and we made significant strides in EBITDA which increased 76.5% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA which grew 25.9% year-over-year.

Weiler continued, "In 2020, we intend to invest in our best-in-breed technology and software with further development of software and hardware solutions. We will be prudent with our cash given the uncertainties of the global economy resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19. While the effects of this outbreak are unknown in the short run, we believe that our business is positioned to capitalize on increased activity as business eventually returns to more normalized levels.

Year 2018-2019 Quarterly Results - Unaudited (in millions except per share data) 2018 (unaudited) 2019 (unaudited) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue 70.2 75.2 73.8 77.1 75.0 78.3 78.2 80.5 Net loss (18.0 ) (15.1 ) (17.5 ) (17.1 ) (13.5 ) (11.4 ) (11.3 ) (17.8 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average outstanding shares (basic and diluted) 39.4 40.3 40.8 40.8 42.3 42.4 42.5 42.5 EBITDA 6.3 9.0 7.2 7.4 11.2 13.7 13.4 14.4 Adjusted EBITDA 12.3 15.6 13.2 13.5 15.1 19.6 16.8 17.2

2020 Outlook

We are currently limited in our ability to accurately predict what the financial impact will be from the COVID-19 outbreak. In the spirit of being prudent and responsible financial stewards, we are withdrawing our previously disclosed full-year 2020 guidance due to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of this global pandemic.

While we cannot predict how long the outbreak will last, we have taken action to add to our cash position. Earlier this week, we drew down $29 million from our revolving credit facility, a step that many other public companies are taking at this time. While we do not have immediate plans for this cash, it provides us with the capacity and flexibility to sustain prolonged disruption and create long-term value for our shareholders through sensible and disciplined capital allocation. In addition, we are working closely with our management team to implement contingency plans that will defer and reduce operating costs through this period of uncertainty.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For information regarding the purpose for which management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release and why management believes they provide useful information to investors regarding the Companys financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Companys latest periodic report.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income attributable to the Company before interest and other income (expense), loss on debt extinguishment, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs and settlements and impairments incurred outside the Companys normal course of business.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call at 10:00 AM EDT on Thursday March 26, 2020 to discuss earnings results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019 and the Companys outlook. The audio portion of the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet in the Investors section of KLDiscovery's website https://investors.kldiscovery.com. To join the conference call by telephone, please dial (866) 497-6138 from the United States and Canada) or (825) 312-2333 from all other countries) and refer to conference code 3440629. An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion and will remain available for a period of time following the call. To access the recorded conference call, please dial (800) 585-8367 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (416) 621-4642 (from all other countries) using access code 3440629. The webcast replay will also be available in the Investors section of KLDiscoverys website for a period of time following the call. https://investors.kldiscovery.com

KLDiscovery Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenues $ 80,527 $ 77,109 $ 312,054 $ 296,282 Cost of revenues 41,908 40,177 160,845 159,617 Gross profit 38,619 36,932 151,209 136,665 Operating expenses General and administrative 13,126 13,724 55,005 54,633 Research and development 1,490 2,211 5,945 7,100 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - Depreciation and amortization 9,906 10,115 39,149 41,519 Total operating expenses 36,827 42,412 148,616 161,525 Income (Loss) from operations 1,792 (5,480 ) 2,593 (24,860 ) Other (income) expenses Other (income) expense 186 (21 ) 308 29 Loss on extinguishmnet of debt 7,203 - 7,203 - Interest expense 11,890 12,111 48,377 46,591 Loss before income taxes (17,487 ) (17,570 ) (53,295 ) (71,480 ) Income tax (benefit) provision 328 (438 ) 719 (3,741 ) Net loss $ (17,815 ) $ (17,132 ) $ (54,014 ) $ (67,739 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation 2,604 391 311 (870 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,604 391 311 (870 ) Comprehensive loss $ (15,211 ) $ (16,741 ) $ (53,703 ) $ (68,609 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (1.68 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 42,529,017 40,835,186 42,425,295 40,382,578

KLDiscovery Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Matters

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, For The Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (17,815 ) $ (17,132 ) $ (54,014 ) $ (67,739 ) Interest expense 11,890 12,120 48,377 46,591 Income tax (benefit) expense 328 (438 ) 719 (3,741 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 12,793 12,776 50,407 54,749 Loss on debt extinguishment 7,203  7,203  EBITDA $ 14,399 $ 7,326 $ 52,692 $ 29,860 Acquisition, financing and transaction costs 121 216 3,626 998 Strategic Initiatives: Sign-on bonus amortization 113 1,643 413 6,199 Non-recoverable draw 840 1,235 3,714 5,696 Recruiting and signing bonuses  56  1,000 Legal fees  (7 )  2,296 Total strategic initiatives 953 2,927 4,127 15,191 Management fees, stock compensation and other 671 673 3,515 3,316 Restructuring costs 573 1,046 2,209 3,200 Systems establishment 443 1,249 2,554 2,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,160 $ 13,437 $ 68,723 $ 54,565

Note: Acquisition, financing and transaction costs includes earnout payments, rating agency, letter of credit and revolving facility fees, and Pivotal transaction costs.

Strategic initiatives includes the amortization of one-time expenses related to the hiring of a team of industry leading sales personnel.

Management fees, stock compensation & other includes consulting fees, expenses related to the Companys stock compensation plan, business insurance and other expenses.

Restructuring costs include severance payments, recruiting fees, retention charges and signing bonuses.

Systems establishment costs include expenses related to IT infrastructure build-out, system automation and ERP implementation

KLDiscovery Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For The Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,407 $ 23,439 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,486 and $5,564, respectively 96,994 80,641 Prepaid expenses 7,296 9,825 Other current assets 556 310 Total current assets 148,253 114,215 Property and equipment Computer software and hardware 72,228 68,474 Leasehold improvements 26,963 25,389 Furniture, fixtures and other equipment 3,794 4,239 Accumulated depreciation (64,682 ) (49,761 ) Property and equipment, net 38,303 48,341 Intangible assets, net 130,568 151,918 Goodwill 395,171 394,167 Other assets 2,617 1,739 Total assets $ 714,912 $ 710,380 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 11,689 $ 12,355 Accounts payable and accrued expense 31,270 41,135 Current portion of contingent consideration 340  Deferred revenue 4,851 4,160 Total current liabilities 48,150 57,650 Long-term debt, net 468,932 413,064 Contingent consideration 482  Deferred tax liabilities 6,294 6,075 Other liabilities 7,289 4,635 Total liabilities 531,147 481,424 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock $0.0001 par value, shares authorized - 200,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; shares issued and outstanding - 42,529,017 and 42,288,870 as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 4 4 Preferred Stock $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, zero issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively   Additional paid-in capital 381,952 372,316 Treasury stock  (2,406 ) Accumulated deficit (205,498 ) (147,954 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,307 6,996 Total stockholders' equity 183,765 228,956 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 714,912 $ 710,380

KLDiscovery Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) For The Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (54,014 ) $ (67,739 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50,407 54,749 Non-cash interest 5,320 4,564 Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,203  Stock-based compensation 2,265 2,125 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 3,104 2,226 Deferred income taxes 219 (6,686 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 48  Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (16,712 ) (12,126 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,404 9,864 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,937 ) 1,540 Deferred revenue 396 (459 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,297 ) (11,942 ) Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash (1,950 )  Purchases of property and equipment (13,268 ) (12,387 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,218 ) (12,387 ) Financing activities Recapitalization transaction 186,503  Revolving credit facility - draws 54,500 21,000 Revolving credit facility - repayments (54,500 ) (21,000 ) Payments for capital lease obligations (1,427 ) (544 ) Payments on long-term debt (142,000 ) (8,500 ) Issuance of common stock 414 40,541 Treasury share repurchases  (87 ) Payments of contingent consideration  (2,380 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 43,490 29,030 Effect of foreign exchange rates (7 ) (158 ) Net increase in cash 19,968 4,543 Cash at beginning of period 23,439 18,896 Cash at end of period $ 43,407 $ 23,439 Supplemental disclosure: Cash paid for interest $ 42,693 $ 41,596 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 470 $ 1,229 Significant noncash investing and financing activities Assumption of Pivotal Debentures $ 200,000 $ - Equity issued for acquisitions $ 1,241 $ - Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses on the consolidated balance sheets $ 129 $ 489

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 40+ locations across 20 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

This press release includes "forward looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding KLDiscoverys future financial and business performance, attractiveness of KLDiscoverys product offerings and platform and the value proposition of KLDiscoverys products, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates, "projected, "expects, "anticipates, "forecasts, "plans, "intends, "believes, "seeks, "may, "will, "should, "future, "propose and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside KLDiscoverys managements control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Pivotal Acquisition Corp. ("Pivotal) which occurred in December 2019 (the "business combination), which may be affected by, among other things, costs related to the business combination; KLDiscoverys ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; KLDiscoverys estimates of the size of the markets for its solutions; the rate and degree of market acceptance of KLDiscoverys solutions; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; KLDiscoverys ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance and security of KLDiscoverys services; potential litigation involving Pivotal or KLDiscovery; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for KLDiscoverys services, including as a result of the impact of COVID-19. Other factors include risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors section of KLDiscoverys registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on February 4, 2020 and any subsequent reports that KLDiscovery files with the SEC. KLDiscovery does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

