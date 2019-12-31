KLDiscovery Inc. Achieves 2019 Revenue of $312 Million, Up 5.3% Year-over-Year

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, announced today that revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $312.1 million, an increase of 5.3% over revenue of $296.3 million for the full year of 2018. Revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $80.5 million, an increase of 4.4% over revenue of $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019, improved by $13.7 million dollars and was $(54.0) million, compared to net loss of $(67.7) million for the full year of 2018. Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $(17.8) million, compared to net loss of $(17.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2018. EBITDA for the full year of 2019, was $52.7 million, an increase of 76.5% compared to EBITDA of $29.9 million for the full year of 2018. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019, was $14.4 million, an increase of 96.5% compared to EBITDA of $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes management fees and stock-based compensation, acquisition financing and transaction costs and other items as described below) for the full year of 2019, was $68.7 million, an increase of 25.9% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $54.6 million for the full year of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019, was $17.2 million, an increase of 27.7% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, to their GAAP basis results are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms.
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $43.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.
"2019 was a very good year for KLDiscovery, said Christopher Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery Inc. "Our team continued its dedication to delivering outstanding customer service and we continued to grow with strategic acquisitions and strong sales. In 2019, revenue was up 5.3% and we made significant strides in EBITDA which increased 76.5% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA which grew 25.9% year-over-year.
Weiler continued, "In 2020, we intend to invest in our best-in-breed technology and software with further development of software and hardware solutions. We will be prudent with our cash given the uncertainties of the global economy resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19. While the effects of this outbreak are unknown in the short run, we believe that our business is positioned to capitalize on increased activity as business eventually returns to more normalized levels.
|
Year 2018-2019 Quarterly Results - Unaudited
|
(in millions except per share data)
|
|
2018 (unaudited)
|
|
2019 (unaudited)
|
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Revenue
|
|
70.2
|
|
|
75.2
|
|
|
73.8
|
|
|
77.1
|
|
|
|
75.0
|
|
|
78.3
|
|
|
78.2
|
|
|
80.5
|
|Net loss
|
|
(18.0
|
)
|
|
(15.1
|
)
|
|
(17.5
|
)
|
|
(17.1
|
)
|
|
|
(13.5
|
)
|
|
(11.4
|
)
|
|
(11.3
|
)
|
|
(17.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss per share (basic and diluted)
|
$
|
(0.45
|
)
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
$
|
(0.42
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.32
|
)
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
$
|
(0.42
|
)
|Weighted average outstanding shares (basic and diluted)
|
|
39.4
|
|
|
40.3
|
|
|
40.8
|
|
|
40.8
|
|
|
|
42.3
|
|
|
42.4
|
|
|
42.5
|
|
|
42.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EBITDA
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
14.4
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
15.6
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
16.8
|
|
|
17.2
|
2020 Outlook
We are currently limited in our ability to accurately predict what the financial impact will be from the COVID-19 outbreak. In the spirit of being prudent and responsible financial stewards, we are withdrawing our previously disclosed full-year 2020 guidance due to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of this global pandemic.
While we cannot predict how long the outbreak will last, we have taken action to add to our cash position. Earlier this week, we drew down $29 million from our revolving credit facility, a step that many other public companies are taking at this time. While we do not have immediate plans for this cash, it provides us with the capacity and flexibility to sustain prolonged disruption and create long-term value for our shareholders through sensible and disciplined capital allocation. In addition, we are working closely with our management team to implement contingency plans that will defer and reduce operating costs through this period of uncertainty.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For information regarding the purpose for which management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release and why management believes they provide useful information to investors regarding the Companys financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Companys latest periodic report.
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income attributable to the Company before interest and other income (expense), loss on debt extinguishment, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs and settlements and impairments incurred outside the Companys normal course of business.
Earnings Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call at 10:00 AM EDT on Thursday March 26, 2020 to discuss earnings results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019 and the Companys outlook. The audio portion of the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet in the Investors section of KLDiscovery's website https://investors.kldiscovery.com. To join the conference call by telephone, please dial (866) 497-6138 from the United States and Canada) or (825) 312-2333 from all other countries) and refer to conference code 3440629. An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion and will remain available for a period of time following the call. To access the recorded conference call, please dial (800) 585-8367 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (416) 621-4642 (from all other countries) using access code 3440629. The webcast replay will also be available in the Investors section of KLDiscoverys website for a period of time following the call. https://investors.kldiscovery.com
|KLDiscovery Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenues
|
$
|
80,527
|
|
|
$
|
77,109
|
|
|
$
|
312,054
|
|
|
$
|
296,282
|
|Cost of revenues
|
|
41,908
|
|
|
|
40,177
|
|
|
|
160,845
|
|
|
|
159,617
|
|Gross profit
|
|
38,619
|
|
|
|
36,932
|
|
|
|
151,209
|
|
|
|
136,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|General and administrative
|
|
13,126
|
|
|
|
13,724
|
|
|
|
55,005
|
|
|
|
54,633
|
|Research and development
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
|
2,211
|
|
|
|
5,945
|
|
|
|
7,100
|
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
9,906
|
|
|
|
10,115
|
|
|
|
39,149
|
|
|
|
41,519
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
36,827
|
|
|
|
42,412
|
|
|
|
148,616
|
|
|
|
161,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (Loss) from operations
|
|
1,792
|
|
|
|
(5,480
|
)
|
|
|
2,593
|
|
|
|
(24,860
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other (income) expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other (income) expense
|
|
186
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
|
29
|
|Loss on extinguishmnet of debt
|
|
7,203
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7,203
|
|
|
|
-
|
|Interest expense
|
|
11,890
|
|
|
|
12,111
|
|
|
|
48,377
|
|
|
|
46,591
|
|Loss before income taxes
|
|
(17,487
|
)
|
|
|
(17,570
|
)
|
|
|
(53,295
|
)
|
|
|
(71,480
|
)
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|
|
328
|
|
|
|
(438
|
)
|
|
|
719
|
|
|
|
(3,741
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(17,815
|
)
|
|
$
|
(17,132
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,014
|
)
|
|
$
|
(67,739
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foreign currency translation
|
|
2,604
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
(870
|
)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
2,604
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
(870
|
)
|Comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(15,211
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,741
|
)
|
|
$
|
(53,703
|
)
|
|
$
|
(68,609
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.42
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.42
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.27
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.68
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
|
42,529,017
|
|
|
|
40,835,186
|
|
|
|
42,425,295
|
|
|
|
40,382,578
|
|KLDiscovery Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Matters
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
For The Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net loss
|
|
$
|
(17,815
|
)
|
|
$
|
(17,132
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,014
|
)
|
|
$
|
(67,739
|
)
|Interest expense
|
|
|
11,890
|
|
|
|
12,120
|
|
|
|
48,377
|
|
|
|
46,591
|
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
328
|
|
|
|
(438
|
)
|
|
|
719
|
|
|
|
(3,741
|
)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
12,793
|
|
|
|
12,776
|
|
|
|
50,407
|
|
|
|
54,749
|
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
7,203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,203
|
|
|
|
|EBITDA
|
|
$
|
14,399
|
|
|
$
|
7,326
|
|
|
$
|
52,692
|
|
|
$
|
29,860
|
|Acquisition, financing and transaction costs
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
3,626
|
|
|
|
998
|
|Strategic Initiatives:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sign-on bonus amortization
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
1,643
|
|
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
6,199
|
|Non-recoverable draw
|
|
|
840
|
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
|
|
3,714
|
|
|
|
5,696
|
|Recruiting and signing bonuses
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|Legal fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,296
|
|Total strategic initiatives
|
|
|
953
|
|
|
|
2,927
|
|
|
|
4,127
|
|
|
|
15,191
|
|Management fees, stock compensation and other
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
|
673
|
|
|
|
3,515
|
|
|
|
3,316
|
|Restructuring costs
|
|
|
573
|
|
|
|
1,046
|
|
|
|
2,209
|
|
|
|
3,200
|
|Systems establishment
|
|
|
443
|
|
|
|
1,249
|
|
|
|
2,554
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
17,160
|
|
|
$
|
13,437
|
|
|
$
|
68,723
|
|
|
$
|
54,565
|
|
Note:
|
-
Acquisition, financing and transaction costs includes earnout payments, rating agency, letter of credit and revolving facility fees, and Pivotal transaction costs.
-
Strategic initiatives includes the amortization of one-time expenses related to the hiring of a team of industry leading sales personnel.
-
Management fees, stock compensation & other includes consulting fees, expenses related to the Companys stock compensation plan, business insurance and other expenses.
-
Restructuring costs include severance payments, recruiting fees, retention charges and signing bonuses.
-
Systems establishment costs include expenses related to IT infrastructure build-out, system automation and ERP implementation
|KLDiscovery Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For The Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
43,407
|
|
|
$
|
23,439
|
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|for doubtful accounts of $7,486 and $5,564, respectively
|
|
|
96,994
|
|
|
|
80,641
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
7,296
|
|
|
|
9,825
|
|Other current assets
|
|
|
556
|
|
|
|
310
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|
148,253
|
|
|
|
114,215
|
|Property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Computer software and hardware
|
|
|
72,228
|
|
|
|
68,474
|
|Leasehold improvements
|
|
|
26,963
|
|
|
|
25,389
|
|Furniture, fixtures and other equipment
|
|
|
3,794
|
|
|
|
4,239
|
|Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(64,682
|
)
|
|
|
(49,761
|
)
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
38,303
|
|
|
|
48,341
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
130,568
|
|
|
|
151,918
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|
395,171
|
|
|
|
394,167
|
|Other assets
|
|
|
2,617
|
|
|
|
1,739
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
714,912
|
|
|
$
|
710,380
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current portion of long-term debt, net
|
|
$
|
11,689
|
|
|
$
|
12,355
|
|Accounts payable and accrued expense
|
|
|
31,270
|
|
|
|
41,135
|
|Current portion of contingent consideration
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
|
4,851
|
|
|
|
4,160
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
|
48,150
|
|
|
|
57,650
|
|Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
468,932
|
|
|
|
413,064
|
|Contingent consideration
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
|
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
6,294
|
|
|
|
6,075
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|
7,289
|
|
|
|
4,635
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|
531,147
|
|
|
|
481,424
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0001 par value, shares authorized - 200,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; shares issued and outstanding - 42,529,017 and 42,288,870 as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, zero issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
381,952
|
|
|
|
372,316
|
|Treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,406
|
)
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(205,498
|
)
|
|
|
(147,954
|
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
7,307
|
|
|
|
6,996
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
183,765
|
|
|
|
228,956
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
714,912
|
|
|
$
|
710,380
|
|KLDiscovery Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For The Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(54,014
|
)
|
|
$
|
(67,739
|
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
50,407
|
|
|
|
54,749
|
|Non-cash interest
|
|
5,320
|
|
|
|
4,564
|
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
7,203
|
|
|
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
|
2,125
|
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
|
3,104
|
|
|
|
2,226
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
(6,686
|
)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|
(16,712
|
)
|
|
|
(12,126
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
2,404
|
|
|
|
9,864
|
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
(8,937
|
)
|
|
|
1,540
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
396
|
|
|
|
(459
|
)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(8,297
|
)
|
|
|
(11,942
|
)
|Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquisitions, net of cash
|
|
(1,950
|
)
|
|
|
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(13,268
|
)
|
|
|
(12,387
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(15,218
|
)
|
|
|
(12,387
|
)
|Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|Recapitalization transaction
|
|
186,503
|
|
|
|
|Revolving credit facility - draws
|
|
54,500
|
|
|
|
21,000
|
|Revolving credit facility - repayments
|
|
(54,500
|
)
|
|
|
(21,000
|
)
|Payments for capital lease obligations
|
|
(1,427
|
)
|
|
|
(544
|
)
|Payments on long-term debt
|
|
(142,000
|
)
|
|
|
(8,500
|
)
|Issuance of common stock
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
40,541
|
|Treasury share repurchases
|
|
|
|
|
(87
|
)
|Payments of contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
|
(2,380
|
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
43,490
|
|
|
|
29,030
|
|Effect of foreign exchange rates
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(158
|
)
|Net increase in cash
|
|
19,968
|
|
|
|
4,543
|
|Cash at beginning of period
|
|
23,439
|
|
|
|
18,896
|
|Cash at end of period
|
$
|
43,407
|
|
|
$
|
23,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Supplemental disclosure:
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
42,693
|
|
|
$
|
41,596
|
|Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|
$
|
470
|
|
|
$
|
1,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Significant noncash investing and financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|Assumption of Pivotal Debentures
|
$
|
200,000
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Equity issued for acquisitions
|
$
|
1,241
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses on the consolidated balance sheets
|
$
|
129
|
|
|
$
|
489
|
About KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 40+ locations across 20 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.
This press release includes "forward looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding KLDiscoverys future financial and business performance, attractiveness of KLDiscoverys product offerings and platform and the value proposition of KLDiscoverys products, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates, "projected, "expects, "anticipates, "forecasts, "plans, "intends, "believes, "seeks, "may, "will, "should, "future, "propose and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside KLDiscoverys managements control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Pivotal Acquisition Corp. ("Pivotal) which occurred in December 2019 (the "business combination), which may be affected by, among other things, costs related to the business combination; KLDiscoverys ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; KLDiscoverys estimates of the size of the markets for its solutions; the rate and degree of market acceptance of KLDiscoverys solutions; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; KLDiscoverys ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance and security of KLDiscoverys services; potential litigation involving Pivotal or KLDiscovery; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for KLDiscoverys services, including as a result of the impact of COVID-19. Other factors include risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors section of KLDiscoverys registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on February 4, 2020 and any subsequent reports that KLDiscovery files with the SEC. KLDiscovery does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
