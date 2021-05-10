  • Suche
Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
11.08.2021 22:05

KLDiscovery Inc. Achieves Highest Quarterly Revenue in Company History with an increase of 27% in Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery, "KLD or the "Company), a leading provider of global electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery technology solutions, announced today that revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $81.7 million versus $64.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $17.3 million or 27% year-over-year.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.9 million compared to $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, an improvement of 41%. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.7 million versus $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 31%. Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes management fees and stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrants, acquisition financing and transaction costs and other items as described below) for the second quarter of 2021 was $17.7 million compared to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 46%. Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their most comparable GAAP measure are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms.

"The powerful combination of our holistic software solution, unparalleled proprietary technology, and commitment to excellent customer service drove another outstanding quarter of financial results as we continue to make significant investments in our technology solutions, said Christopher Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery Inc. "The second quarter was the highest quarter of revenue in Company history as revenue increased for the fourth consecutive quarter to a record $81.7 million, representing growth of 27% in revenue year-over-year and very strong sequential growth of 8.2% over first quarter 2021. We also achieved a 41% improvement in net loss over the second quarter of 2020 along with a 31% increase in EBITDA and a 46% increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the same period. We ended the second quarter of 2021 with $42.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and nothing drawn on our $40 million revolving credit facility.

Mr. Weiler continued, "As expected, we are seeing the beginnings of a strong recovery in the legal industry and our preparation over the past 18 months positions us to achieve great financial results in 2021 and beyond. We continue to gain significant market share as more clients enjoy the benefits of our limitless accessibility while we deliver a fully-integrated and seamless software solution supported by our 24/7/365 client service. The evolution of Nebula Ecosystem, our proprietary technology platform, remains a top investment priority. We had our best quarter ever for Nebula as revenue in the second quarter was up 77% year-over-year.

 
2020-2021 Quarterly Results
 
2020 (unaudited) 2021 (unaudited)
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
Revenue

 

78.3

 

 

64.4

 

 

72.3

 

 

74.6

 

 

75.5

 

 

81.7

 

Net loss

 

(12.5

)

 

(14.9

)

 

(12.7

)

 

(9.8

)

 

(14.9

)

 

(8.9

)

 
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.29

)

$

(0.35

)

$

(0.30

)

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.35

)

$

(0.21

)

Weighted average outstanding shares (basic and diluted)

 

42.5

 

 

42.5

 

 

42.5

 

 

42.5

 

 

42.6

 

 

42.6

 

 
EBITDA

 

12.5

 

 

10.4

 

 

12.3

 

 

14.3

 

 

15.1

 

 

13.7

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

15.0

 

 

12.2

 

 

16.7

 

 

19.4

 

 

15.4

 

 

17.7

 

(in millions except per share data)
 

2021 Outlook

As previously announced, KLDiscovery is currently limited in its ability to accurately predict what the financial impact will be from the COVID-19 pandemic. KLDiscovery is not providing full-year 2021 guidance until it gains additional data points about the total operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021 to discuss results for the second quarter of 2021. The audio portion of the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet in the Investors section of KLDiscovery's website https://investors.kldiscovery.com.

To join the conference call by telephone, please register via the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8175146

Once registered, you will receive an email with Direct Entry and Registrant ID along with dial-in details. An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion and will remain available for two weeks following the call. To access the recorded conference call, please dial (800) 585-8367 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (416) 621-4642 (from all other countries) using access code 8175146 or visit the Investors section of the KLDiscovery website at https://investors.kldiscovery.com.

 
KLDiscovery Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

 
Revenues

$

81,650

 

$

64,381

 

$

157,100

 

$

142,652

 

Cost of revenues

 

40,887

 

 

34,214

 

 

78,309

 

 

73,734

 

Gross profit

 

40,763

 

 

30,167

 

 

78,791

 

 

68,918

 

 
 
Operating expenses
General and administrative

 

16,573

 

 

12,400

 

 

32,013

 

 

28,253

 

Research and development

 

2,400

 

 

1,639

 

 

4,571

 

 

3,306

 

Sales and marketing

 

10,116

 

 

8,660

 

 

19,573

 

 

20,305

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

7,483

 

 

8,985

 

 

15,124

 

 

17,901

 

Total operating expenses

 

36,572

 

 

31,684

 

 

71,281

 

 

69,765

 

 
Income (loss) from operations

 

4,191

 

 

(1,517

)

 

7,510

 

 

(847

)

 
Other expenses
Other expense

 

11

 

 

63

 

 

25

 

 

91

 

Change in fair value of Private Warrants

 

254

 

 

-

 

 

(1,715

)

 

-

 

Interest expense

 

12,535

 

 

12,970

 

 

24,792

 

 

25,932

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

7,257

 

 

-

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(8,609

)

 

(14,550

)

 

(22,849

)

 

(26,870

)

Income tax provision

 

256

 

 

368

 

 

872

 

 

574

 

 
Net loss

$

(8,865

)

$

(14,918

)

$

(23,721

)

$

(27,444

)

 
Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax
Foreign currency translation

 

715

 

 

2,733

 

 

(1,747

)

 

(1,695

)

Total other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax

 

715

 

 

2,733

 

 

(1,747

)

 

(1,695

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(8,150

)

$

(12,185

)

$

(25,468

)

$

(29,139

)

 
Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.21

)

$

(0.35

)

$

(0.56

)

$

(0.65

)

 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

42,560,117

 

 

42,529,017

 

 

42,555,105

 

 

42,529,017

 

 

In Q1 2021, the Company determined that the 6,350,000 private warrants issued in connection with the consummation of the Business Combination in December 2019 which were originally accounted for using equity accounting, should be accounted for using liability accounting in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts on an Entity's Own Equity. The Company corrected this error in Q1 2021 and going forward the warrant liabilities will be measured at fair value on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of private warrants in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss.

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Matters
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net loss

$

(8,865

)

$

(14,918

)

$

(23,721

)

$

(27,444

)

Interest expense

 

12,535

 

 

12,970

 

 

24,792

 

 

25,932

 

Income tax expense

 

256

 

 

368

 

 

872

 

 

574

 

Debt extinguishment costs

 



 

 



 

 

7,257

 

 



 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

9,734

 

 

11,979

 

 

19,549

 

 

23,816

 

EBITDA

$

13,660

 

$

10,399

 

$

28,749

 

$

22,878

 

Acquisition, financing and transaction costs

 

1,235

 

 

206

 

 

2,017

 

 

291

 

Strategic initiatives:
Sign-on bonus amortization

 



 

 



 

 



 

 

188

 

Non-recoverable draw

 



 

 



 

 



 

 

304

 

Total strategic initiatives

 



 

 



 

 



 

 

492

 

Stock compensation and other

 

1,074

 

 

870

 

 

2,107

 

 

1,750

 

Change in fair value of Private Warrants

 

254

 

 



 

 

(1,715

)

 



 

Restructuring costs

 

1,027

 

 

128

 

 

1,032

 

 

718

 

Systems establishment

 

489

 

 

560

 

 

917

 

 

1,046

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,739

 

$

12,163

 

$

33,107

 

$

27,175

 

 

Note:

  • Acquisition, financing and transaction costs include earn-out valuation changes, rating agency fees, letter of credit and revolving facility fees, as well as professional service fees and direct expenses related to acquisitions.
  • Strategic initiatives include the costs resulting from pursuing strategic business opportunities.
  • Stock compensation & other includes consulting fees and expenses related to the Companys stock compensation plan.
  • Change in fair value of warrants relates to changes in the fair market value of the private warrants issued in conjunction with the business combination.
  • Restructuring costs include non-ordinary course costs incurred in connection with a change in a contract or a change in the makeup of our personnel, often related to an acquisition, such as severance payments, recruiting fees and retention charges.
  • Systems establishment costs relate to non-ordinary course expenses incurred to develop our IT infrastructure, including expenses related to IT infrastructure build-out, system automation and ERP implementation.
 
KLDiscovery Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

42,879

 

$

51,201

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance
for doubtful accounts of $9,902 and $8,513, respectively

 

95,699

 

 

83,985

 

Prepaid expenses

 

10,768

 

 

7,175

 

Other current assets

 

914

 

 

709

 

Total current assets

 

150,260

 

 

143,070

 

Property and equipment
Computer software and hardware

 

74,137

 

 

72,211

 

Leasehold improvements

 

27,201

 

 

27,271

 

Furniture, fixtures and other equipment

 

3,174

 

 

3,365

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(81,911

)

 

(77,697

)

Property and equipment, net

 

22,601

 

 

25,150

 

Intangible assets, net

 

99,282

 

 

109,733

 

Goodwill

 

397,665

 

 

399,085

 

Other assets

 

2,395

 

 

2,708

 

Total assets

$

672,203

 

$

679,746

 

Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt, net

$

3,000

 

$

10,948

 

Accounts payable and accrued expense

 

35,044

 

 

33,504

 

Current portion of contingent consideration

 

733

 

 

695

 

Deferred revenue

 

3,829

 

 

3,955

 

Total current liabilities

 

42,606

 

 

49,102

 

Long-term debt, net

 

496,721

 

 

472,600

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

7,858

 

 

7,335

 

Other liabilities

 

9,991

 

 

8,488

 

Total liabilities

 

557,176

 

 

537,525

 

Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
$0.0001 par value, - 200,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 42,637,315 and 42,529,017 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

4

 

 

4

 

Preferred Stock
$0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 



 

 



 

Additional paid-in capital

 

383,661

 

 

385,387

 

Treasury stock

 



 

 



 

Accumulated deficit

 

(279,145

)

 

(255,424

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

10,507

 

 

12,254

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

115,027

 

 

142,221

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

672,203

 

$

679,746

 

 
KLDiscovery Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 

For The Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Operating activities
Net loss

$

(23,721

)

$

(27,444

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

19,549

 

 

23,816

 

Non-cash interest

 

9,480

 

 

9,428

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

7,257

 

 

-

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,996

 

 

1,639

 

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

 

1,916

 

 

2,155

 

Deferred income taxes

 

522

 

 

296

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

37

 

 

58

 

Change in fair value of Private Warrants

 

(1,715

)

 



 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

(13,637

)

 

5,866

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(3,109

)

 

(6,519

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(996

)

 

(711

)

Deferred revenue

 

(114

)

 

146

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(2,535

)

 

8,730

 

Investing activities
Acquisitions, net of cash

 



 

 

(3,124

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(7,343

)

 

(5,875

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(7,343

)

 

(8,999

)

Financing activities
Revolving credit facility - draws

 



 

 

29,000

 

Revolving credit facility - repayments

 



 

 

(29,000

)

Payments for capital lease obligations

 

(572

)

 

(455

)

Debt acquisition costs

 

(2,031

)

 



 

Proceeds long-term debt, net of original issue discount

 

294,000

 

 



 

Retirement of debt

 

(289,000

)

 



 

Payments on long-term debt

 

(750

)

 

(8,500

)

Issuance of common stock

 

38

 

 



 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

1,685

 

 

(8,955

)

Effect of foreign exchange rates

 

(129

)

 

(84

)

Net increase in cash

 

(8,322

)

 

(9,308

)

Cash at beginning of period

 

51,201

 

 

43,407

 

Cash at end of period

$

42,879

 

$

34,099

 

Supplemental disclosure:
Cash paid for interest

$

20,110

 

$

17,248

 

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

$

(450

)

$

(297

)

Significant noncash investing and financing activities
Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses on the consolidated balance sheets

$

159

 

$

193

 

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology solutions to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company has 33 locations, 9 data centers and 18 data recovery labs across 18 countries and is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

This press release includes "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding KLDiscoverys future financial and business performance, attractiveness of KLDiscoverys product offerings and platform and the value proposition of KLDiscoverys products, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates, "projected, "expects, "anticipates, "forecasts, "plans, "intends, "believes, "seeks, "may, "will, "should, "future, "propose and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside KLDiscoverys managements control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: KLDiscoverys potential failure to comply with privacy and information security regulations governing the client datasets it processes and stores; the outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19; KLDiscoverys ability to operate in highly competitive markets, and potential adverse effects of this competition; risk of decreased revenues if KLDiscovery does not adapt its pricing models; the ability to deliver products and services following a disaster or business continuity event; potential disruption of KLDiscoverys products, offerings, website and networks; the ability to attract, motivate and retain qualified employees, including members of KLDiscoverys senior management team; the ability to maintain a high level of client service and expand operations; potential issues with KLDiscoverys product offerings that could cause legal exposure, reputational damage and an inability to deliver services; KLDiscoverys ability to develop new products, improve existing products and adapt its business model to keep pace with industry trends; risk that KLDiscoverys products and services fail to interoperate with third-party systems; potential unavailability of third-party technology that KLDiscovery uses in its products and services; difficulties resulting from KLDiscoverys implementation of new consolidated business systems; the ability to comply with various trade restrictions, such as sanctions and export controls, resulting from KLDiscoverys international operations; potential intellectual property infringement claims; and KLDiscoverys substantial indebtedness. These risks and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of KLDiscoverys Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC) and any other reports KLDiscovery files with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by KLDiscovery or on our behalf.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All statements speak only as of the date made, and unless legally required, KLDiscovery undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP), this earnings press release includes additional financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP), including EBTIDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Our management believes that these measures are relevant and provide useful supplemental information to investors by providing a baseline for evaluation and comparing our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of non-cash charges, such as amortization and depreciation, and other items, such as interest, income taxes, management fees and equity compensation, acquisition and transaction costs, restructuring costs, systems establishment and costs associated with strategic initiatives which are incurred outside the ordinary course of our business, provides information about our cost structure and helps us to track our operating progress. We encourage investors and potential investors to carefully review the GAAP financial information and compare them with our EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our results of operations to our previously reported results of operations or to those of other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest (income) expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization. We view adjusted EBITDA as our operating performance measure and as such, we believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net loss. In calculating adjusted EBITDA, we exclude from net loss certain items that we believe are not reflective of our ongoing business and exclusion of these items allows us to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions:

  • Acquisition, financing and transaction costs generally represented by non-ordinary course earn-out valuation changes, rating agency fees, letter of credit and revolving facility fees, as well as professional service fees and direct expenses related to acquisitions. Because we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, we do not consider the amount of acquisition- and integration-related costs to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.
  • Strategic initiatives expenses relate to costs resulting from pursuing strategic business opportunities. We do not consider the amounts to be representative of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.
  • Stock compensation and other primarily represents consulting fees and portion of compensation paid to our employees and executives through stock-based instruments. Determining the fair value of the stock-based instruments involves a high degree of judgment and estimation and the expenses recorded may not align with the actual value realized upon the future exercise or termination of the related stock-based awards. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation to better understand the long-term performance of our core business.
  • Change in fair value of warrants relates to changes in the fair market value of the private warrants issued in conjunction with the business combination. We do not consider the amount to be representative of a component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.
  • Restructuring costs generally represent non-ordinary course costs incurred in connection with a change in a contract or a change in the makeup of our personnel often related to an acquisition. We do not consider the amount of restructuring costs to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.
  • Systems establishment costs relate to non-ordinary course expenses incurred to develop our IT infrastructure, including system automation and enterprise resource planning system implementation. We do not consider the amount to be representative of a component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

 

Nachrichten zu KLDiscovery Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KLDiscovery News
RSS Feed
KLDiscovery zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KLDiscovery Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KLDiscovery News

19.07.21KLDiscovery Appoints Danny Zambito as Chief Operating Officer
30.07.21KLDiscovery Inc. to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021 on August 11. 2021; Conference Call 8:30 AM ET Thursday August 12. 2021
13.07.21KLDiscovery Inc. (KLDI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
04.08.21Will KLDiscovery Inc. (KLDI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
Weitere KLDiscovery News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX 40: Das ändert sich mit der Umstellung
DZ BANK - Faszination Hebelprodukte Teil 1: Wir machen Sie fit!
Renault powert bei Elektromobilität
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Heidelberg Cement, Infineon, Siemens Energy
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Eyb & Wallwitz: Wer ist Faust in Peking?
Unfall im Ausland - was müssen Auto­fahrer beachten?
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
HelloFresh bleibt auf Wachstumskurs
Wenn der digitale Euro kommt
Auszeichnung für Allvest powered by Allianz - Jetzt Vorteil nutzen: 15 Bonus sichern!
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur KLDiscovery-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

KLDiscovery Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mietwagen bis Pullover  Diese Alltags-Produkte trifft die Inflation besonders hart
Die zwei großen Fehler deutscher Eltern beim Taschengeld
Das Ende des Goldstandards
Dax-Wundertüte mit Rekord und neues Leben für Krypto-Ökonomie
Was die Grünen in der Wirtschaft machen, ist mega links

News von

Goldpreis: Krisenschutz im Ausverkauf
BioNTech-Aktie im Impfrausch: Warum in dem Papier noch einiges drinsteckt
Silberpreis: Alarmstufe "Rot" trotz optimistischer Terminmarktprofis
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Allianz-Umbau, Airbus, Deutsche Post und Berkshire Hathaway
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wieder exakt wie im März

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- DAX schließt nach neuem Rekord fester -- E.ON verdient deutlich mehr und hebt Ausblick an -- thyssenkrupp, freenet, Coinbase, LANXESS im Fokus

US-Demokraten stoßen weiteres gewaltiges Investitionspaket an. Samsung verstärkt Fokus auf Falt-Smartphones mit neuen Modellen. Ceconomy erwartet Wachstum bei Umsatz und Gewinn. Deutschland verzichtet auf Impfstoff-Lieferungen von Moderna. Sixt erwartet dank Bahnstreik steigende Nachfrage. EVOTEC bestätigt Prognose - Investitionen drücken auf operatives Ergebnis. CO2-Zertifikate schmälern Uniper-Ergebnis.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Billiger als der Model 3: Diese Elektroautos der Konkurrenz könnten Tesla das Geschäft vermiesen
Diese Tesla-Konkurrenten sind auf dem Vormarsch und billiger als der Model 3
Bekannte Gesichter der Wirtschaftskriminalität
Prominente Betrüger
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 31 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Ungeimpfte, für die es eine Impfempfehlung der Ständigen Impfkommission gibt, ihre Tests selbst bezahlen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen