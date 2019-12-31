finanzen.net
21.03.2020 03:36

KLDiscovery Inc. to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2019 on March 25, 2020; Conference Call on March 26, 2020

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLD), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, will announce financial results for the fourth quarter 2019 following the market close on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results, as well as the Companys outlook at 10:00 AM EDT on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 497-6138 (from the United States and Canada) or (825) 312-2333 (all other countries) and enter the conference code 3440629. To listen to the conference call over the Internet, please access the audio webcast link available in the Investors section of KLD's website https://investors.kldiscovery.com.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion and will remain available for a period of time following the call. To access the recorded conference call, please dial (800) 585-8367 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (416) 621-4642 (from all other countries) using access code 3440629. The webcast replay will also be available in the Investors section of the KLD website for a period of time following the call.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 40+ locations across 20 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

