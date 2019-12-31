Aktien in diesem Artikel

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLD), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, will announce financial results for the second quarter 2020 following the market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the second quarter results, as well as KLDs outlook at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

To participate in the conference call, please register via the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8274078.

Once registered, you will receive an email with Direct Entry and Registrant ID along with dial-in details. To listen to the conference call over the Internet, please access the audio webcast link available in the Investors section of KLD's website https://investors.kldiscovery.com

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion and will remain available for two weeks following the call. To access the recorded conference call, please dial (855) 859-2056 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (from all other countries) using access code 8274078. The webcast replay will also be available in the Investors section of the KLD website for a period of time.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 40+ locations across 19 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005238/en/