Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Partnership

KlimaStaR Milk draws positive conclusions and lays the foundation for the future



08.10.2026 / 08:57 CET/CEST



Werbung Lucerne, 8 October 2026 – Further progress has been made four years after the launch of the “KlimaStaR Milk” resource project. The participating dairy farms reduced their reliance on concentrate feed and increasingly made use of by-products from food production. Animal feed that is in direct competition with human nutrition is being used less. As a result, resources are used more efficiently whilst the environmental impact is simultaneously reduced. The project findings can now pave the way for implementation across the entire Swiss dairy sector. KlimaStaR Milk is a cross-industry initiative launched by Emmi, Nestlé, aaremilch, ZMP and AgroCleanTech in 2022 with the support of the Swiss Federal Office for Agriculture. The project to promote climate protection, adaptation to local conditions and resource efficiency in milk production aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and competition for feed-food and land by 20% in both cases by 2027. At the end of 2025, 219 dairy farms with an annual production of around 73 million kilograms of milk took part.

Positive development continues The results of the project’s fourth year validate the path taken. Farms are increasingly relying on animal feed that does not compete with human nutrition, reducing feed-food competition by around 23% since the start of the project. The original target of 20% has thus already been exceeded. Competition for land also continued to decline and is now 15% below the baseline figure, a development that is clearly a step in the right direction. Today, farms produce more milk and animal protein in the same area or in one that is only slightly larger. Progress has been particularly marked at farms in the valley zone. Werbung

Greenhouse gas emissions per kilogram of milk have been reduced by around 8% on a relative basis since the start of the project. However, achieving further reductions is challenging for farms, as they involve high investments and long planning horizons, amongst other things. In addition, the baseline values for greenhouse gas emissions in Switzerland were lower than originally assumed and are also lower than the international average, making further progress more difficult to achieve.

By adjusting their milk production systems, farms were able to reduce emissions per kilogram of milk by 66 grams of CO2 equivalents in 2025. While absolute emissions increased slightly due to higher overall milk production since the start of the project, emissions remained lower than they would have been without the measures implemented. Extrapolated to the 73 million kilograms of milk produced, this corresponds to a reduction of almost 5,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent compared with the original production system.

In the remaining two years of the project, the farms will be supported by individual guidance and tailored advice on exploiting further potential for reduction. To this end, those farms that have already succeeded in significantly lowering their greenhouse gas emissions whilst at the same time reducing competition for feed-food and land are sharing their experiences with the other participants. Werbung

Dairy industry prepares application throughout Switzerland The positive results of the KlimaStaR Milk project are encouraging the industry to further expand its commitment to climate protection, adaptation to local conditions and resource efficiency in milk production. Based on the project findings, the industry organisation Milch (BOM) has developed a climate calculator that has been available to all milk producers in Switzerland since July 2026. This allows farms to calculate their greenhouse gas emissions as well as the feed-food competition of their milk production and to determine optimisation measures.

By using the methods developed in the project, the dairy industry is laying the foundation for applying the progress achieved at national level, beyond the project farms. It is thus making a tangible contribution to the objectives for Swiss agriculture up to 2050 that have been adopted by the Federal Council. These include more climate-friendly production as well as the increased use of grass and by-products from food production. Download material and further information Media release as PDF

KlimaStaR Milk website (in German)

Various KlimaStaR Milk documents: images, video testimonials and animated infographics

Emmi Media Corner Contacts Emmi media: Leandra Aschwanden, Sustainability Communications Manager | media@emmi.com

Emmi investors and analysts: Patrik Schwendimann, Head of Investor Relations | ir@emmi.com

Nestlé Switzerland: Inge Gratzer, Communications Lead | presse@ch.nestle.com

aaremilch: Andreas Stämpfli, Member of the Management Board | andreas.staempfli@aaremilch.ch

ZMP: Carol Aschwanden, Head of Communications/Human Resources division | carol.aschwanden@zmp.ch About Emmi The Emmi Group is a Swiss company with a long tradition, headquartered in Lucerne. Founded in 1907 by dairy farmers’ cooperatives, it is now at home around the world while remaining closely connected to its roots. Innovation and responsibility drive Emmi. With deep craftsmanship and expertise, the company produces high-quality dairy products and desserts, and holds strong positions in ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte, functional nutrition, specialty cheese and premium desserts. In its strategic niches, Emmi is a pioneer, creating moments that matter.



Emmi thinks long term and acts with care towards people, animals, and nature. The company is committed to making sustainable dairy the norm, creates value in rural regions and helps strengthen family-owned structures. At the heart of its activities are people who take responsibility and shape the future together across generations.



The Emmi Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (EMMN) and is majority-owned by ZMP Invest AG, which represents approximately 2,800 dairy farmers. Through this structure, a significant portion of profits flows back to these milk suppliers in the form of dividends. The company operates 73 production sites in 13 countries and its products are available in about 90 markets. In 2025, approximately 12,800 employees generated sales of CHF 4.7 billion. For more than 100 years, Emmi has taken responsibility – and has the courage to keep innovating.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News