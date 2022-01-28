  • Suche
28.01.2022 14:30

Knightscope Adds Another Fortune 500 Company to Client List

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that one of the largest security companies in the United States and Knightscope channel partner, Securitas [SECU-B.ST], added a Knightscope K5 to the security program of one of the largest finance companies in the nation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005072/en/

Knightscope adds another Fortune 500 company to its client list. (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope adds another Fortune 500 company to its client list. (Photo: Business Wire)

The K5 Autonomous Security Robot will be patrolling a newly constructed parking structure in an effort to help deter car thieves, loitering and criminal trespassing.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscopes long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Knightscopes future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as should, may, intends, anticipates, believes, "estimates, "projects, "forecasts, "expects, "plans, proposes and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors in the offering circular filed with the SEC on January 26, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

