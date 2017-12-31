Kohls (NYSE:
KSS) today announced a strategic partnership with the Scott brothers and
the launch of an exclusive home lifestyle collection, Scott Living at
Kohls, for Fall 2019, expanding Kohls product assortment in home and
further enhancing the companys powerful brand portfolio. The Scott
brothers, twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, draw millions of viewers and
fans through their multiple HGTV programs focused on home renovation and
transformation. Scott Living at Kohls will feature modern home basics
and décor, including furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen décor, and
more. In collaboration with the Scott brothers, the introduction of
Scott Living at Kohls strengthens the companys position as a
trend-right home destination.
"Were thrilled to partner with the Scott brothers to offer home brand
Scott Living to customers nationwide, said Doug Howe, Kohls chief
merchandising officer. "Home has been an incredibly strong category for
Kohls and we know our customers will love the Scott Living collection.
The addition of Scott Living reinforces our continued strategy to drive
a constant pipeline of relevant new brands.
"We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Kohls to create
a lifestyle brand that allows families to outfit their homes with our
exclusive furniture, bedding, bath, home décor, and more, said
Jonathan. "Scott Living incorporates modern, stylish home design without
sacrificing the functionality and value we know families need, and were
thrilled to work with Kohls to bring this to life for customers
nationwide, added Drew.
"Kohls is an incredible partner that has a strong connection and
understanding of their customer and communities, said Laura Aldrich,
Scott Brothers Global EVP of Licensing. "Together with our world class
licensees, we are building a collection rooted in family, quality and
trust that Kohls customers will love.
Beginning Fall 2019, Kohls will offer Scott Living at Kohls home goods
and décor in all stores nationwide, as well as an expanded assortment on Kohls.com.
Scott Living joins an incredible assortment of home brands Kohls
customers love at a value they expect, including Simply Vera Vera Wang,
LC Lauren Conrad, Sonoma Goods for Life, The Big One, Food Network and
more. Kohls also offers a powerful national home brand portfolio,
including KitchenAid, Dyson, Calphalon, Serta, Cuisinart and more.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements. Kohls intends
forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "anticipates, "plans,
"may, "intends, "will, "should, "expects or similar expressions to
identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to
certain risks and uncertainties that could cause Kohls actual results
to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking
statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, those described in Item 1A in Kohls Annual Report on Form 10-K and
other factors as may periodically be described in Kohls filings with
the SEC.
About Kohls
Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than
1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering
families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers
amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy
shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and
on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more
than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store
locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com.
For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join
our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or
follow @KohlsNews on
Twitter.
ABOUT SCOTT LIVING:
Multi-faceted entrepreneurs, best-selling authors and twin television
personalities, Drew and Jonathan Scott are co-founders of Scott
Brothers Global, which includes Scott Living and Scott
Brothers Entertainment. Scott Living is Drew and Jonathans rapidly
expanding collection of home goods, which includes indoor furniture,
décor, textiles and bedding. It is available at a variety of
North American retailers including Amazon, QVC and Lowes and Kohls in
the Fall of 2019. The Scott brothers are hosts of multiple top-rated
HGTV series including the Emmy-nominated and Canadian Screen
Award-winning Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother and Property
Brothers at Home, among others. Their shows are enjoyed by millions
of viewers in over 150 countries and their books, Dream Home and It
Takes Two: Our Story, are New York Times and Wall
Street Journal best sellers. In 2017, the brothers were named
Habitat Humanitarians, the highest recognition offered by Habitat for
Humanity. For more information about Scott Living and the Scott
brothers, please visit scottlivinghome.com
or drewandjonathan.com.
