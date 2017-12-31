Kohls (NYSE: KSS) today announced a strategic partnership with the Scott brothers and the launch of an exclusive home lifestyle collection, Scott Living at Kohls, for Fall 2019, expanding Kohls product assortment in home and further enhancing the companys powerful brand portfolio. The Scott brothers, twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, draw millions of viewers and fans through their multiple HGTV programs focused on home renovation and transformation. Scott Living at Kohls will feature modern home basics and décor, including furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen décor, and more. In collaboration with the Scott brothers, the introduction of Scott Living at Kohls strengthens the companys position as a trend-right home destination.

"Were thrilled to partner with the Scott brothers to offer home brand Scott Living to customers nationwide, said Doug Howe, Kohls chief merchandising officer. "Home has been an incredibly strong category for Kohls and we know our customers will love the Scott Living collection. The addition of Scott Living reinforces our continued strategy to drive a constant pipeline of relevant new brands.

"We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Kohls to create a lifestyle brand that allows families to outfit their homes with our exclusive furniture, bedding, bath, home décor, and more, said Jonathan. "Scott Living incorporates modern, stylish home design without sacrificing the functionality and value we know families need, and were thrilled to work with Kohls to bring this to life for customers nationwide, added Drew.

"Kohls is an incredible partner that has a strong connection and understanding of their customer and communities, said Laura Aldrich, Scott Brothers Global EVP of Licensing. "Together with our world class licensees, we are building a collection rooted in family, quality and trust that Kohls customers will love.

Beginning Fall 2019, Kohls will offer Scott Living at Kohls home goods and décor in all stores nationwide, as well as an expanded assortment on Kohls.com. Scott Living joins an incredible assortment of home brands Kohls customers love at a value they expect, including Simply Vera Vera Wang, LC Lauren Conrad, Sonoma Goods for Life, The Big One, Food Network and more. Kohls also offers a powerful national home brand portfolio, including KitchenAid, Dyson, Calphalon, Serta, Cuisinart and more.

About Kohls

Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

ABOUT SCOTT LIVING:

Multi-faceted entrepreneurs, best-selling authors and twin television personalities, Drew and Jonathan Scott are co-founders of Scott Brothers Global, which includes Scott Living and Scott Brothers Entertainment. Scott Living is Drew and Jonathans rapidly expanding collection of home goods, which includes indoor furniture, décor, textiles and bedding. It is available at a variety of North American retailers including Amazon, QVC and Lowes and Kohls in the Fall of 2019. The Scott brothers are hosts of multiple top-rated HGTV series including the Emmy-nominated and Canadian Screen Award-winning Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home, among others. Their shows are enjoyed by millions of viewers in over 150 countries and their books, Dream Home and It Takes Two: Our Story, are New York Times and Wall Street Journal best sellers. In 2017, the brothers were named Habitat Humanitarians, the highest recognition offered by Habitat for Humanity. For more information about Scott Living and the Scott brothers, please visit scottlivinghome.com or drewandjonathan.com.

