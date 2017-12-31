Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS) announced today that it has commenced a
cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer) for up to $300,000,000 combined
aggregate principal amount of its 7.250% Debentures due 2029, 6.875%
Notes due 2037, 6.000% Debentures due 2033, 4.000% Notes due 2021,
4.750% Notes due 2023 and 3.250% Notes due 2023 (collectively, the
"Notes).
The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to, and subject to the terms and
conditions in, an Offer to Purchase, dated April 2, 2018 (the "Offer to
Purchase) which sets forth a description of the terms of the Tender
Offer. A summary of certain terms of the Tender Offer is below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title of Security
|
|
|
CUSIP Number
|
|
|
Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding
|
|
|
Acceptance Priority Level
|
|
|
Reference U.S. Treasury Security
|
|
|
Bloomberg Reference Page(1)
|
|
|
Fixed Spread (Basis Points)
|
|
|
Early Tender Premium
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.250% Debentures due 2029
|
|
|
500255AF1
|
|
|
$99,400,000
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2.750% due February 15, 2028
|
|
|
FIT1
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
$50.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.875% Notes due 2037
|
|
|
500255AQ7
|
|
|
$149,998,000
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2.750% due November 15, 2047
|
|
|
FIT1
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
$50.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.000% Debentures due 2033
|
|
|
500255AN4
|
|
|
$166,018,000
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
2.750% due February 15, 2028
|
|
|
FIT1
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
$50.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.000% Notes due 2021
|
|
|
500255AR5
|
|
|
$650,000,000
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
2.375% due March 15, 2021
|
|
|
FIT1
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
$50.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.750% Notes due 2023
|
|
|
500255AT1
|
|
|
$300,000,000
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
2.500% due March 31, 2023
|
|
|
FIT1
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
$50.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.250% Notes due 2023
|
|
|
500255AS3
|
|
|
$350,000,000
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
2.500% due March 31, 2023
|
|
|
FIT1
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
$50.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The applicable page on Bloomberg from which Morgan Stanley &
Co. LLC will quote the bid-side prices of the applicable Reference
U.S. Treasury Security.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on
April 27, 2018, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be
extended, the "Expiration Time). Holders of Notes must validly tender
and not validly withdraw their Notes at or before 5:00 p.m., New York
City time, on April 13, 2018, unless extended (such date and time, as
the same may be extended, the "Early Tender Deadline) to be eligible to
receive the applicable Total Consideration (as defined below) for their
tendered Notes. After such time, the Notes may not be withdrawn except
in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are
required by law.
The "Total Consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes of
any series tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender
Offer will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to
Purchase by reference to the applicable fixed spread specified for such
series over the yield based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S.
Treasury Security specified for such series in the table above and on
the front cover of the Offer to Purchase. Holders of Notes that are
validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the Early Tender
Deadline and accepted for purchase will receive the applicable Total
Consideration for such Notes, which includes the early tender payment
specified for such series in the table above and on the front cover of
the Offer to Purchase (the "Early Tender Premium). Holders of Notes
that are validly tendered after the Early Tender Deadline and on or
before the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase will receive the
applicable Tender Consideration for such Notes, which equals the
applicable Total Consideration for such Notes minus the Early Tender
Premium. Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the
Tender Offer will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on their
purchased Notes from, and including, the last interest payment date for
such Notes to, but excluding, the applicable settlement date (the
"Accrued Interest).
The Tender Offer is not conditioned upon any minimum amount of Notes
being tendered, and, subject to applicable law, the Tender Offer may be
amended, extended, terminated or withdrawn in whole or with respect to
one or more series of Notes. The amounts of each series of Notes that
are purchased on any settlement date will be determined in accordance
with the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth in the table above and on
the front cover of the Offer to Purchase (the "Acceptance Priority
Levels), with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 6 being
the lowest Acceptance Priority Level. Kohls will only accept for
purchase Notes up to a combined aggregate principal amount of
$300,000,000 (the "Maximum Amount), subject to the Acceptance Priority
Levels.
Kohls reserves the right, but is under no obligation, to increase the
Maximum Amount. If Holders tender more Notes in the Tender Offer than
they expect to be accepted for purchase by Kohls based on a lower
Acceptance Priority Level for the Notes being tendered, and if Kohls
subsequently accepts more than such Holders expected of such Notes
tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the Withdrawal Deadline,
such Holders will not be able to withdraw any of their previously
tendered Notes. Accordingly, Holders should not tender any Notes that
they do not wish to be accepted for purchase.
All Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the
Early Tender Deadline having a higher Acceptance Priority Level will be
accepted before any tendered Notes having a lower Acceptance Priority
Level are accepted in the Tender Offer, and all Notes validly tendered
after the Early Tender Deadline having a higher Acceptance Priority
Level will be accepted before any Notes tendered after the Early Tender
Deadline having a lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted in the
Tender Offer. However, Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn
on or before the Early Tender Deadline will be accepted for purchase in
priority to other Notes tendered after the Early Tender Deadline, even
if such Notes tendered after the Early Tender Deadline have a higher
Acceptance Priority Level than Notes tendered prior to the Early Tender
Deadline.
If purchasing all of the tendered Notes of a series of Notes of an
applicable Acceptance Priority Level on any settlement date would cause
the Maximum Amount to be exceeded, the amount of that series of Notes
purchased on that settlement date will be prorated based on the
aggregate principal amount of that series of Notes tendered in respect
of that settlement date such that the Maximum Amount will not be
exceeded. Furthermore, if the Tender Offer is fully subscribed as of the
Early Tender Deadline, Holders who validly tender Notes after the Early
Tender Deadline will not have any of their Notes accepted for payment.
Subject to applicable law, the Tender Offer may be amended, extended,
terminated or withdrawn with respect to one or more series of Notes. If
the Tender Offer is terminated with respect to any series of Notes
without Notes of such series being accepted for purchase, Notes of such
series tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer will promptly be returned
to the tendering holders. Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer
and not purchased due to the priority acceptance procedures or due to
proration will be returned to the tendering holders promptly following
the Expiration Time or, if the Tender Offer is fully subscribed as of
the Early Tender Deadline, promptly following the Early Tender Deadline.
Whether or not the Tender Offer is consummated, we may, from time to
time, acquire additional Notes in the open market, in privately
negotiated transactions, through tender offers, exchange offers or
otherwise, or may redeem Notes pursuant to the terms of the indenture
governing such Notes. Any such acquisition or redemption of Notes may be
on the same terms as, or on terms that are more or less favorable to
Holders of Notes than, the terms of the Tender Offer. Any future
purchases by the Company will depend on various factors existing at that
time. There can be no assurance as to which, if any, of these
alternatives (or combinations thereof) we may choose to pursue in the
future.
The Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain
conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Kohls intends to use
cash on hand to pay for the principal amount of the Notes that it
purchases in the Tender Offer, any premiums to par, all Accrued Interest
and all fees and expenses in connection with the Tender Offer.
In connection with the purchase of Notes in the Tender Offer, Kohls
expects to record a one-time charge in Kohls first fiscal quarter
against reported earnings to reflect the estimated loss on early
extinguishment of debt.
This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of
an acceptance of securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale
will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or
sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant
to terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as Lead Dealer Manager for the
Tender Offer. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as Co-Dealer Managers for
the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed
to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at (800) 624-1808 (toll free) or (212)
761-1057 (collect). Requests for the Offer to Purchase or the documents
incorporated by reference therein may be directed to D.F. King & Co.,
Inc., which is acting as Tender Agent and Information Agent for the
Tender Offer, at the following telephone numbers: banks and brokers,
(212) 269-5550; all others toll free at (877) 478-5044 or at the
following email: kss@dfking.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements. Kohls intends
forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "anticipates, "plans,
"may, "intends, "will, "should, "expects or similar expressions to
identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to
certain risks and uncertainties that could cause Kohls actual results
to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking
statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, those described in Item 1A in Kohls Annual Report on Form 10-K and
other factors as may periodically be described in Kohls filings with
the SEC.
About Kohls
Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than
1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering
families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing national and
exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in
our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohls mobile app. Throughout its
history, Kohls has given nearly $600 million to support communities
nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit
Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or
how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow
@KohlsNews on Twitter.
