Kohls Corporation (NYSE: KSS) announced today that it has increased the
maximum combined aggregate principal amount of notes and debentures it
may purchase in the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender
Offer") for its 7.250% Debentures due 2029, 6.875% Notes due 2037,
6.000% Debentures due 2033, 4.000% Notes due 2021, 4.750% Notes due 2023
and 3.250% Notes due 2023 (collectively, the "Notes) from $300,000,000
to $499,917,000 (as increased, the "Maximum Amount). As of 5:00 p.m.,
New York City time, April 13, 2018 (the "Early Tender Deadline),
$722,212,000 combined aggregate principal amount of Notes had been
validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer.
The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to, and subject to the terms and
conditions in, an Offer to Purchase, dated April 2, 2018 (the "Offer to
Purchase") which sets forth a description of the terms of the Tender
Offer. Aside from the increase in the Maximum Amount, all other terms of
the Tender Offer remain unchanged.
The settlement for the Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn on or
before the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase by Kohls is
expected to take place on April 17, 2018. Holders whose Notes are
accepted for purchase will receive the applicable total consideration to
be calculated at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, today by the Lead
Dealer Manager and announced by separate release later today. Based on
the increased Maximum Amount, Kohls expects to accept for purchase the
majority of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or
prior to the Early Tender Deadline.
The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on
April 27, 2018, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be
extended, the "Expiration Time"). The withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m.,
New York City time, on April 13, 2018 (the "Withdrawal Deadline") and
the Early Tender Deadline have passed and have not been extended.
Accordingly, previously tendered Notes and Notes tendered after the
Withdrawal Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Time (as defined
below) may not be withdrawn, subject to applicable law. However, as
Kohls intends, subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer,
to accept for purchase the Maximum Amount of Notes tendered at or prior
to the Early Tender Deadline, further tenders of Notes prior to the
Expiration Time will not be accepted for purchase.
The obligation of Kohls to accept for purchase, and to pay for, any
Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for
purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer is conditioned upon the
satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in the Offer to
Purchase under the heading "Terms of the Tender OfferConditions of the
Tender Offer. Subject to applicable law, the Tender Offer may be
amended, extended, terminated or withdrawn with respect to one or more
series of Notes.
This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of
an acceptance of securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale
will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or
sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant
to terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as Lead Dealer Manager for the
Tender Offer. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as Co-Dealer Managers for
the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed
to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at (800) 624-1808 (toll free) or (212)
761-1057 (collect). Requests for the Offer to Purchase or the documents
incorporated by reference therein may be directed to D.F. King & Co.,
Inc., which is acting as Tender Agent and Information Agent for the
Tender Offer, at the following telephone numbers: banks and brokers,
(212) 269-5550; all others toll free at (877) 478-5044 or at the
following email: kss@dfking.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements. Kohls intends
forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "anticipates, "plans,
"may, "intends, "will, "should, "expects or similar expressions to
identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to
certain risks and uncertainties that could cause Kohls actual results
to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking
statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, those described in Item 1A in Kohls Annual Report on Form 10-K and
other factors as may periodically be described in Kohls filings with
the SEC.
