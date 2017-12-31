Kohls Corporation (NYSE: KSS) announced today the reference yield and total consideration for each series of notes and debentures subject to its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer) for up to $499,917,000 combined aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Amount) of its 7.250% Debentures due 2029, 6.875% Notes due 2037, 6.000% Debentures due 2033, 4.000% Notes due 2021, 4.750% Notes due 2023 and 3.250% Notes due 2023 (collectively, the "Notes). The increase in the Maximum Amount that may be accepted in the Tender Offer was previously announced by separate release earlier today.

The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to, and subject to the terms and conditions in, an Offer to Purchase, dated April 2, 2018, as amended by the press release of earlier today, which announced the increase in the Maximum Amount ( as amended, the "Offer to Purchase), which sets forth a description of the terms of the Tender Offer.

The reference yields for the Tender Offer were determined at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, today. The consideration to be paid in the Tender Offer for each series of Notes is based on the applicable reference yield plus a fixed spread, as set forth in the table below. Holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (as defined below) that are accepted for purchase will receive the total consideration, which is equal to the amounts set forth in the table below (the "Total Consideration). As Kohls intends, subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, to accept for purchase the Maximum Amount of Notes tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline, further tenders of Notes prior to the Expiration Time will not be accepted for purchase. Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on their purchased Notes from, and including, the last interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the applicable settlement date.

The following table sets forth the pricing information for the Tender Offer:

Aggregate Reference Fixed Principal Acceptance U.S. Bloomberg Spread Early Total Title of CUSIP Amount Priority Treasury Reference (Basis Tender Reference Consideration Security Number Outstanding Level Security Page(1) Points) Premium Yield (2)(3) 7.250% Debentures due 2029 500255AF1 $99,400,000 1 2.750% due February 15, 2028 FIT1 230 $50.00 2.847% $1,176.33 6.875% Notes due 2037 500255AQ7 $149,998,000 2 2.750% due November 15, 2047 FIT1 280 $50.00 3.050% $1,118.71 6.000% Debentures due 2033 500255AN4 $166,018,000 3 2.750% due February 15, 2028 FIT1 235 $50.00 2.847% $1,081.90 4.000% Notes due 2021 500255AR5 $650,000,000 4 2.375% due March 15, 2021 FIT1 55 $50.00 2.529% $1,028.62 4.750% Notes due 2023 500255AT1 $300,000,000 5 2.500% due March 31, 2023 FIT1 75 $50.00 2.691% $1,064.13 3.250% Notes due 2023 500255AS3 $350,000,000 6 2.500% due March 31, 2023 FIT1 70 $50.00 2.691% $993.78

(1) The applicable page on Bloomberg from which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC quoted the bid-side prices of the applicable Reference U.S. Treasury Security. (2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. Includes the early tender premium set forth in the table above (the "Early Tender Premium). (3) In addition, holders will receive accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the settlement date.

The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 27, 2018, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Time). Holders of Notes must have validly tendered and not validly withdrawn their Notes at or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 13, 2018 (the "Early Tender Deadline) to be eligible to receive the Early Tender Premium for their tendered Notes. After such time, the Notes may not be withdrawn except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law. Assuming the Tender Offer is not extended and the conditions of the Tender Offer are satisfied or waived, Kohls expects that settlement for Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase will be on April 17, 2018.

The obligation of Kohls to accept for purchase, and to pay for, any Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer is conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase under the heading "Terms of the Tender OfferConditions of the Tender Offer.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an acceptance of securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as Lead Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as Co-Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at (800) 624-1808 (toll free) or (212) 761-1057 (collect). Requests for the Offer to Purchase or the documents incorporated by reference therein may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., which is acting as Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Tender Offer, at the following telephone numbers: banks and brokers, (212) 269-5550; all others toll free at (877) 478-5044 or at the following email: kss@dfking.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements. Kohls intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "may, "intends, "will, "should, "expects or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause Kohls actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohls Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohls filings with the SEC.

