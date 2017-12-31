Kohls Corporation (NYSE: KSS) announced today the reference yield and
total consideration for each series of notes and debentures subject to
its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer) for up
to $499,917,000 combined aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum
Amount) of its 7.250% Debentures due 2029, 6.875% Notes due 2037,
6.000% Debentures due 2033, 4.000% Notes due 2021, 4.750% Notes due 2023
and 3.250% Notes due 2023 (collectively, the "Notes). The increase in
the Maximum Amount that may be accepted in the Tender Offer was
previously announced by separate release earlier today.
The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to, and subject to the terms and
conditions in, an Offer to Purchase, dated April 2, 2018, as amended by
the press release of earlier today, which announced the increase in the
Maximum Amount ( as amended,
the "Offer to Purchase), which sets
forth a description of the terms of the Tender Offer.
The reference yields for the Tender Offer were determined at 11:00 a.m.,
New York City time, today. The consideration to be paid in the Tender
Offer for each series of Notes is based on the applicable reference
yield plus a fixed spread, as set forth in the table below. Holders who
validly tendered and did not validly withdraw Notes at or prior to the
Early Tender Deadline (as defined below) that are accepted for purchase
will receive the total consideration, which is equal to the amounts set
forth in the table below (the "Total Consideration). As Kohls intends,
subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, to accept for
purchase the Maximum Amount of Notes tendered at or prior to the Early
Tender Deadline, further tenders of Notes prior to the Expiration Time
will not be accepted for purchase. Holders whose Notes are accepted for
purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will also receive accrued and
unpaid interest on their purchased Notes from, and including, the last
interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the applicable
settlement date.
The following table sets forth the pricing information for the Tender
Offer:
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
|
|
|
|
Reference
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
Acceptance
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Bloomberg
|
|
Spread
|
|
Early
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Title of
|
|
CUSIP
|
|
Amount
|
|
Priority
|
|
Treasury
|
|
Reference
|
|
(Basis
|
|
Tender
|
|
Reference
|
|
Consideration
|
Security
|
|
Number
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Level
|
|
Security
|
|
Page(1)
|
|
Points)
|
|
Premium
|
|
Yield
|
|
(2)(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.250% Debentures due 2029
|
|
500255AF1
|
|
$99,400,000
|
|
1
|
|
2.750% due February 15, 2028
|
|
FIT1
|
|
230
|
|
$50.00
|
|
2.847%
|
|
$1,176.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.875% Notes due 2037
|
|
500255AQ7
|
|
$149,998,000
|
|
2
|
|
2.750% due November 15, 2047
|
|
FIT1
|
|
280
|
|
$50.00
|
|
3.050%
|
|
$1,118.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.000% Debentures due 2033
|
|
500255AN4
|
|
$166,018,000
|
|
3
|
|
2.750% due February 15, 2028
|
|
FIT1
|
|
235
|
|
$50.00
|
|
2.847%
|
|
$1,081.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.000% Notes due 2021
|
|
500255AR5
|
|
$650,000,000
|
|
4
|
|
2.375% due March 15, 2021
|
|
FIT1
|
|
55
|
|
$50.00
|
|
2.529%
|
|
$1,028.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.750% Notes due 2023
|
|
500255AT1
|
|
$300,000,000
|
|
5
|
|
2.500% due March 31, 2023
|
|
FIT1
|
|
75
|
|
$50.00
|
|
2.691%
|
|
$1,064.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.250% Notes due 2023
|
|
500255AS3
|
|
$350,000,000
|
|
6
|
|
2.500% due March 31, 2023
|
|
FIT1
|
|
70
|
|
$50.00
|
|
2.691%
|
|
$993.78
|
(1)
|
|
The applicable page on Bloomberg from which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
quoted the bid-side prices of the applicable Reference U.S. Treasury
Security.
|
|
(2)
|
|
Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. Includes the early tender
premium set forth in the table above (the "Early Tender Premium).
|
|
(3)
|
|
In addition, holders will receive accrued and unpaid interest to,
but excluding, the settlement date.
The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on
April 27, 2018, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be
extended, the "Expiration Time). Holders of Notes must have validly
tendered and not validly withdrawn their Notes at or before 5:00 p.m.,
New York City time, on April 13, 2018 (the "Early Tender Deadline) to
be eligible to receive the Early Tender Premium for their tendered
Notes. After such time, the Notes may not be withdrawn except in certain
limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by
law. Assuming the Tender Offer is not extended and the conditions of the
Tender Offer are satisfied or waived, Kohls expects that settlement for
Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the Early
Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase will be on April 17, 2018.
The obligation of Kohls to accept for purchase, and to pay for, any
Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for
purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer is conditioned upon the
satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in the Offer to
Purchase under the heading "Terms of the Tender OfferConditions of the
Tender Offer.
This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of
an acceptance of securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale
will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or
sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant
to terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as Lead Dealer Manager for the
Tender Offer. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as Co-Dealer Managers for
the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed
to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at (800) 624-1808 (toll free) or (212)
761-1057 (collect). Requests for the Offer to Purchase or the documents
incorporated by reference therein may be directed to D.F. King & Co.,
Inc., which is acting as Tender Agent and Information Agent for the
Tender Offer, at the following telephone numbers: banks and brokers,
(212) 269-5550; all others toll free at (877) 478-5044 or at the
following email: kss@dfking.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements. Kohls intends
forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "anticipates, "plans,
"may, "intends, "will, "should, "expects or similar expressions to
identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to
certain risks and uncertainties that could cause Kohls actual results
to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking
statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, those described in Item 1A in Kohls Annual Report on Form 10-K and
other factors as may periodically be described in Kohls filings with
the SEC.
About Kohls
Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than
1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering
families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing national and
exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in
our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohls mobile app. Throughout its
history, Kohls has given nearly $600 million to support communities
nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit
Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or
how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow
@KohlsNews on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416006298/en/