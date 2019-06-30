Kohl's Corporation Reports Financial Results

Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the quarter ended August 3, 2019.

Three Months Six Months ($ in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Total revenue $ 4,430 $ 4,570 (3.1 )% $ 8,517 $ 8,778 (3.0 )% Comparable sales (2.9 )% 3.1 % (3.2 )% 1.8 % Gross margin 38.8 % 39.5 % (72) bps 37.9 % 38.3 % (41) bps Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 1,269 $ 1,272 (0.2 )% $ 2,544 $ 2,532 0.5 % Reported Net income $ 241 $ 292 (17 )% $ 303 $ 368 (18 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.51 $ 1.76 (14 )% $ 1.89 $ 2.21 (15 )% Non-GAAP(1) Net income $ 247 $ 292 (15 )% $ 345 $ 399 (14 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.55 $ 1.76 (12 )% $ 2.15 $ 2.40 (10 )%

(1) Excludes Impairments, store closing and other costs in 2019 and Loss on extinguishment of debt in 2018.

Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, said, "We are pleased to report that our business strengthened as we progressed through the second quarter. Comparable sales were better than the first quarter and improved during the period, turning positive during the last six weeks of the second quarter with 1% growth. This positive trend has continued into August driven by a successful start to the back-to-school season. We are confident that our upcoming brand launches, program expansions, and increased traffic from the Amazon returns program will incrementally contribute to our performance during the balance of the year and beyond.

Dividend

On August 13, 2019, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.67 per share. The dividend is payable September 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2019.

Guidance

The Company affirms its adjusted annual earnings per diluted share guidance of $5.15 to $5.45, which excludes $0.26 per diluted share related to Impairments, store closing and other costs recognized in the first six months of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Kohl's will host its quarterly earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET on August 20, 2019. The phone number for the conference call is (800) 398-9397. Replays of the call will be available for 30 days by dialing (800) 475-6701. The conference ID is 468136. The conference call and replays are also accessible via the Company's web site at http://corporate.kohls.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including 2019 earnings guidance. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects, "may, "will, "should, "anticipates, "plans, or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohl's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohl's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohls undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl's

Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing?? national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. ?Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

KOHLS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data) August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 Net sales $ 4,169 $ 4,310 $ 7,990 $ 8,263 Other revenue 261 260 527 515 Total revenue 4,430 4,570 8,517 8,778 Cost of merchandise sold 2,550 2,605 4,965 5,101 Gross margin rate 38.8 % 39.5 % 37.9 % 38.3 % Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 1,269 1,272 2,544 2,532 As a percent of total revenue 28.6 % 27.8 % 29.9 % 28.8 % Depreciation and amortization 228 241 458 483 Impairments, store closing and other costs 7 - 56 - Operating income 376 452 494 662 Interest expense, net 53 65 105 135 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 42 Income before income taxes 323 387 389 485 Provision for income taxes 82 95 86 117 Net income $ 241 $ 292 $ 303 $ 368 Average number of shares: Basic 159 165 160 165 Diluted 159 166 161 166 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.52 $ 1.77 $ 1.90 $ 2.23 Diluted $ 1.51 $ 1.76 $ 1.89 $ 2.21

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months (Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data) August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 Net income GAAP $ 241 $ 292 $ 303 $ 368 Impairments, store closing and other costs 6 - 42 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 31 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 247 $ 292 $ 345 $ 399 Diluted earnings per share GAAP $ 1.51 $ 1.76 $ 1.89 $ 2.21 Impairments, store closing and other costs 0.04 - 0.26 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 0.19 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1.55 $ 1.76 $ 2.15 $ 2.40

KOHLS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 625 $ 1,066 Merchandise inventories 3,656 3,572 Other 397 404 Total current assets 4,678 5,042 Property and equipment, net 7,276 7,635 Operating leases 2,428 - Other assets 160 238 Total assets $ 14,542 $ 12,915 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,330 $ 1,404 Accrued liabilities 1,199 1,174 Income taxes payable 34 70 Current portion of: Finance leases and financing obligations 119 122 Operating leases 158 - Total current liabilities 2,840 2,770 Long-term debt 1,855 2,273 Finance leases and financing obligations 1,270 1,537 Operating leases 2,647 - Deferred income taxes 254 188 Other long-term liabilities 221 660 Shareholders' equity 5,455 5,487 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,542 $ 12,915

KOHLS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (Dollars in Millions) August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 303 $ 368 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 458 483 Share-based compensation 27 50 Deferred income taxes 41 (25 ) Impairments, store closing and other costs 45 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 42 Non-cash lease expense 75 - Other non-cash expenses 3 13 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories (175 ) (24 ) Other current and long-term assets 29 89 Accounts payable 143 133 Accrued and other long-term liabilities (177 ) (88 ) Income taxes (8 ) 6 Operating lease liabilities (88 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 676 1,047 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (439 ) (312 ) Other - 6 Net cash used in investing activities (439 ) (306 ) Financing activities Treasury stock purchases (254 ) (165 ) Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares (27 ) (21 ) Dividends paid (214 ) (202 ) Reduction of long-term borrowings (6 ) (528 ) Premium paid on redemption of debt - (35 ) Finance lease and financing obligation payments (60 ) (64 ) Proceeds from financing obligations 13 - Proceeds from stock option exercises 2 32 Net cash used in financing activities (546 ) (983 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (309 ) (242 ) Cash at beginning of period 934 1,308 Cash at end of period $ 625 $ 1,066

