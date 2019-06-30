Kohl's Corporation Reports Financial Results

Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the quarter ended August 3, 2019.
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Six Months
|
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
4,430
|
|
$
|
4,570
|
|
|
(3.1
|
)%
|
$
|
8,517
|
|
$
|
8,778
|
|
|
(3.0
|
)%
|
Comparable sales
|
|
(2.9
|
)%
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)%
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
38.8
|
%
|
|
39.5
|
%
|
(72) bps
|
|
|
37.9
|
%
|
|
38.3
|
%
|
(41) bps
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
$
|
1,269
|
|
$
|
1,272
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
$
|
2,544
|
|
$
|
2,532
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
241
|
|
$
|
292
|
|
|
(17
|
)%
|
$
|
303
|
|
$
|
368
|
|
|
(18
|
)%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.51
|
|
$
|
1.76
|
|
|
(14
|
)%
|
$
|
1.89
|
|
$
|
2.21
|
|
|
(15
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
247
|
|
$
|
292
|
|
|
(15
|
)%
|
$
|
345
|
|
$
|
399
|
|
|
(14
|
)%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
$
|
1.76
|
|
|
(12
|
)%
|
$
|
2.15
|
|
$
|
2.40
|
|
|
(10
|
)%
(1) Excludes Impairments, store closing and other costs in 2019 and Loss on extinguishment of debt in 2018.
Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, said, "We are pleased to report that our business strengthened as we progressed through the second quarter. Comparable sales were better than the first quarter and improved during the period, turning positive during the last six weeks of the second quarter with 1% growth. This positive trend has continued into August driven by a successful start to the back-to-school season. We are confident that our upcoming brand launches, program expansions, and increased traffic from the Amazon returns program will incrementally contribute to our performance during the balance of the year and beyond.
Dividend
On August 13, 2019, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.67 per share. The dividend is payable September 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2019.
Guidance
The Company affirms its adjusted annual earnings per diluted share guidance of $5.15 to $5.45, which excludes $0.26 per diluted share related to Impairments, store closing and other costs recognized in the first six months of 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Kohl's will host its quarterly earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET on August 20, 2019. The phone number for the conference call is (800) 398-9397. Replays of the call will be available for 30 days by dialing (800) 475-6701. The conference ID is 468136. The conference call and replays are also accessible via the Company's web site at http://corporate.kohls.com/investors/events-and-presentations.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including 2019 earnings guidance. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects, "may, "will, "should, "anticipates, "plans, or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohl's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohl's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohls undertakes no obligation to update them.
About Kohl's
Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing?? national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. ?Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.
|
KOHLS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
|
August 3,
2019
|
August 4,
2018
|
August 3,
2019
|
August 4,
2018
|
Net sales
|
$
|
4,169
|
|
$
|
4,310
|
|
$
|
7,990
|
|
$
|
8,263
|
|
Other revenue
|
|
261
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
515
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
4,430
|
|
|
4,570
|
|
|
8,517
|
|
|
8,778
|
|
Cost of merchandise sold
|
|
2,550
|
|
|
2,605
|
|
|
4,965
|
|
|
5,101
|
|
Gross margin rate
|
|
38.8
|
%
|
|
39.5
|
%
|
|
37.9
|
%
|
|
38.3
|
%
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
1,269
|
|
|
1,272
|
|
|
2,544
|
|
|
2,532
|
|
As a percent of total revenue
|
|
28.6
|
%
|
|
27.8
|
%
|
|
29.9
|
%
|
|
28.8
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
228
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
483
|
|
Impairments, store closing and other costs
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating income
|
|
376
|
|
|
452
|
|
|
494
|
|
|
662
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
53
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
135
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
42
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
323
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
485
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
82
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
117
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
241
|
|
$
|
292
|
|
$
|
303
|
|
$
|
368
|
|
Average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
159
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
165
|
|
Diluted
|
|
159
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
166
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
$
|
1.77
|
|
$
|
1.90
|
|
$
|
2.23
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.51
|
|
$
|
1.76
|
|
$
|
1.89
|
|
$
|
2.21
|
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months
|
|
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
|
August 3,
2019
|
August 4,
2018
|
August 3,
2019
|
August 4,
2018
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
$
|
241
|
|
$
|
292
|
|
$
|
303
|
|
$
|
368
|
|
Impairments, store closing and other costs
|
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
31
|
|
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
247
|
|
$
|
292
|
|
$
|
345
|
|
$
|
399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
$
|
1.51
|
|
$
|
1.76
|
|
$
|
1.89
|
|
$
|
2.21
|
|
Impairments, store closing and other costs
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
$
|
1.76
|
|
$
|
2.15
|
|
$
|
2.40
|
|
KOHLS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
August 3,
2019
|
August 4,
2018
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
625
|
|
$
|
1,066
|
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
3,656
|
|
|
3,572
|
|
Other
|
|
397
|
|
|
404
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
4,678
|
|
|
5,042
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
7,276
|
|
|
7,635
|
|
Operating leases
|
|
2,428
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other assets
|
|
160
|
|
|
238
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
14,542
|
|
$
|
12,915
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,330
|
|
$
|
1,404
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
1,199
|
|
|
1,174
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
34
|
|
|
70
|
|
Current portion of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance leases and financing obligations
|
|
119
|
|
|
122
|
|
Operating leases
|
|
158
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
2,840
|
|
|
2,770
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,855
|
|
|
2,273
|
|
Finance leases and financing obligations
|
|
1,270
|
|
|
1,537
|
|
Operating leases
|
|
2,647
|
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
254
|
|
|
188
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
221
|
|
|
660
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
5,455
|
|
|
5,487
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
14,542
|
|
$
|
12,915
|
|
KOHLS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
August 3,
2019
|
August 4,
2018
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
303
|
|
$
|
368
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
458
|
|
|
483
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
27
|
|
|
50
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
41
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
Impairments, store closing and other costs
|
|
45
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
-
|
|
|
42
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
75
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other non-cash expenses
|
|
3
|
|
|
13
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
(24
|
)
|
Other current and long-term assets
|
|
29
|
|
|
89
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
143
|
|
|
133
|
|
Accrued and other long-term liabilities
|
|
(177
|
)
|
|
(88
|
)
|
Income taxes
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
6
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(88
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
676
|
|
|
1,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
|
(439
|
)
|
|
(312
|
)
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(439
|
)
|
|
(306
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury stock purchases
|
|
(254
|
)
|
|
(165
|
)
|
Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(214
|
)
|
|
(202
|
)
|
Reduction of long-term borrowings
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(528
|
)
|
Premium paid on redemption of debt
|
|
-
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
Finance lease and financing obligation payments
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
(64
|
)
|
Proceeds from financing obligations
|
|
13
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|
|
2
|
|
|
32
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(546
|
)
|
|
(983
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(309
|
)
|
|
(242
|
)
|
Cash at beginning of period
|
|
934
|
|
|
1,308
|
|
Cash at end of period
|
$
|
625
|
|
$
|
1,066
|
