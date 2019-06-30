finanzen.net
20.08.2019 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

Kohl's Corporation Reports Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the quarter ended August 3, 2019.

 

Three Months

 

Six Months

 

($ in millions, except per share data)

 

2019

 

2018

 

Change

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

Change

 

Total revenue

$

4,430

 

$

4,570

 

 

(3.1

)%

$

8,517

 

$

8,778

 

 

(3.0

)%

Comparable sales

 

(2.9

)%

 

3.1

%

 

 

 

 

(3.2

)%

 

1.8

%

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

38.8

%

 

39.5

%

(72) bps

 

 

37.9

%

 

38.3

%

(41) bps

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

$

1,269

 

$

1,272

 

 

(0.2

)%

$

2,544

 

$

2,532

 

 

0.5

%

Reported

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

241

 

$

292

 

 

(17

)%

$

303

 

$

368

 

 

(18

)%

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.51

 

$

1.76

 

 

(14

)%

$

1.89

 

$

2.21

 

 

(15

)%

Non-GAAP(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

247

 

$

292

 

 

(15

)%

$

345

 

$

399

 

 

(14

)%

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.55

 

$

1.76

 

 

(12

)%

$

2.15

 

$

2.40

 

 

(10

)%

(1) Excludes Impairments, store closing and other costs in 2019 and Loss on extinguishment of debt in 2018.

Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, said, "We are pleased to report that our business strengthened as we progressed through the second quarter. Comparable sales were better than the first quarter and improved during the period, turning positive during the last six weeks of the second quarter with 1% growth. This positive trend has continued into August driven by a successful start to the back-to-school season. We are confident that our upcoming brand launches, program expansions, and increased traffic from the Amazon returns program will incrementally contribute to our performance during the balance of the year and beyond.

Dividend

On August 13, 2019, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.67 per share. The dividend is payable September 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2019.

Guidance

The Company affirms its adjusted annual earnings per diluted share guidance of $5.15 to $5.45, which excludes $0.26 per diluted share related to Impairments, store closing and other costs recognized in the first six months of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Kohl's will host its quarterly earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET on August 20, 2019. The phone number for the conference call is (800) 398-9397. Replays of the call will be available for 30 days by dialing (800) 475-6701. The conference ID is 468136. The conference call and replays are also accessible via the Company's web site at http://corporate.kohls.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including 2019 earnings guidance. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects, "may, "will, "should, "anticipates, "plans, or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohl's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohl's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohls undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl's

Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing?? national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. ?Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

 

 

KOHLS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

August 3,

2019

August 4,

2018

August 3,

2019

August 4,

2018

Net sales

$

4,169

 

$

4,310

 

$

7,990

 

$

8,263

 

Other revenue

 

261

 

 

260

 

 

527

 

 

515

 

Total revenue

 

4,430

 

 

4,570

 

 

8,517

 

 

8,778

 

Cost of merchandise sold

 

2,550

 

 

2,605

 

 

4,965

 

 

5,101

 

Gross margin rate

 

38.8

%

 

39.5

%

 

37.9

%

 

38.3

%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

1,269

 

 

1,272

 

 

2,544

 

 

2,532

 

As a percent of total revenue

 

28.6

%

 

27.8

%

 

29.9

%

 

28.8

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

228

 

 

241

 

 

458

 

 

483

 

Impairments, store closing and other costs

 

7

 

 

-

 

 

56

 

 

-

 

Operating income

 

376

 

 

452

 

 

494

 

 

662

 

Interest expense, net

 

53

 

 

65

 

 

105

 

 

135

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

42

 

Income before income taxes

 

323

 

 

387

 

 

389

 

 

485

 

Provision for income taxes

 

82

 

 

95

 

 

86

 

 

117

 

Net income

$

241

 

$

292

 

$

303

 

$

368

 

Average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

159

 

 

165

 

 

160

 

 

165

 

Diluted

 

159

 

 

166

 

 

161

 

 

166

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.52

 

$

1.77

 

$

1.90

 

$

2.23

 

Diluted

$

1.51

 

$

1.76

 

$

1.89

 

$

2.21

 

 

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months

 

(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

August 3,

2019

August 4,

2018

August 3,

2019

August 4,

2018

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

$

241

 

$

292

 

$

303

 

$

368

 

Impairments, store closing and other costs

 

6

 

 

-

 

 

42

 

 

-

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

31

 

Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

247

 

$

292

 

$

345

 

$

399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

$

1.51

 

$

1.76

 

$

1.89

 

$

2.21

 

Impairments, store closing and other costs

 

0.04

 

 

-

 

 

0.26

 

 

-

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

0.19

 

Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

1.55

 

$

1.76

 

$

2.15

 

$

2.40

 

 

KOHLS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Millions)

August 3,

2019

August 4,

2018

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

625

 

$

1,066

 

Merchandise inventories

 

3,656

 

 

3,572

 

Other

 

397

 

 

404

 

Total current assets

 

4,678

 

 

5,042

 

Property and equipment, net

 

7,276

 

 

7,635

 

Operating leases

 

2,428

 

 

-

 

Other assets

 

160

 

 

238

 

Total assets

$

14,542

 

$

12,915

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,330

 

$

1,404

 

Accrued liabilities

 

1,199

 

 

1,174

 

Income taxes payable

 

34

 

 

70

 

Current portion of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance leases and financing obligations

 

119

 

 

122

 

Operating leases

 

158

 

 

-

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,840

 

 

2,770

 

Long-term debt

 

1,855

 

 

2,273

 

Finance leases and financing obligations

 

1,270

 

 

1,537

 

Operating leases

 

2,647

 

 

-

 

Deferred income taxes

 

254

 

 

188

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

221

 

 

660

 

Shareholders' equity

 

5,455

 

 

5,487

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,542

 

$

12,915

 

 

KOHLS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in Millions)

August 3,

2019

August 4,

2018

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

303

 

$

368

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

458

 

 

483

 

Share-based compensation

 

27

 

 

50

 

Deferred income taxes

 

41

 

 

(25

)

Impairments, store closing and other costs

 

45

 

 

-

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

42

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

75

 

 

-

 

Other non-cash expenses

 

3

 

 

13

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merchandise inventories

 

(175

)

 

(24

)

Other current and long-term assets

 

29

 

 

89

 

Accounts payable

 

143

 

 

133

 

Accrued and other long-term liabilities

 

(177

)

 

(88

)

Income taxes

 

(8

)

 

6

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(88

)

 

-

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

676

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property and equipment

 

(439

)

 

(312

)

Other

 

-

 

 

6

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(439

)

 

(306

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock purchases

 

(254

)

 

(165

)

Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares

 

(27

)

 

(21

)

Dividends paid

 

(214

)

 

(202

)

Reduction of long-term borrowings

 

(6

)

 

(528

)

Premium paid on redemption of debt

 

-

 

 

(35

)

Finance lease and financing obligation payments

 

(60

)

 

(64

)

Proceeds from financing obligations

 

13

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

2

 

 

32

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(546

)

 

(983

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(309

)

 

(242

)

Cash at beginning of period

 

934

 

 

1,308

 

Cash at end of period

$

625

 

$

1,066

 

 

Nachrichten zu Kohl's Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.08.19
Ausblick: Kohls gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
26.06.19
Kohl?s schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
23.05.19
Kohls: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.05.19
Kohl?s erzielt weniger Gewinn und schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
20.05.19
Ausblick: Kohls veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.03.19
Einzelhändler Kohl?s steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
04.03.19
Ausblick: Koh'ls stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
21.11.18
Einzelhändler Kohl?s schüttet unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Kohls News
RSS Feed
Kohls zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Kohl's Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.05.2019Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
11.01.2019Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
21.11.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
22.08.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
10.08.2018Kohls NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.05.2019Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
11.01.2019Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
21.11.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
22.08.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
07.06.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
10.08.2018Kohls NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
12.01.2018Kohls Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.05.2017Kohl`s NeutralUBS AG
05.01.2017Kohl`s NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.05.2016Kohl`s NeutralMKM Partners
12.05.2017Kohl`s UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
05.01.2017Kohl`s UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
13.05.2016Kohl`s UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
04.05.2016Kohl`s UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
17.01.2005Update Kohl`s Corp.: UnderweightJP Morgan

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kohl's Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Kohls News

19.08.19Ausblick: Kohls gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Weitere Kohls News
Werbung

Inside

EUR und USD driften auseinander
Adidas  Erfolgreiches Quartal zum Jubiläum
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Vontobel: Henkel klebt an der Autoindustrie - Nestle jetzt auch vegan - Beiersdorf bei Allzeithoch
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX ist noch nicht über den Berg!
Ihr Investment immer im Blick
DZ BANK - RWE: Sehr gute Halbjahreszahlen
ING Markets: DAX weiter in Aufwärtskorrektur
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Kohls-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Kohls Peer Group News

19.08.19Wal-Mart. Macy's. Nordstrom. Target. Kohl's are part of Zacks Earnings Preview
19.08.19A ‘pivotal year’ for Nordstrom: New NYC flagship store part of a huge bet on the company’s future
19.08.19Ausblick: Nordstrom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
16.08.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Macy's. Wal-Mart. Nordstrom. Kohl's and Amazon
16.08.19Macys gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
15.08.19Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
15.08.19Nach Gewinneinbruch: Kaufhauskonzern Macy’s kappt Prognose
14.08.19MÄRKTE USA/Rezessionsangst drückt Aktien - DJIA verliert 3%
14.08.19MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street baut Verluste aus - Warnsignal am Anleihemarkt
14.08.19Retailer stocks take a broad beating. led by tumbles in Macy's and Nordstrom shares

News von

Dieses Urteil wirkt fast wie ein Mietpreisdeckel
Dieses Paradox zeigt den wahren Verlierer der Grunderwerbsteuer
So beerdigt die GroKo den Traum vom Eigenheim
So funktioniert die Mietpreisbremse
Wie Sie nach dem Schulabschluss die Kindergeld-Lücke vermeiden

News von

DAX: Abwärtstrend unterbricht - die Gründe, die Aussichten
Wirecard-Aktie spurtet nach oben: Warum Investoren gerade jetzt zuschlagen
Warum der Ölpreis weiter fallen dürfte
Dax steigt: Hoffnung auf Konjunkturhilfen gibt Europas Börsen Auftrieb
USA setzen Handelsverbot für US-Firmen mit Huawei weitere 90 Tage aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Milliardendeal: Bayer verkauft Tiergesundheitsgeschäft -- Trump: Fed sollte Zinsen massiv senken -- OSRAM, ams, GRENKE, Walt Disney im Fokus

Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co.: Urteil zur Mietpreisbremse belastet Immobilienwerte. BHP warnt wegen des Handelsstreits zwischen den USA und China vor Risiken. Disney-Aktie rutscht kurz ins Minus: Belastender Bericht. Twitter und Facebook sehen chinesische Meinungsmache rund um Hongkong. Home Depot senkt Umsatzprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 33 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings


Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Marktturbulenzen nehmen zu. Investieren Sie nun vermehrt in "sichere Häfen"?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:30 Uhr
DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Milliardendeal: Bayer verkauft Tiergesundheitsgeschäft -- Trump: Fed sollte Zinsen massiv senken -- OSRAM, ams, GRENKE, Walt Disney im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:59 Uhr
Ex-Steinhoff-CEO Markus Jooste verweigert 52 Millionen-Euro-Rückzahlung
Sonstiges
12:58 Uhr
Eurokurs nahezu unverändert - die Gründe
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
MTU Aero Engines AG Em 2017A2G83P
XING (New Work)XNG888
Braas Monier Building Group S.A.BMSA01
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC SE566480
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100