Kohls (NYSE:
KSS) today announced a donation of $500,000 to the American
Red Cross, which is delivering vital relief to communities impacted
by Hurricane Michael. The company will also provide opportunities for
associates and customers to support hurricane relief efforts by donating
to the American Red Cross at the checkout area located within Kohls
stores nationwide and on Kohls.com.
"The hurricane has impacted thousands of Kohls associates and customers
living in Floridas Gulf Coast and the Mid-Atlantic Region, and we want
to play a part in providing relief to these communities as they work to
rebuild, said Michelle Gass, Kohls chief executive officer. "Our
hearts are with all of the families recovering from this significant
storm and its aftermath.
In addition to the companys support of the American Red Cross, Kohls
is proud to aid impacted associates and customers through the following
benefits and programming:
Associate Support
-
An associate relief fund that offers short-term financial assistance
to Kohls associates who have experienced unexpected financial
hardship.
-
Emergency compensation for associates who work at Kohls stores that
closed as a result of the hurricane.
-
Employee Assistance Programs, Critical Incident Support and counseling
for Kohls associates.
-
A limited-time discount, available in store only, for Kohls
associates affected by the hurricane.
Customer Support
-
A limited-time discount, available in store only, for Kohls customers
affected by the hurricane.
-
Affected Kohls Charge customers are encouraged to contact Customer
Service for payment assistance.
Kohls is also encouraging its associates to volunteer in support of
relief efforts through Kohls
Volunteer Program. To inquire about coordinating a Kohls volunteer
event, contact the store manager at your local Kohls store. Find your
nearest Kohls store by visiting Kohls.com.
Kohls is committed to supporting the thousands of communities the
company is a part of across the country, especially in times of need.
Since 2001, Kohls has donated more than $9.5 million to support the
American Red Cross with disaster relief efforts across the country.
About Kohls
Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than
1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering
families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing national
and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping
experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile
app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more
than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store
locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com.
For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join
our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or
follow @KohlsNews
on Twitter.
