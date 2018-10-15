finanzen.net
Kohls Donates $500,000 to the American Red Cross to Aid Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

Kohls (NYSE: KSS) today announced a donation of $500,000 to the American Red Cross, which is delivering vital relief to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael. The company will also provide opportunities for associates and customers to support hurricane relief efforts by donating to the American Red Cross at the checkout area located within Kohls stores nationwide and on Kohls.com.

"The hurricane has impacted thousands of Kohls associates and customers living in Floridas Gulf Coast and the Mid-Atlantic Region, and we want to play a part in providing relief to these communities as they work to rebuild, said Michelle Gass, Kohls chief executive officer. "Our hearts are with all of the families recovering from this significant storm and its aftermath.

In addition to the companys support of the American Red Cross, Kohls is proud to aid impacted associates and customers through the following benefits and programming:

Associate Support

  • An associate relief fund that offers short-term financial assistance to Kohls associates who have experienced unexpected financial hardship.
  • Emergency compensation for associates who work at Kohls stores that closed as a result of the hurricane.
  • Employee Assistance Programs, Critical Incident Support and counseling for Kohls associates.
  • A limited-time discount, available in store only, for Kohls associates affected by the hurricane.

Customer Support

  • A limited-time discount, available in store only, for Kohls customers affected by the hurricane.
  • Affected Kohls Charge customers are encouraged to contact Customer Service for payment assistance.

Kohls is also encouraging its associates to volunteer in support of relief efforts through Kohls Volunteer Program. To inquire about coordinating a Kohls volunteer event, contact the store manager at your local Kohls store. Find your nearest Kohls store by visiting Kohls.com.

Kohls is committed to supporting the thousands of communities the company is a part of across the country, especially in times of need. Since 2001, Kohls has donated more than $9.5 million to support the American Red Cross with disaster relief efforts across the country.

About Kohls

Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

