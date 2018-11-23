finanzen.net
23.11.2018 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

Kohls Helps Customers Cash in on Cyber Week

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is delivering its most rewarding Cyber Week ever with five consecutive days of doorbusters on the hottest gifts of the season from Saturday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 28. For the first time ever on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, customers will get even more value by earning $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent  a value found only at Kohls  plus lots more ways to stack the savings that day. With a daily deals ticker on Kohls.com, customers will never miss an incredible deal or the biggest savings this Cyber Week at Kohls.

Only-at-Kohls Cyber Monday

Great Prices + 20% Off + $10 Off $50 Purchase + Kohls Cash = The Best Value This Cyber Monday
Kohls is the best value this Cyber Monday with deep discounts on a wide selection of the most sought-after products, and an array of savings opportunities, including 20% off both in-store and online, $10 off a $50 purchase online, and the ability to earn $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent on Monday, Nov. 26.

  • One Day Only, Cyber Monday Doorbusters
    Customers will find tremendous Cyber Monday doorbusters both in-store and online at Kohls.com on this seasons most coveted gifts, including:
    • $279.99 KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer $60 in Kohls Cash with purchase!
    • $139.99 Nest Thermostat E $30 in Kohls Cash with purchase!
    • $99.99 Samsonite Zip Lite 3.0 20 in. carry-on luggage $15 in Kohls Cash with purchase!
    • $89.99 Amazon Echo Spot* $15 in Kohls Cash with purchase!
    • 60-70% off select fine jewelry
    • 30-40% off LEGO toys* Select styles, while supplies last
  • Exceptional Value with Unbeatable Savings This Cyber Monday
    This Cyber Monday, Kohls offers customers even greater value with unbeatable savings opportunities, including:
    • 20% Off In-Store and Online: Customers will receive 20% off their purchase with promo code GIVE20 when they shop in store or online at Kohls.com.
    • $10 off $50 Online Purchase: Kohls.com customers will get $10 off their purchase of $50 or more on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26.
    • $15 for $50 Kohls Cash: For the first time ever, customers shopping both in store and on Kohls.com will earn $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26.

Must-Have Kohls Doorbusters Before and After Cyber Monday

Check Off Your List Savings on Must-Have Gifts Throughout Cyber Week
For shoppers getting a jumpstart over the weekend and throughout Cyber Week, beginning Saturday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 28, customers will find fantastic Cyber Week doorbusters both in-store and online at Kohls.com and even more ways to save big on the brands they love.

  • Cyber Weekend Doorbusters from Saturday, Nov. 24  Sunday, Nov. 25
    Customers will discover incredible doorbusters on the must-have gifts both in-store and online, including:
    • $149.99 Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Speed Vacuum
    • $119.99 + $30 mail-in rebate Rachael Ray Brights 14-pc. nonstick cookware set
    • $79.99 & under small appliances from Keurig, NuWave and more
    • $40 & under outerwear for the family
    • 20% off Magformers toys* Select styles
  • Two-Day Cyber Doorbusters from Tuesday, Nov. 27  Wednesday, Nov. 28
    The doorbusters continue with even more great gifts for the entire family both in-store and online, including:
    • $199.99 Philips Avance collection smoke-less indoor grill
    • $69.99 Kalorik Eat Smart Air Fryer Online only
    • $39.99 and under athletic shoes for the family Select styles
    • $20 and under toys*
    • 50-60% off cold-weather bedding Select styles

  • Save Big This Cyber Week
    Kohls is delivering even greater value to customers throughout Cyber Week with big savings opportunities, including:
    • 20% Off In-Store and Online: Customers will receive 20% off their purchase with promo code GIVE20 when they shop in store or online at Kohls.com from Saturday, Nov. 24 to Wednesday, Nov.28.
    • New Deals Each Day on Kohls.com: Kohls will offer new daily deals for customers shopping Kohls.com, delivering even deeper savings on top of must-have gifts for the entire family.
    • Redeem Kohls Cash: Customers who earned Kohls Cash the week of November 19 can redeem their Kohls Cash on anything in stores and online at Kohls.com from Saturday, Nov. 24 to Wednesday, Dec. 5. Customers who earn Kohls Cash on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, may redeem their Kohls Cash from Tuesday, Nov. 27 to Wed., Dec. 5.

Kohls Loyalty Programs and Conveniences

Even More Ways to Save at Kohls
Customers who want to save even more this Cyber Week can take advantage of Kohls amazing loyalty programs, including:

  • Yes2You Rewards: Kohls Yes2You Rewards program offers savings on must-have products every time customers shop at Kohls. Yes2You members earn one point for every dollar they spend and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points, no matter how they pay, with no limit on points earned and at no cost to join. Customers can use Rewards on all of their favorite brands, with no brand exclusions.
  • Kohls Rewards: Kohls Rewards loyalty program, currently piloting in Austin, Texas; Buffalo, N.Y.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Raleigh, N.C.; Rochester, N.Y. and San Antonio, Texas, delivers more value to Kohls Rewards customers this holiday season with the opportunity to earn Kohls Cash on every purchase, every day.
  • Kohls Charge: Kohls Charge, our private label credit card, is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts all year long that can be combined with Kohls great sale prices and special offers. Even better - customers will save at least 30% on their first purchase when they open an account at any Kohls store nationwide.

Get Gifts Fast with Time-Saving Conveniences
Kohls seamlessly integrates the ease of shopping online at Kohls.com with the instant joy of finding a coveted gift in-store, making holiday gift giving fast and easy this season.

  • Buy Online, Pick Up In Store: Kohls gives customers the option to buy online and pick up their gifts in-store to provide even more convenience for customers. Most buy online, pick up in store orders are ready in just one hour.
  • Buy Online, Ship to Store: Rolled out to all stores just in time for the holidays, a new buy online, ship to store option allows customers to shop Kohls.com and ship items to their local Kohls store  significantly broadening the assortment available to customers for free store pick up.
  • Ship from Store: In addition to its distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers, Kohls will leverage its entire store network to deliver Kohls.com orders to customers fast and efficiently with its ship from store capability. Kohls anticipates shipping more than 60 million units this holiday season across its stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers network.
  • Kohls Mobile App: The Kohls App features the option to scan and store Kohls Cash and savings offers and easily manage and redeem Yes2You Rewards points and Kohls gift cards in the digital wallet for easy access at checkout. In addition to online searching and shopping by category, customers can experience Store Tools, a store mode for the Kohls App providing a more customized in-store shopping experience. Plus, new offers and earned Kohls Cash are automatically added to the digital wallet waiting for customers to use.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements. Kohls intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "may, "intends, "will, "should, "expects or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause Kohls actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohls Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohls filings with the SEC.

About Kohls 

Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join our winning team visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

NOTE: Kohls welcomes media to its stores during the holiday season. To contact your local store about shooting b-roll or photos or to request a local interview during the holiday season, please visit Kohls Store Locator and connect with the Store Manager.

*Offers and coupons do not apply.

Earn amount of Kohl's Cash is approximate and may vary if additional discounts are applied to the purchase transaction. Kohls Cash® is not legal tender. Customer will receive a $15 Kohls Cash® coupon for every $50 spent in a single transaction during the stated earn window. Kohls Cash® coupon is earned on the amount of customer purchases after all applicable discounts are applied and before tax is imposed. Qualifying customer purchases exclude the purchase of Gift Cards. Kohls Cash® Redeem: Coupon can be redeemed during the stated redeem window with any other offer. Kohls Cash® coupons and other dollar-off discounts will be applied prior to percent-off total purchase discounts/coupons. Kohls Cash® coupon may not be redeemed (1) on purchases of Kohls Cares® cause merchandise or other charitable items; (2) to purchase Gift Cards; (3) as price adjustments on prior purchases; (4) to reduce a Kohls Charge or any third-party charge account balance; or (5) to pay for any services or fees, including taxes and shipping. If merchandise purchased earning a Kohls Cash® coupon is subsequently returned or price adjusted, the value of the Kohls Cash® coupon previously earned and/or the amount of the merchandise refund will be reduced to reflect any unearned value. Return value of merchandise purchased with a Kohls Cash® coupon may be subject to adjustment. Coupon is nontransferable. See associate for details.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Kohl's Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21.11.18
Einzelhändler Kohl?s schüttet unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
19.11.18
Ausblick: Kohls präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
22.08.18
Kohl?s erzielt mehr Umsatz und gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
20.08.18
Ausblick: Kohls stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
17.08.18
Morning Briefing: Walmart jagt Amazon mit Wachstumssprung, Real, Deliveroo, Schuhe24. Otto, JD, Zitra, Kroger, Kohls, DoorDash, FinTech (etailment.de)
16.06.18
Verstorbener Altkanzler: Das Ringen um Kohls politisches Erbe (Tagesschau)
29.05.18
Gericht: Kohls Entschädigung ist nicht vererbbar (Tagesschau)
23.05.18
Kohl?s gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Kohls News
RSS Feed
Kohls zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Kohl's Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.11.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
22.08.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
10.08.2018Kohls NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
07.06.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
12.01.2018Kohls Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
21.11.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
22.08.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
07.06.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
09.01.2018Kohls OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
10.11.2017Kohls OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
10.08.2018Kohls NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
12.01.2018Kohls Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.05.2017Kohl`s NeutralUBS AG
05.01.2017Kohl`s NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.05.2016Kohl`s NeutralMKM Partners
12.05.2017Kohl`s UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
05.01.2017Kohl`s UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
13.05.2016Kohl`s UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
04.05.2016Kohl`s UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
17.01.2005Update Kohl`s Corp.: UnderweightJP Morgan

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kohl's Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Kohls News

21.11.18Einzelhändler Kohl’s schüttet unveränderte Dividende aus
19.11.18Ausblick: Kohls präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Weitere Kohls News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Bären am Ruder
Fallende Ölpreise setzen OPEC unter Druck
Vontobel: BP, Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell, Total  Ölkonzerne unter Zugzwang?
HSBC: Aktienmarkt im Korrekturmodus  die Volatilität ist zurück
UBS: EUR/CHF  Nutzen die Käufer die bullishe Flagge?
EUR/USD Kurs nahezu unverändert nach Aussagen von Praet
ING Markets: DAX - 11.000 Punkte im Fokus!
DZ BANK - Slow Stochastic signalisiert weitere Stabilisierung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Kohls-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Kohls Peer Group News

08:00 UhrGroßhandelskette Costco Wholesale zahlt Dividende an die Aktionäre
22.11.18Costco (COST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
22.11.184 Holiday Gifts You Should Not Buy at Sears
21.11.18Here’s What Sears and Kmart Are Doing for Black Friday
21.11.18Sears investors claim hedge fund Cyrus improperly influencing credit market: letter
21.11.18Sears investors claim hedge fund Cyrus improperly influencing credit market -letter
21.11.18J.C. Penney Is Looking More and More Like Sears
21.11.18People line up in Fairbanks for Costco opening
20.11.18Macy's-. Walmart-. Target-Aktie und mehr: tAnleger ziehen sich in Scharen aus Einzelhandelswerten zurück
20.11.18Here’s What Costco is Doing for Black Friday

News von

Nur diese Produkte sollte man am Black Friday kaufen
Warum die teuerste Schokolade so schlecht abschneidet
Dadurch wird die soziale Spaltung in Städten noch weiter vertieft
8,7 Prozent Rendite  so macht der Immobilienboom auch Sie reich
Der Immobilienboom zwingt die Deutschen ins Risiko

News von

Cannabis-Aktien: Fünf aussichtsreiche Marihuana-Unternehmen
DAX-Chartanalyse - Der Abwärtstrend macht nur eine Pause
VW-Aktie nach dem Kurssprung: Warum das Papier jetzt ins Depot gehört
Kurssturz bei der Apple-Aktie: Wie weit das Papier jetzt fallen kann
Das fällt - fehlende Impulse von der Wall Street - Haushaltsstreit mit Italien belastet

News von

"Schleichende Eskalation": Streit um Italien könnte eine tückische Kettenreaktion in Europa auslösen
Google, Amazon, Facebook und Apple sind nur wegen eines Missverständnisses so mächtig geworden, sagt eine Ökonomin
Washington-Trip mit Tücken: Warum Trump Deutschlands Autobosse einlädt
"Weder Respekt noch Wertschätzung für Beschäftigte": Verdi ruft zum Black-Friday-Streik bei Amazon auf
Vater, der "Hunderte Dollar" für Happy Meals ausgegeben hat, verklagt McDonald's, weil sich Werbung an Kinder richtet

Heute im Fokus

DAX zurückhaltend -- Wall Street leichter gestartet -- Deutsche Wirtschaft in schwächster Phase seit knapp vier Jahren -- GEA meldet Gewinnwarnung -- Bitcoin, Allianz, VW, Covestro im Fokus

Samsung entschuldigt sich für Todes- und Krankheitsfälle. China erlaubt Rockwell-Übernahme durch United Technologies. USA wollen Huawei aus China wohl auch in Deutschland geächtet sehen. Tesla-Chef Musk im Visier: NASA stellt SpaceX und Boeing auf den Prüfstand.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 47: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 47: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Abschlüsse der DAX-Chefs
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Diese Autobauer machen den meisten Profit
Größte Marge bei verkauften Autos
Netter Bonus
Auf soviel Weihnachtsgeld dürfen sich Arbeitnehmer 2018 in Deutschland freuen
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ihrer Einschätzung nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:32 Uhr
DAX zurückhaltend -- Wall Street leichter gestartet -- Deutsche Wirtschaft in schwächster Phase seit knapp vier Jahren -- GEA meldet Gewinnwarnung -- Bitcoin, Allianz, VW, Covestro im Fokus
Immobilien
15:21 Uhr
Immobilien-Investments: Das können Bürogebäude von modernen Coffee Shops lernen
Nebenwerte
15:31 Uhr
Sportwagenbauer Porsche peilt wohl sechs Mrd mehr Gewinn an
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400