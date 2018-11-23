Kohls
(NYSE: KSS) is delivering its most rewarding Cyber Week ever with five
consecutive days of doorbusters on the hottest gifts of the season from
Saturday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 28. For the first time ever on
Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, customers will get even more value by earning $15
Kohls Cash for every $50 spent a value found only at Kohls
plus lots more ways to stack the savings that day. With a daily deals
ticker on Kohls.com,
customers will never miss an incredible deal or the biggest savings this
Cyber Week at Kohls.
Only-at-Kohls Cyber Monday
Great Prices + 20% Off + $10 Off $50 Purchase + Kohls Cash = The
Best Value This Cyber Monday
Kohls is the best value this
Cyber Monday with deep discounts on a wide selection of the most
sought-after products, and an array of savings opportunities, including
20% off both in-store and online, $10 off a $50 purchase online, and the
ability to earn $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent on Monday,
Nov. 26.
-
One Day Only, Cyber Monday Doorbusters
Customers will
find tremendous Cyber Monday doorbusters both in-store and online at Kohls.com
on this seasons most coveted gifts, including:
-
$279.99 KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer $60 in Kohls Cash
with purchase!
-
$139.99 Nest Thermostat E
$30
in Kohls Cash
with purchase!
-
$99.99 Samsonite Zip Lite 3.0 20 in. carry-on luggage $15
in
Kohls Cash with purchase!
-
$89.99 Amazon Echo Spot* $15
in Kohls Cash with
purchase!
-
60-70% off select fine jewelry
-
30-40% off LEGO toys* Select styles, while supplies last
-
Exceptional Value with Unbeatable Savings This Cyber Monday
This
Cyber Monday, Kohls offers customers even greater value with
unbeatable savings opportunities, including:
-
20% Off In-Store and Online: Customers will receive 20% off
their purchase
with promo code GIVE20
when they
shop in store or online at Kohls.com.
-
$10 off $50 Online Purchase: Kohls.com
customers will get $10 off their purchase of $50 or more on Cyber
Monday, Nov. 26.
-
$15 for $50 Kohls Cash: For the first time ever, customers
shopping both in store and on Kohls.com
will earn $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent on Cyber
Monday, Nov. 26.
Must-Have Kohls Doorbusters Before and After
Cyber Monday
Check Off Your List Savings on Must-Have Gifts Throughout Cyber
Week
For shoppers getting a jumpstart over the weekend and
throughout Cyber Week, beginning Saturday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday,
Nov. 28, customers will find fantastic Cyber Week doorbusters both
in-store and online at Kohls.com
and even more ways to save big on the brands they love.
-
Cyber Weekend Doorbusters from Saturday, Nov. 24 Sunday, Nov. 25
Customers
will discover incredible doorbusters on the must-have gifts both
in-store and online, including:
-
$149.99 Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Speed Vacuum
-
$119.99 + $30 mail-in rebate Rachael Ray Brights 14-pc. nonstick
cookware set
-
$79.99 & under small appliances from Keurig, NuWave and more
-
$40 & under outerwear for the family
-
20% off Magformers toys* Select styles
-
Two-Day Cyber Doorbusters from Tuesday, Nov. 27 Wednesday, Nov. 28
The
doorbusters continue with even more great gifts for the entire family
both in-store and online, including:
-
$199.99 Philips Avance collection smoke-less indoor grill
-
$69.99 Kalorik Eat Smart Air Fryer Online only
-
$39.99 and under athletic shoes for the family Select styles
-
$20 and under toys*
-
50-60% off cold-weather bedding Select styles
-
Save Big This Cyber Week
Kohls is delivering even
greater value to customers throughout Cyber Week with big savings
opportunities, including:
-
20% Off In-Store and Online: Customers will receive 20% off
their purchase
with promo code GIVE20
when they
shop in store or online at Kohls.com
from Saturday, Nov. 24 to Wednesday, Nov.28.
-
New Deals Each Day on Kohls.com:
Kohls will offer new daily deals for customers shopping Kohls.com,
delivering even deeper savings on top of must-have gifts for the
entire family.
-
Redeem Kohls Cash: Customers who earned Kohls Cash the
week of November 19 can redeem their Kohls Cash on anything in
stores and online at Kohls.com
from Saturday, Nov. 24 to Wednesday, Dec. 5. Customers who earn
Kohls Cash on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, may redeem their Kohls Cash
from Tuesday, Nov. 27 to Wed., Dec. 5.
Kohls Loyalty Programs and Conveniences
Even More Ways to Save at Kohls
Customers who want
to save even more this Cyber Week can take advantage of Kohls amazing
loyalty programs, including:
-
Yes2You Rewards: Kohls Yes2You
Rewards program offers savings on must-have products every time
customers shop at Kohls. Yes2You members earn one point for every
dollar they spend and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points, no
matter how they pay, with no limit on points earned and at no cost to
join. Customers can use Rewards on all of their favorite brands, with
no brand exclusions.
-
Kohls Rewards: Kohls
Rewards loyalty program, currently piloting in Austin, Texas;
Buffalo, N.Y.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Phoenix, Ariz.;
Raleigh, N.C.; Rochester, N.Y. and San Antonio, Texas, delivers more
value to Kohls Rewards customers this holiday season with the
opportunity to earn Kohls Cash on every purchase, every day.
-
Kohls Charge:
Kohls
Charge, our private label credit card, is perfect for customers
looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts all year
long that can be combined with Kohls great sale prices and special
offers. Even better - customers will save at least 30% on their first
purchase when they open an account at any Kohls store nationwide.
Get Gifts Fast with Time-Saving Conveniences
Kohls
seamlessly integrates the ease of shopping online at Kohls.com
with the instant joy of finding a coveted gift in-store, making
holiday gift giving fast and easy this season.
-
Buy Online, Pick Up In Store: Kohls gives customers the option
to buy online and pick up their gifts in-store to provide even more
convenience for customers. Most buy online, pick up in store orders
are ready in just one hour.
-
Buy Online, Ship to Store: Rolled out to all stores just in
time for the holidays, a new buy online, ship to store option allows
customers to shop Kohls.com
and ship items to their local Kohls store significantly broadening
the assortment available to customers for free store pick up.
-
Ship from Store: In addition to its distribution and e-commerce
fulfillment centers, Kohls will leverage its entire store network to
deliver Kohls.com
orders to customers fast and efficiently with its ship from store
capability. Kohls anticipates shipping more than 60 million units
this holiday season across its stores, distribution and e-commerce
fulfillment centers network.
-
Kohls Mobile App: The Kohls App features the option to scan
and store Kohls Cash and savings offers and easily manage and redeem Yes2You
Rewards points and Kohls gift cards in the digital wallet for
easy access at checkout. In addition to online searching and shopping
by category, customers can experience Store Tools, a store mode for
the Kohls App providing a more customized in-store shopping
experience. Plus, new offers and earned Kohls Cash are automatically
added to the digital wallet waiting for customers to use.
*Offers and coupons do not apply.
Earn amount of Kohl's Cash is approximate and may vary if
additional discounts are applied to the purchase transaction. Kohls Cash®
is not legal tender. Customer will receive a $15 Kohls Cash® coupon
for every $50 spent in a single transaction during the stated earn
window. Kohls Cash® coupon is earned on the amount of customer
purchases after all applicable discounts are applied and before tax is
imposed. Qualifying customer purchases exclude the purchase of Gift
Cards. Kohls Cash® Redeem: Coupon can be redeemed during the stated
redeem window with any other offer. Kohls Cash® coupons and other
dollar-off discounts will be applied prior to percent-off total purchase
discounts/coupons. Kohls Cash® coupon may not be redeemed (1) on
purchases of Kohls Cares® cause merchandise or other charitable items;
(2) to purchase Gift Cards; (3) as price adjustments on prior purchases;
(4) to reduce a Kohls Charge or any third-party charge account balance;
or (5) to pay for any services or fees, including taxes and shipping. If
merchandise purchased earning a Kohls Cash® coupon is subsequently
returned or price adjusted, the value of the Kohls Cash® coupon
previously earned and/or the amount of the merchandise refund will be
reduced to reflect any unearned value. Return value of merchandise
purchased with a Kohls Cash® coupon may be subject to adjustment.
Coupon is nontransferable. See associate for details.
