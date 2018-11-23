Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is delivering its most rewarding Cyber Week ever with five consecutive days of doorbusters on the hottest gifts of the season from Saturday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 28. For the first time ever on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, customers will get even more value by earning $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent  a value found only at Kohls  plus lots more ways to stack the savings that day. With a daily deals ticker on Kohls.com, customers will never miss an incredible deal or the biggest savings this Cyber Week at Kohls.

Only-at-Kohls Cyber Monday

Great Prices + 20% Off + $10 Off $50 Purchase + Kohls Cash = The Best Value This Cyber Monday

Kohls is the best value this Cyber Monday with deep discounts on a wide selection of the most sought-after products, and an array of savings opportunities, including 20% off both in-store and online, $10 off a $50 purchase online, and the ability to earn $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent on Monday, Nov. 26.

One Day Only, Cyber Monday Doorbusters

Customers will find tremendous Cyber Monday doorbusters both in-store and online at Kohls.com on this seasons most coveted gifts, including: $279.99 KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer $60 in Kohls Cash with purchase! $139.99 Nest Thermostat E $30 in Kohls Cash with purchase! $99.99 Samsonite Zip Lite 3.0 20 in. carry-on luggage $15 in Kohls Cash with purchase! $89.99 Amazon Echo Spot* $15 in Kohls Cash with purchase! 60-70% off select fine jewelry 30-40% off LEGO toys* Select styles, while supplies last

Customers will find tremendous Cyber Monday doorbusters both in-store and online at Kohls.com on this seasons most coveted gifts, including: Exceptional Value with Unbeatable Savings This Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday, Kohls offers customers even greater value with unbeatable savings opportunities, including: 20% Off In-Store and Online: Customers will receive 20% off their purchase with promo code GIVE20 when they shop in store or online at Kohls.com. $10 off $50 Online Purchase: Kohls.com customers will get $10 off their purchase of $50 or more on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26. $15 for $50 Kohls Cash: For the first time ever, customers shopping both in store and on Kohls.com will earn $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26.

This Cyber Monday, Kohls offers customers even greater value with unbeatable savings opportunities, including:

Must-Have Kohls Doorbusters Before and After Cyber Monday

Check Off Your List Savings on Must-Have Gifts Throughout Cyber Week

For shoppers getting a jumpstart over the weekend and throughout Cyber Week, beginning Saturday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 28, customers will find fantastic Cyber Week doorbusters both in-store and online at Kohls.com and even more ways to save big on the brands they love.

Cyber Weekend Doorbusters from Saturday, Nov. 24  Sunday, Nov. 25

Customers will discover incredible doorbusters on the must-have gifts both in-store and online, including: $149.99 Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Speed Vacuum $119.99 + $30 mail-in rebate Rachael Ray Brights 14-pc. nonstick cookware set $79.99 & under small appliances from Keurig, NuWave and more $40 & under outerwear for the family 20% off Magformers toys* Select styles

Customers will discover incredible doorbusters on the must-have gifts both in-store and online, including: Two-Day Cyber Doorbusters from Tuesday, Nov. 27  Wednesday, Nov. 28

The doorbusters continue with even more great gifts for the entire family both in-store and online, including: $199.99 Philips Avance collection smoke-less indoor grill $69.99 Kalorik Eat Smart Air Fryer Online only $39.99 and under athletic shoes for the family Select styles $20 and under toys* 50-60% off cold-weather bedding Select styles

The doorbusters continue with even more great gifts for the entire family both in-store and online, including: Save Big This Cyber Week

Kohls is delivering even greater value to customers throughout Cyber Week with big savings opportunities, including: 20% Off In-Store and Online: Customers will receive 20% off their purchase with promo code GIVE20 when they shop in store or online at Kohls.com from Saturday, Nov. 24 to Wednesday, Nov.28. New Deals Each Day on Kohls.com : Kohls will offer new daily deals for customers shopping Kohls.com, delivering even deeper savings on top of must-have gifts for the entire family. Redeem Kohls Cash: Customers who earned Kohls Cash the week of November 19 can redeem their Kohls Cash on anything in stores and online at Kohls.com from Saturday, Nov. 24 to Wednesday, Dec. 5. Customers who earn Kohls Cash on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, may redeem their Kohls Cash from Tuesday, Nov. 27 to Wed., Dec. 5.

Kohls is delivering even greater value to customers throughout Cyber Week with big savings opportunities, including:

Kohls Loyalty Programs and Conveniences

Even More Ways to Save at Kohls

Customers who want to save even more this Cyber Week can take advantage of Kohls amazing loyalty programs, including:

Yes2You Rewards: Kohls Yes2You Rewards program offers savings on must-have products every time customers shop at Kohls. Yes2You members earn one point for every dollar they spend and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points, no matter how they pay, with no limit on points earned and at no cost to join. Customers can use Rewards on all of their favorite brands, with no brand exclusions.

Kohls Yes2You Rewards program offers savings on must-have products every time customers shop at Kohls. Yes2You members earn one point for every dollar they spend and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points, no matter how they pay, with no limit on points earned and at no cost to join. Customers can use Rewards on all of their favorite brands, with no brand exclusions. Kohls Rewards: Kohls Rewards loyalty program, currently piloting in Austin, Texas; Buffalo, N.Y.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Raleigh, N.C.; Rochester, N.Y. and San Antonio, Texas, delivers more value to Kohls Rewards customers this holiday season with the opportunity to earn Kohls Cash on every purchase, every day.

Kohls Rewards loyalty program, currently piloting in Austin, Texas; Buffalo, N.Y.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Raleigh, N.C.; Rochester, N.Y. and San Antonio, Texas, delivers more value to Kohls Rewards customers this holiday season with the opportunity to earn Kohls Cash on every purchase, every day. Kohls Charge: Kohls Charge, our private label credit card, is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts all year long that can be combined with Kohls great sale prices and special offers. Even better - customers will save at least 30% on their first purchase when they open an account at any Kohls store nationwide.

Get Gifts Fast with Time-Saving Conveniences

Kohls seamlessly integrates the ease of shopping online at Kohls.com with the instant joy of finding a coveted gift in-store, making holiday gift giving fast and easy this season.

Buy Online, Pick Up In Store: Kohls gives customers the option to buy online and pick up their gifts in-store to provide even more convenience for customers. Most buy online, pick up in store orders are ready in just one hour.

Kohls gives customers the option to buy online and pick up their gifts in-store to provide even more convenience for customers. Most buy online, pick up in store orders are ready in just one hour. Buy Online, Ship to Store: Rolled out to all stores just in time for the holidays, a new buy online, ship to store option allows customers to shop Kohls.com and ship items to their local Kohls store  significantly broadening the assortment available to customers for free store pick up.

Rolled out to all stores just in time for the holidays, a new buy online, ship to store option allows customers to shop Kohls.com and ship items to their local Kohls store  significantly broadening the assortment available to customers for free store pick up. Ship from Store: In addition to its distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers, Kohls will leverage its entire store network to deliver Kohls.com orders to customers fast and efficiently with its ship from store capability. Kohls anticipates shipping more than 60 million units this holiday season across its stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers network.

In addition to its distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers, Kohls will leverage its entire store network to deliver Kohls.com orders to customers fast and efficiently with its ship from store capability. Kohls anticipates shipping more than 60 million units this holiday season across its stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers network. Kohls Mobile App: The Kohls App features the option to scan and store Kohls Cash and savings offers and easily manage and redeem Yes2You Rewards points and Kohls gift cards in the digital wallet for easy access at checkout. In addition to online searching and shopping by category, customers can experience Store Tools, a store mode for the Kohls App providing a more customized in-store shopping experience. Plus, new offers and earned Kohls Cash are automatically added to the digital wallet waiting for customers to use.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements. Kohls intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "may, "intends, "will, "should, "expects or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause Kohls actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohls Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohls filings with the SEC.

About Kohls

Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join our winning team visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

NOTE: Kohls welcomes media to its stores during the holiday season. To contact your local store about shooting b-roll or photos or to request a local interview during the holiday season, please visit Kohls Store Locator and connect with the Store Manager.

*Offers and coupons do not apply.

Earn amount of Kohl's Cash is approximate and may vary if additional discounts are applied to the purchase transaction. Kohls Cash® is not legal tender. Customer will receive a $15 Kohls Cash® coupon for every $50 spent in a single transaction during the stated earn window. Kohls Cash® coupon is earned on the amount of customer purchases after all applicable discounts are applied and before tax is imposed. Qualifying customer purchases exclude the purchase of Gift Cards. Kohls Cash® Redeem: Coupon can be redeemed during the stated redeem window with any other offer. Kohls Cash® coupons and other dollar-off discounts will be applied prior to percent-off total purchase discounts/coupons. Kohls Cash® coupon may not be redeemed (1) on purchases of Kohls Cares® cause merchandise or other charitable items; (2) to purchase Gift Cards; (3) as price adjustments on prior purchases; (4) to reduce a Kohls Charge or any third-party charge account balance; or (5) to pay for any services or fees, including taxes and shipping. If merchandise purchased earning a Kohls Cash® coupon is subsequently returned or price adjusted, the value of the Kohls Cash® coupon previously earned and/or the amount of the merchandise refund will be reduced to reflect any unearned value. Return value of merchandise purchased with a Kohls Cash® coupon may be subject to adjustment. Coupon is nontransferable. See associate for details.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005028/en/