17.07.2019
Kohls Is Hiring at Stores and Distribution Centers

Kohls (NYSE: KSS) today announced the companys hiring plans to add results-oriented candidates to its team of associates to help deliver an easy experience to customers during the back-to-school, fall and holiday seasons. Beginning today, Kohls is now hiring for an early wave of seasonal positions across 500 stores, nearly double the number of stores with early hiring positions compared to last year. All Kohls stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers will begin seasonal hiring later this summer in August. The company is also now hiring for full- and part-time store associates to support omnichannel and customer service functions.

"Our early seasonal hiring strategy positions Kohls for success during the back half of the year and ensures our store teams are fully staffed and trained to meet the needs of our customers during the holiday season, said Marc Chini, Kohls senior executive vice president, chief people officer. "Our full-time, part-time and seasonal Kohls associates bring to life the omnichannel shopping experience that sets Kohls apart, and we look forward to welcoming our new associates whether theyre looking to earn additional money for holiday gifts or seeking to start their careers in retail.

How to Apply

Kohls offers a quick and easy application process. Interested candidates can text APPLY to 24508 via mobile phone and apply for open positions in their community in less than five minutes. Seasonal hiring needs are determined on an individual store basis as current Kohls store associates will have the first priority to increase the hours they wish to work. To browse and apply for available positions, visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs.

Now Hiring: Back-to-School through Holiday Positions

Kohls is hiring for positions open now at 500 participating Kohls stores nationwide. Candidates will join a motivated, enthusiastic team focused on bringing the customer experience to life in stores and supporting Kohls omnichannel capabilities including buy online, pick up in store, ship from store, and buy online, ship to store services. Seasonal associates, who will start in summer and stay on with Kohls through the holidays, will further be trained in the use of todays retail technologies, including hand held mobile devices to help customers browse and buy from Kohls.com or check out anywhere in store, as well as devices that help associates locate and process online and pick-up orders.

Now Hiring: Associates at all Kohls Locations

Kohls is also hiring approximately 3,000 associates across all stores nationwide to help deliver an easy experience to customers through the support of omnichannel and customer service functions.

Now Hiring: Five Kohls Stores Opening in Fall

Kohls is now hiring full- and part-time associates for five stores opening this fall. Hourly full-time positions include operations, store support and sales positions, as well as supervisory roles in customer service, sales and operations. Part-time hourly positions will include merchandising, operations, sales associates, and more. Kohls is seeking to fill positions for the following new stores:

? Willmar, Minn.  approximately eight full-time and 60 part-time positions available

? Plattsburgh, N.Y.  approximately eight full-time and 60 part-time positions available

? London, Ky.  approximately eight full-time and 60 part-time positions available

? Indiana, Penn.  approximately eight full-time and 60 part-time positions available

? Lafayette, Colo.  approximately 25 part-time positions available

This Summer: Seasonal Hiring Positions

Seasonal hiring across the entire country will begin in August at all of Kohls stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers. Seasonal associates across Kohls nine distribution centers and five e-commerce fulfillment centers will be responsible for getting products into the hands of customers quickly and efficiently, including fulfilling Kohls.com orders and supporting distribution to stores.

In addition, Kohls will begin hiring in October to staff its expanded 130-store omni power center pilot with up to 50 seasonal positions per store. Omni power centers within store locations enhance Kohls fulfillment capabilities by equipping them with technology and process enhancements to allow associates to be more efficient in fulfilling digital orders. Associates will help operate the localized e-commerce fulfillment to quickly meet omnichannel customer demand, including fulfilling online orders in store and processing pick-up orders.

Life at Kohls

In addition to an exciting, supportive work environment rooted in a culture of appreciation and opportunity, Kohls offers competitive wages, a weekly pay schedule, an immediate 15% Kohls discount  which can be stacked with other applicable Kohls coupons  and special associate shop days with no brand exclusions for even more savings.

For more information on all available positions please visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including 2019 earnings guidance. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects, "may, "will, "should, "anticipates, "plans, or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohl's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohl's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohls undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohls

Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

