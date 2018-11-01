Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is gifting more joy than ever this holiday season by rewarding Gift Givers with everything they need to make the holidays happen. With incredible savings all season long, the most sought-after gifts for the whole family, and an easy, convenient shopping experience in stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohls App, customers will experience the joy of shopping at Kohls in more ways than ever before. Kohls will bring back its successful holiday marketing campaign, Give Joy, Get Joy, positioning Kohls Cash as the only-at-Kohls value that rewards Gift Givers for their effort all season long.

"The holiday season is the time when Kohls really shines and stands out as the holiday destination for shoppers, and we believe we are well-positioned for the season, said Michelle Gass, Kohls chief executive officer. "We know we have great gifts from top sought-after brands, the unprecedented value of Kohls Cash that customers will only find at Kohls, and a seamless omnichannel shopping experience that makes it easy to shop with us all season long.

Incredible Savings That Reward Shoppers All Season Long

Kohls is the most compelling first stop for customers on Black Friday and throughout the holiday season. With an incredible one-day-only pre-Black Friday event today, November 1, including our customer favorite $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent, thousands of Black Friday deals, and the deepest value with multiple Kohls Cash earn and redeem periods, its no secret that Kohls is the destination for the hottest gifts at the best value this holiday.

Thursday, November 1: Kohls is kicking off the holiday season with a one-day-only Black Friday event featuring select Black Friday deals in stores and online at Kohls.com. Plus, customers earn $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent on top of incredible deals on top brands and must-have gifts.

Monday, November 19 to Friday, November 23: Back by customer demand, Kohls will offer $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent in stores and online at Kohls.com. Customers can earn Kohls Cash on qualifying purchases, including the hottest gifts in toys, electronics and top national brands. Kohls will offer incredible Black Friday deals on Kohls.com starting Monday, November 19 and in stores beginning Thursday, November 22 through Friday, November 23. Top deals include:

$249.99 Dyson V7 Animal cord-free vacuum or Ball Multi Floor 2 upright bagless vacuum $75 in Kohls Cash with purchase!

$99.99 NuWave 6-quart digital air fryer $15 in Kohls Cash with purchase!

$79.99 Keurig Crock-Pot Express 8-quart pressure cooker or K55 classic coffee maker $15 in Kohls Cash with purchase!

$19.99 SO boots for women

$19.99 Select Croft & Barrow, SONOMA Goods for Life and SO pajama sets

$14.99 Boxed silver jewelry

$8.99 The Big One super soft plush throw

$2.99 The Big One standard/queen bed pillows or bath towels

40% off celebrity fragrance gift sets

Thursday, November 22 to Friday, November 23: Kohls will offer Black Friday Doorbusters starting at 12:01 a.m. CT on Kohls.com and 5 p.m.* local time when stores open on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22, through 3 p.m. CT on Kohls.com and 1 p.m.* local time in stores Friday, November 23, or while supplies last. New this year, customers will be able to easily navigate their local Kohls store on Black Friday with customized floor plan maps available in each store that highlight the locations of big-ticket Black Friday items. Printed maps will be available to customers waiting in line for doors to open. Black Friday Doorbusters include:

$399.99 Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera $120 in Kohls Cash with purchase!

$329.00 TV LG 49 4K smart TV $90 in Kohls Cash with purchase!

$199.99 Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Starter and Creators Pack bundle $60 in Kohls Cash with purchase!

$149.99 Fitbit Versa smart watch $45 in Kohls Cash with purchase!

$119.99 Fitbit Charge 3 advanced fitness tracker $30 in Kohls Cash with purchase!

$69.99 Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1 6-quart pressure cooker $15 in Kohls Cash with purchase!

$69.99 1/4ct diamond bracelet $15 in Kohls Cash with purchase!

$19.99 1/10ct diamond earrings

$19.99 Nerf Helios, 18-pack Hatchimals CollEGGibiles, Fisher-Price Little People Work Together Construction Site or Disney Princess Magic Wand Castle

$6.99 SO pajama pants

Saturday, November 24 to Wednesday, December 5: Customers who earned Kohls Cash the week of November 19 can redeem their Kohls Cash on anything in stores and online at Kohls.com  a value found only at Kohls!

Gift Givers eager to find the perfect gift can view Kohls entire Black Friday advertisement here.

Even More Ways to Save at Kohls

In addition to amazing deals on the best gifts at the deepest value all season long, customers can maximize their savings only at Kohls, including:

Kohls Charge: Kohls Charge, our private label credit card, is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts all year long that can be combined with Kohls great sale prices and special offers. Even better - customers will save at least 30% on their first purchase when they open an account at any Kohls store nationwide.

Kohls Charge, our private label credit card, is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts all year long that can be combined with Kohls great sale prices and special offers. Even better - customers will save at least 30% on their first purchase when they open an account at any Kohls store nationwide. Yes2You Rewards: Kohls Yes2You Rewards program offers deeper savings on must-have products every time customers shop at Kohls. Yes2You members earn one point for every dollar they spend and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points, no matter how they pay, with no limit on points earned and at no cost to join. Customers can use Rewards on all of their favorite brands, with no brand exclusions.

Kohls Yes2You Rewards program offers deeper savings on must-have products every time customers shop at Kohls. Yes2You members earn one point for every dollar they spend and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points, no matter how they pay, with no limit on points earned and at no cost to join. Customers can use Rewards on all of their favorite brands, with no brand exclusions. Kohls Rewards: Kohls Rewards loyalty program, currently piloting in Austin, Texas; Buffalo, N.Y.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Raleigh, N.C.; Rochester, N.Y. and San Antonio, Texas, delivers even deeper value to Kohls Rewards customers this holiday season with the opportunity to earn Kohls Cash on every purchase, every day. Additionally, on November 1, Kohls Rewards Elite Members in pilot markets will receive early access to 90 Black Friday deals, including 45 online-only deals that are exclusive to Elite Members when using their Kohls Charge.

Experience More Joy With Kohls This Season

Customers will experience the joy of shopping Kohls more than ever this holiday season with personalized touch points in stores, online at Kohls.com and on mobile devices through Kohls App, where Kohls is the Gift Givers shopping ally throughout the season.

Santa is Coming to Kohls in Your Town: Customers will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa at no cost to them at any of the more than 1,100 Kohls stores nationwide on four separate days this December. An exciting co-branded FAO Schwarz in-store experience will allow customers to snap images with Santa and instantly share the joy with family and friends.

Customers will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa at no cost to them at any of the more than 1,100 Kohls stores nationwide on four separate days this December. An exciting co-branded FAO Schwarz in-store experience will allow customers to snap images with Santa and instantly share the joy with family and friends. New Social Media Experiences: Customers will find new, exciting ways to engage with Kohls on social media this season. Kohls Cash Emoji: Back by popular demand, customers will be able to use the Kohl's Cash emoji on Twitter to share the joy of earning and redeeming Kohl's Cash throughout the season. Customers can unlock the emoji by using the hashtag #KohlsCash. Kohls Cash GIFs: Launched earlier this year, Kohls new presence on GIPHY gives customers access to an arsenal of new Kohls Cash GIFs to use across their social and messaging platforms. Pinterest Gift Finder: New this year, customers browsing Pinterest will discover a "snow globe gift finder that will deliver gifting recommendations based on who they are shopping for and allow the users to shake their mobile phones to curate even more gifting options. Kohl's will also bring this experience to life with an interactive shopping experience at the Oculus in New York City this December. The two-day event will feature the best gifts, a larger-than-life Kohl's Cash snow globe and the Pinterest gift finder.

Customers will find new, exciting ways to engage with Kohls on social media this season. Freeforms 25 Days of Christmas: Kohl's will reignite its relationship with Disney Media Networks for its flagship 25 Days of Christmas holiday celebration, bringing content to millions of families across the country. For 22 years, Freeform has been the home for the holidays. Disney has expanded 25 Days of Christmas to its entire portfolio of networks, making it the only major media network to offer a unified holiday programming initiative. New this year, Kohl's will have branded content and integrations across Disney Channels, Disney Digital Network, ABC, and Freeform.

Exciting Gifts for the Entire Family

Kohls is the ultimate destination for in-demand national, private and exclusive brands, delivering gifts that excite everyone on the Gift Givers shopping list.

Give Cozy  From fleece, sleep, and the softest knits, to flannel and Sherpa, Kohls has cozy solutions and inspiration for everyone with curated, relevant products at great prices across key proprietary apparel, accessories and home brands.

From fleece, sleep, and the softest knits, to flannel and Sherpa, Kohls has cozy solutions and inspiration for everyone with curated, relevant products at great prices across key proprietary apparel, accessories and home brands. Give Jammies  Kohls will offer a wide selection of coordinated sleepwear for the whole family as part of its Jammies for Your Families holiday assortment. Customers will be able to shop even more jammies, including exclusive product sold only at Kohls, to outfit the entire family in matching sleepwear to create great holiday memories all season long.

Kohls will offer a wide selection of coordinated sleepwear for the whole family as part of its Jammies for Your Families holiday assortment. Customers will be able to shop even more jammies, including exclusive product sold only at Kohls, to outfit the entire family in matching sleepwear to create great holiday memories all season long. Give Toys  Kohls is excited to offer customers an enhanced in-store and online toy assortment this holiday season with an incredible selection of the biggest names in toys, including Kohls newest toy brand additions for 2018  LEGO® and FAO Schwarz.

Kohls is excited to offer customers an enhanced in-store and online toy assortment this holiday season with an incredible selection of the biggest names in toys, including Kohls newest toy brand additions for 2018  LEGO® and FAO Schwarz. Give Tech  From wearables to electronics, Kohls offers a convenient one-stop-shop for this seasons big ticket, must-haves that everyone wants under their tree. New this year, Kohls has deepened its assortment and expanded the space dedicated to electronics for Black Friday. Customers will find Xbox for the gamer and an array of Google and Nest smart home products.

From wearables to electronics, Kohls offers a convenient one-stop-shop for this seasons big ticket, must-haves that everyone wants under their tree. New this year, Kohls has deepened its assortment and expanded the space dedicated to electronics for Black Friday. Customers will find Xbox for the gamer and an array of Google and Nest smart home products. Give National Brands  Kohls will offer a deep assortment of top national brands including Nike, Levis, Under Armour, Adidas, Carters, Dockers, KitchenAid, FitBit, Instant Pot, and more.

Kohls will offer a deep assortment of top national brands including Nike, Levis, Under Armour, Adidas, Carters, Dockers, KitchenAid, FitBit, Instant Pot, and more. Give Active  Kohls is the destination for active and wellness all year long, and this holiday season customers will find a deep assortment of national active brands, led by Under Armour, Nike and Adidas, and more - perfect for gifting.

Kohls is the destination for active and wellness all year long, and this holiday season customers will find a deep assortment of national active brands, led by Under Armour, Nike and Adidas, and more - perfect for gifting. Give Beauty  Kohls continues to expand its beauty offerings with sought-after national brands and gifting sets. Customers will find more of their favorite brands with the recent launches of Philosophy, Polo Ralph Lauren, NYX, e.l.f and Burts Bees.

Kohls continues to expand its beauty offerings with sought-after national brands and gifting sets. Customers will find more of their favorite brands with the recent launches of Philosophy, Polo Ralph Lauren, NYX, e.l.f and Burts Bees. Give Jewelry  Kohls will offer a wide selection of jewelry for gifts big or small, including incredible diamonds at a tremendous value.

Kohls will offer a wide selection of jewelry for gifts big or small, including incredible diamonds at a tremendous value. Give Home  Customers will find an array of quality home essentials from private, national and exclusive brands, including Keurig, KitchenAid, Instant Pot, Dyson, Serta, Cuddl Duds, The Big One, and more.

Timesaving Conveniences for the Gift Giver

Kohls offers a seamless and personalized customer experience allowing Gift Givers to shop when and how its most convenient to them. It is fast and easy for customers to check off their holiday shopping lists at Kohls with its integrated in-store shopping experience.

Kohls Mobile App: The Kohls App features the option to scan and store Kohls Cash and savings offers and easily manage and redeem Yes2You Rewards points and Kohls gift cards in the digital wallet for easy access at checkout. In addition to online searching and shopping by category, customers can experience Store Tools, a store mode for the Kohls App providing a more customized in-store shopping experience, and Snap and Shop, which allows customers to take photos of products anywhere and find similar items at Kohls. Plus, offers and Kohls Cash are automatically added to the digital wallet waiting for customers to use.

The Kohls App features the option to scan and store Kohls Cash and savings offers and easily manage and redeem Yes2You Rewards points and Kohls gift cards in the digital wallet for easy access at checkout. In addition to online searching and shopping by category, customers can experience Store Tools, a store mode for the Kohls App providing a more customized in-store shopping experience, and Snap and Shop, which allows customers to take photos of products anywhere and find similar items at Kohls. Plus, offers and Kohls Cash are automatically added to the digital wallet waiting for customers to use. Buy Online, Pick Up In Store and Buy Online, Ship to Store: Kohls gives customers the option to buy online and pick up their gifts in-store to provide even more convenience for the Gift Giver. Most buy online, pick up in store orders are ready in just one hour. Rolled out to all stores just in time for the holidays, a new buy online, ship to store option allows customers to shop Kohls.com and ship items to their local Kohls store - significantly broadening the assortment available to customers for free store pick up.

Kohls gives customers the option to buy online and pick up their gifts in-store to provide even more convenience for the Gift Giver. Most buy online, pick up in store orders are ready in just one hour. Rolled out to all stores just in time for the holidays, a new buy online, ship to store option allows customers to shop Kohls.com and ship items to their local Kohls store - significantly broadening the assortment available to customers for free store pick up. Ship from Store: In addition to its distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers, Kohls will leverage its entire store network to deliver Kohls.com orders to customers fast and efficiently with its ship from store capability. Kohls anticipates shipping more than 60 million units this holiday season across its stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers network.

