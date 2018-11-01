Kohls
(NYSE: KSS) is gifting more joy than ever this holiday season by
rewarding Gift Givers with everything they need to make the holidays
happen. With incredible savings all season long, the most sought-after
gifts for the whole family, and an easy, convenient shopping experience
in stores, online at Kohls.com
and on Kohls App, customers will experience the joy of shopping at
Kohls in more ways than ever before. Kohls will bring back its
successful holiday marketing campaign, Give Joy, Get Joy,
positioning Kohls Cash as the only-at-Kohls value that rewards Gift
Givers for their effort all season long.
"The holiday season is the time when Kohls really shines and stands out
as the holiday destination for shoppers, and we believe we are
well-positioned for the season, said Michelle Gass, Kohls chief
executive officer. "We know we have great gifts from top sought-after
brands, the unprecedented value of Kohls Cash that customers will only
find at Kohls, and a seamless omnichannel shopping experience that
makes it easy to shop with us all season long.
Incredible Savings That Reward Shoppers All Season Long
Kohls is the most compelling first stop for customers on Black Friday
and throughout the holiday season. With an incredible one-day-only
pre-Black Friday event today, November 1, including our customer
favorite $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent, thousands of Black
Friday deals, and the deepest value with multiple Kohls Cash earn and
redeem periods, its no secret that Kohls is the destination for the
hottest gifts at the best value this holiday.
Thursday, November 1: Kohls is kicking off the holiday season
with a one-day-only Black Friday event featuring
select Black
Friday deals in stores and online at Kohls.com.
Plus, customers earn
$15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent
on top of incredible deals on top brands and must-have gifts.
Monday, November 19 to Friday, November 23: Back by customer
demand, Kohls will offer $15 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent in
stores and online at Kohls.com.
Customers can earn Kohls Cash on qualifying purchases, including the
hottest gifts in toys, electronics and top national brands.
Kohls
will offer incredible Black Friday deals on Kohls.com
starting Monday, November 19 and in stores beginning Thursday, November
22 through Friday, November 23. Top deals include:
-
$249.99 Dyson V7 Animal cord-free vacuum or Ball Multi Floor 2 upright
bagless vacuum $75 in Kohls Cash with purchase!
-
$99.99 NuWave 6-quart digital air fryer $15 in Kohls Cash with
purchase!
-
$79.99 Keurig Crock-Pot Express 8-quart pressure cooker or K55 classic
coffee maker $15 in Kohls Cash with purchase!
-
$19.99 SO boots for women
-
$19.99 Select Croft & Barrow, SONOMA Goods for Life and SO pajama sets
-
$14.99 Boxed silver jewelry
-
$8.99 The Big One super soft plush throw
-
$2.99 The Big One standard/queen bed pillows or bath towels
-
40% off celebrity fragrance gift sets
Thursday, November 22 to Friday, November 23: Kohls will offer
Black Friday Doorbusters starting at 12:01 a.m. CT on Kohls.com
and 5 p.m.* local time when stores open on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday,
November 22, through 3 p.m. CT on Kohls.com
and 1 p.m.* local time in stores Friday, November 23, or while supplies
last. New this year, customers will be able to easily navigate their
local Kohls store on Black Friday with customized floor plan maps
available in each store that highlight the locations of big-ticket Black
Friday items. Printed maps will be available to customers waiting in
line for doors to open. Black Friday Doorbusters include:
-
$399.99 Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera $120 in Kohls Cash with
purchase!
-
$329.00 TV LG 49 4K smart TV $90 in Kohls Cash with purchase!
-
$199.99 Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Starter and Creators Pack
bundle $60 in Kohls Cash with purchase!
-
$149.99 Fitbit Versa smart watch $45 in Kohls Cash with purchase!
-
$119.99 Fitbit Charge 3 advanced fitness tracker $30 in Kohls
Cash with purchase!
-
$69.99 Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1 6-quart pressure cooker $15 in
Kohls Cash with purchase!
-
$69.99 1/4ct diamond bracelet $15 in Kohls Cash with purchase!
-
$19.99 1/10ct diamond earrings
-
$19.99 Nerf Helios, 18-pack Hatchimals CollEGGibiles, Fisher-Price
Little People Work Together Construction Site or Disney Princess Magic
Wand Castle
-
$6.99 SO pajama pants
Saturday, November 24 to Wednesday, December 5: Customers who
earned Kohls Cash the week of November 19 can redeem their Kohls Cash
on anything in stores and online at Kohls.com
a value found only at Kohls!
Gift Givers eager to find the perfect gift can view Kohls entire Black
Friday advertisement here.
Even More Ways to Save at Kohls
In addition to amazing deals on the best gifts at the deepest value all
season long, customers can maximize their savings only at Kohls,
including:
-
Kohls Charge:
Kohls
Charge, our private label credit card, is perfect for customers
looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts all year
long that can be combined with Kohls great sale prices and special
offers. Even better - customers will save at least 30% on their first
purchase when they open an account at any Kohls store nationwide.
-
Yes2You Rewards: Kohls Yes2You
Rewards program offers deeper savings on must-have products every
time customers shop at Kohls. Yes2You members earn one point for
every dollar they spend and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points,
no matter how they pay, with no limit on points earned and at no cost
to join. Customers can use Rewards on all of their favorite brands,
with no brand exclusions.
-
Kohls Rewards: Kohls
Rewards loyalty program, currently piloting in Austin, Texas;
Buffalo, N.Y.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Phoenix, Ariz.;
Raleigh, N.C.; Rochester, N.Y. and San Antonio, Texas, delivers even
deeper value to Kohls Rewards customers this holiday season with the
opportunity to earn Kohls Cash on every purchase, every day.
Additionally, on November 1, Kohls Rewards Elite Members in pilot
markets will receive early access to 90 Black Friday deals, including
45 online-only deals that are exclusive to Elite Members when using
their Kohls Charge.
Experience More Joy With Kohls This Season
Customers will experience the joy of shopping Kohls more than ever this
holiday season with personalized touch points in stores, online at Kohls.com
and on mobile devices through Kohls App, where Kohls is the Gift
Givers shopping ally throughout the season.
-
Santa is Coming to Kohls in Your Town: Customers will have the
opportunity to take photos with Santa at no cost to them at any of the
more than 1,100 Kohls stores nationwide on four separate days this
December. An exciting co-branded FAO Schwarz in-store experience will
allow customers to snap images with Santa and instantly share the joy
with family and friends.
-
New Social Media Experiences: Customers will find new, exciting
ways to engage with Kohls on social media this season.
-
Kohls Cash Emoji: Back by popular demand, customers will
be able to use the Kohl's Cash emoji on Twitter to share the joy
of earning and redeeming Kohl's Cash throughout the season.
Customers can unlock the emoji by using the hashtag #KohlsCash.
-
Kohls Cash GIFs: Launched earlier this year, Kohls new
presence on GIPHY gives customers access to an arsenal of
new Kohls Cash GIFs to use across their social and
messaging platforms.
-
Pinterest Gift Finder: New this year, customers browsing
Pinterest will discover a "snow globe gift finder that will
deliver gifting recommendations based on who they are shopping for
and allow the users to shake their mobile phones to curate even
more gifting options. Kohl's will also bring this experience to
life with an interactive shopping experience at the Oculus in New
York City this December. The two-day event will feature the best
gifts, a larger-than-life Kohl's Cash snow globe and the Pinterest
gift finder.
-
Freeforms 25 Days of Christmas: Kohl's will reignite its
relationship with Disney Media Networks for its flagship 25 Days of
Christmas holiday celebration, bringing content to millions of
families across the country. For 22 years, Freeform has been the home
for the holidays. Disney has expanded 25 Days of Christmas to its
entire portfolio of networks, making it the only major media network
to offer a unified holiday programming initiative. New this year,
Kohl's will have branded content and integrations across Disney
Channels, Disney Digital Network, ABC, and Freeform.
Exciting Gifts for the Entire Family
Kohls is the ultimate destination for in-demand national, private and
exclusive brands, delivering gifts that excite everyone on the Gift
Givers shopping list.
-
Give
Cozy From fleece, sleep, and the softest knits, to
flannel and Sherpa, Kohls has cozy solutions and inspiration for
everyone with curated, relevant products at great prices across key
proprietary apparel, accessories and home brands.
-
Give
Jammies Kohls will offer a wide selection of
coordinated sleepwear for the whole family as part of its Jammies for
Your Families holiday assortment. Customers will be able to shop even
more jammies, including exclusive product sold only at Kohls, to
outfit the entire family in matching sleepwear to create great holiday
memories all season long.
-
Give
Toys Kohls is excited to offer customers an enhanced
in-store and online toy assortment this holiday season with an
incredible selection of the biggest names in toys, including Kohls
newest toy brand additions for 2018 LEGO®
and FAO
Schwarz.
-
Give
Tech From wearables to electronics, Kohls offers a
convenient one-stop-shop for this seasons big ticket, must-haves that
everyone wants under their tree. New this year, Kohls has deepened
its assortment and expanded the space dedicated to electronics for
Black Friday. Customers will find Xbox for the gamer and an array of
Google and Nest smart home products.
-
Give
National Brands Kohls will offer a deep assortment
of top national brands including Nike, Levis, Under Armour, Adidas,
Carters, Dockers, KitchenAid, FitBit, Instant Pot, and more.
-
Give
Active Kohls is the destination for active and
wellness all year long, and this holiday season customers will find a
deep assortment of national active brands, led by Under Armour, Nike
and Adidas, and more - perfect for gifting.
-
Give
Beauty Kohls continues to expand its beauty
offerings with sought-after national brands and gifting sets.
Customers will find more of their favorite brands with the recent
launches of Philosophy, Polo Ralph Lauren, NYX, e.l.f and Burts Bees.
-
Give
Jewelry Kohls will offer a wide selection of jewelry
for gifts big or small, including incredible diamonds at a tremendous
value.
-
Give
Home Customers will find an array of quality home
essentials from private, national and exclusive brands, including
Keurig, KitchenAid, Instant Pot, Dyson, Serta, Cuddl Duds, The Big
One, and more.
Timesaving Conveniences for the Gift Giver
Kohls offers a seamless and personalized customer experience allowing
Gift Givers to shop when and how its most convenient to them. It is
fast and easy for customers to check off their holiday shopping lists at
Kohls with its integrated in-store shopping experience.
-
Kohls Mobile App: The Kohls App features the option to scan
and store Kohls Cash and savings offers and easily manage and redeem Yes2You
Rewards points and Kohls gift cards in the digital wallet for
easy access at checkout. In addition to online searching and shopping
by category, customers can experience Store Tools, a store mode for
the Kohls App providing a more customized in-store shopping
experience, and Snap and Shop, which allows customers to take photos
of products anywhere and find similar items at Kohls. Plus, offers
and Kohls Cash are automatically added to the digital wallet waiting
for customers to use.
-
Buy Online, Pick Up In Store and Buy Online, Ship to Store: Kohls
gives customers the option to buy online and pick up their gifts
in-store to provide even more convenience for the Gift Giver. Most buy
online, pick up in store orders are ready in just one hour.
Rolled
out to all stores just in time for the holidays, a new buy online,
ship to store option allows customers to shop Kohls.com
and ship items to their local Kohls store - significantly broadening
the assortment available to customers for free store pick up.
-
Ship from Store: In addition to its distribution and e-commerce
fulfillment centers, Kohls will leverage its entire store network to
deliver Kohls.com
orders to customers fast and efficiently with its ship from store
capability. Kohls anticipates shipping more than 60 million units
this holiday season across its stores, distribution and e-commerce
fulfillment centers network.
