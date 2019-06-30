finanzen.net
10.01.2020 22:10
Bewerten
(0)

Kopin Corporation Announces Plan for Reverse Stock Split

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal, to be submitted to stockholders for approval at a Special Meeting of Stockholders anticipated to be held on March 2, 2020, to authorize the Board of Directors to effect a reverse stock split of the Companys common stock. The reverse stock split proposal is subject to stockholder approval and includes a proposed range between 1-for-2 and 1-for-20 shares of outstanding common stock. The final ratio will be determined by Kopins Board of Directors or a duly authorized committee thereof after stockholder approval. The price of each common share is expected to increase so that a stockholder would have fewer but higher priced shares. A reverse stock split would not have any impact on the voting and other rights of stockholders and will have no impact on the Company's business operations.

The reverse stock split is intended to enable Kopin to regain full compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules. As previously announced, Kopin will regain compliance with the Nasdaq share price listing rule if at the last trading day of any month during the six-month cure period, or at April 6, 2020, the end of the six-month cure period, the Company has at least a $1.00 share price and has maintained at least a $1.00 average closing share price over the preceding 10 consecutive business days. Kopin's common stock continues to be listed on the Nasdaq and will continue to trade as usual during the six-month cure period.

Kopin Corporation filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as required by the SEC rules. The proposal requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the Companys outstanding shares entitled to vote. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the preliminary proxy statement and other documents that the Company files with the SEC at the SECs website at www.sec.gov. The Company will file with the SEC and distribute to its stockholders a definitive proxy statement regarding the special meeting and the reverse stock split proposal. The Company will issue another press release when the definitive proxy statement is filed.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include our expectation that the price of our common shares are expected to increase. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto on Form 10-K/A filed on November 7, 2019 or as updated from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Nachrichten zu Kopin Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Kopin News
RSS Feed
Kopin zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Kopin Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.04.2015Kopin BuyWunderlich
10.02.2005Update Kopin Corp.: Over WeightPacific Growth Equities
01.04.2015Kopin BuyWunderlich
10.02.2005Update Kopin Corp.: Over WeightPacific Growth Equities

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kopin Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Kopin News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Kopin News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Outlook 2020 - Themen für einen erfolgreichen Start ins neue Jahr
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Allzeithoch in Schlagdistanz!
752-Regel & 173-Regel: Wie aus 20 mehr als 15.000 werden
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau 11. bis 17. Januar 2020
DZ BANK - Mit Rückenwind ins neue Börsenjahrzehnt? Fällt bald das Allzeithoch im DAX?
Solidvest: Gute und schlechte Börsen-Monate: Was ist dran an den Mythen zu saisonalen Effekten?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Punktemarke im Focus
Acciona blitzt bei Nordex-Aktionären ab
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Kopin-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Kopin Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Vorsicht bei Lockangeboten der Stromanbieter
Am Ölpreis sieht man, dass politische Börsen kurze Beine haben
Das Goldrausch-Déjà-vu
Kürzlich renovierten Harry und Meghan ihr Haus für 2,4 Millionen Pfund
Die Profiteure von Trumps Strategie

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Hop oder topp 2.0 - neuer Schein mit Potenzial zum Verdreifacher
Infineon-Aktie: Riesenchance für Anleger bis Februar
Die heißesten DAX-Aktien für 2020: Fünf Werte im Blick
DAX nähert sich Rekordhoch: Entspannung am Golf - Cancom-Aktie im Sinkflug
BASF-Aktie: Gewinntal durchschritten - deshalb könnte sich das Papier lohnen

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- Wall Street schwächer -- Takeaway.com übernimmt Just Eat -- Facebook-Aktie auf Allzeithoch -- Aurora Cannabis, Boeing, RWE, Vonovia im Fokus

US-China-Handelsvertrag kurz vor Unterzeichnung noch nicht fertig. Siemens will bis Montag über Australien-Auftrag entscheiden. Dürr-Aktie im Aufwind: Analyst erwartet höhere Profitabilität. Mediaset-Aktionäre winken Aufbau einer Holding durch. Britisches Unterhaus verabschiedet Gesetz zum Brexit-Deal. UBS besetzt Verwaltungsratsposten mit Bank-Veteranen. Trump will Handelsgespräche mit China über Phase II sofort starten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- Wall Street schwächer -- Takeaway.com übernimmt Just Eat -- Facebook-Aktie auf Allzeithoch -- Aurora Cannabis, Boeing, RWE, Vonovia im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Aktie im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
RWE AG St.703712
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC SE566480
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81