  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
HSBC Deutschland: Der große charttechnische Jahresausblick mit Jörg Scherer, kostenloses Webinar heute um 18.30h. Seien Sie live dabei! -Werbung-
07.01.2021 13:30

Kopin Corporation Enters Agreement with Jade Bird Display for 2K x 2K Monochrome LED Microdisplay Development

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and display subassemblies for defense, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, announced today it has signed a multi-year agreement with Jade Bird Display, to develop superbright monochrome LED microdisplays. Jade Bird Display, based in Shanghai, China, is a leader in microLED displays. Under the collaboration, Jade Bird Display will provide the LED wafers and the hybrid bonding service on Kopin-designed and supplied Si backplane wafers for monolithic 2K x 2K LED microdisplays (2048 x 2048 resolution in about 1 diagonal size).

Kopin is a leader in microdisplays including OLED (organic light emitting diode) displays, liquid crystal displays (LCD), and Ferroelectric liquid crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays. Kopin also pioneered and has early patents (US 5,300,788, 5,453,405, 6,403,985) on LED microdisplay technologies. LED microdisplays have the potential for superhigh brightness and low power consumption, which can make them ideal for many applications including see-through augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) applications.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Kopin who is a longtime leader in microdisplay technology and products, said Dr. Qiming Li, CEO & founder of Jade Bird Display. "We were one of the first manufacturers to bring our superhigh brightness monochrome microLED microdisplays to market and this year we have launched a range of microLED microdisplays for a variety of applications available to all OEMs. We are excited to further develop our technologies to meet Kopins needs. Kopin and Jade Bird Display have complementary capabilities and we look forward to a strong partnership with Kopin.

"We are very excited about our collaboration with Jade Bird Display who has demonstrated leading technology and production capabilities in LED microdisplays, said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO and founder of Kopin Corporation. "We believe high-resolution monochrome LED microdisplays with brightness up to 4 million nits would create new interesting applications for microdisplays, and would satisfy our customers needs for various applications. The LED microdisplay products from this partnership will complement our growing microdisplay portfolio and open new market opportunities.

About Jade Bird Display (JBD)

Founded in 2015, JBD has been focusing on developing the smallest, brightest, and most efficient micro-display panels. With a fab established in Shanghai CHINA, JBD is considered as one of the leaders in microLED display technologies with its portfolio of active matrix microLED displays. For more information, visit JBDs website, LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultrasmall Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: Our belief that high-resolution monochrome LED microdisplays with brightness up to 4 million nits will create new interesting applications for microdisplays, and will satisfy our customers needs for various applications. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, or as updated from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Nachrichten zu Kopin Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Kopin News
RSS Feed
Kopin zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Kopin Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.04.2015Kopin BuyWunderlich
10.02.2005Update Kopin Corp.: Over WeightPacific Growth Equities
01.04.2015Kopin BuyWunderlich
10.02.2005Update Kopin Corp.: Over WeightPacific Growth Equities

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kopin Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Kopin News

23.12.20Has Kopin (KOPN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Weitere Kopin News
Werbung

Trading-News

Schwarzer Tag in Washington
Bayer  Kurs auf offenes Gap
We are hiring | Online Redakteur (m/f/x) | Scalable Capital
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Covestro AG, RWE
DZ BANK - Aufwärtstrend erklimmt neue Höchststände
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Video-Ausblick 2021 mit Markus Koch und Dr. Jens Ehrhardt
Bitcoin und Co.: Krypto-Ausblick 2021
2020 - Eine Pandemie als Turbolader
Vieles spricht für breit aufgestellte Portfolios. Zum aktuellen Marktausblick 2021 von Allianz Global Investors
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Kopin-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Kopin Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gemeinsame Schulden  für die Renten in Südeuropa
Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Unbezahlbarer Lebenstraum  darum scheitern Millionen Deutsche am Eigenheim
Unverschuldet abgestraft  diese Aktien besitzen die größten Comeback-Chancen
21 Ideen, die Sie und Ihr Finanzleben bereichern

News von

Varta-Aktie: Verdopplerchance bis Februar
Moderna-Aktie in Korrektur: Wie Sie von einem Comeback des Biotechkonzerns profitieren
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Delivery Hero will mit Kapitalerhöhung Milliardensumme einsammeln
Newsticker Corona: Zeitraum für Kinderkrankengeld wird verdoppelt
Auffällige Insidertransaktionen bei Hugo Boss, Progress-Werk Oberkirch und 7C Solarparken

Heute im Fokus

DAX auf hohem Niveau -- Bitcoin knackt 38.000-Dollar-Marke -- Wirecard verlässt XETRA -- CureVac und Bayer: Kooperationsvertrag für Corona-Impfstoff -- Delivery Hero, KION, Nordex, EVOTEC im Fokus

Lufthansa nimmt durch Flugzeug-Finanzierungen Millionen auf. Kühne + Nagel erhält Auftrag für Logistik des Moderna-Corona-Impfstoffs . Bei thyssenKrupp setzen Anleger auf Konjunkturerholung. Munich Re: Weltweite Schäden durch Naturkatastrophen steigen. Merck kauft Amptec und baut mRNA-Kapazität für COVID-19-Impfstoff aus. Digitalwährungen erstmals mehr als eine Billion US-Dollar wert. Nach Ausschreitungen: Biden-Wahlsieg bestätigt - Trump kündigt geordnete Machtübergabe an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt
So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt in diesem Jahr zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen