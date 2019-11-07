finanzen.net
07.11.2019 13:30
Bewerten
(0)

Kopin Provides Business Update and Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, today provided an update on its business initiatives and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.

"We are pleased to see the initial benefits of the strategic steps we discussed last quarter to monetize our intellectual property and reduce our cost structure, said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO of Kopin. "This quarter revenues increased approximately 20% while we reduced our expenses by approximately 20%.

"The revenue growth of our core product segments, Industrial and Military, was a highlight of the quarter. Revenue increased approximately 105% for our Industrial products and Military revenues increased approximately 31% on the strength of our F-35 fighter jet and FWS-I programs. We look for our military sales to continue ramping next year and beyond as additional orders are received for existing programs and current development programs move into production. In addition, the feedback we are receiving from our industrial customers indicates a growing market, which points to continued strength in enterprise revenues.

Dr. Fan continued, "Complementing our revenue growth in Q3 was our expense reduction strategy. Research & Development (R&D) expense declined 48% as many of our development programs are transitioning to production and we are no longer investing in products that have been licensed or in programs that have been curtailed. We expect continued expense reduction as we completed the spinout out of our Solos product line and Whisper technology shortly after the end of the third quarter. Under the agreement, we retained a 20% equity interest in the new entity and receive a royalty on sales for four years. We believe having a team focused specifically on Solos and Whisper will accelerate the monetization of both technologies, which is the most efficient way for Kopin to leverage our investment."

"During the third quarter we also continued aggressively developing our Lightning® OLED products. Our fabless model allows us to cost-effectively invest in this differentiated technology, which has applications across our customer base. We currently have two advanced Lightning displays in development for two global customers. In addition, we are in discussion for additional display development programs with commercial and military applications.

Dr. Fan concluded, "We expect our financial position will continue to strengthen as we further our strategy matching cost rationalization efforts with accelerating revenue growth.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019 were $6.1 million, compared with $5.1 million for the third quarter ended September 29, 2018.

Cost of product revenues were $4.7 million for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019, compared with $3.7 million for the third quarter ended September 29, 2018.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019 were $2.4 million, compared to $4.6 million for the third quarter ended September 29, 2018.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $5.1 million for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019, compared to $7.2 million for the third quarter ended September 29, 2018. The decrease in SG&A is primarily due to decreases in compensation expenses including stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, use of information technology consultants and marketing expenses, including product promotion and accretion of the NVIS earnout.

Net loss attributable to the controlling interest for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019 was $6.6 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.13 per share, for the third quarter ended September 29, 2018.

Kopins cash and equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $26.0 million at September 28, 2019 as compared to $37.2 million at December 29, 2018, with no long-term debt.

During the third quarter of 2019 Kopin had 4 patents granted. Subsequent to the spin-out of the Solos product line and Whisper technology, Kopin has over 250 patents and patents pending, almost all of which are related to wearable applications.

All amounts above are estimates and readers should refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2019, for final disposition as well as important risk factors.

Conference Call

Kopin will host a conference call this morning at 8:30am ET. To participate, please dial 888-224-1121 (U.S. and Canada) or 323-794-2575 (International). The call will also be available as a live and archived audio webcast on the "Investors section of the Kopin website, www.kopin.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopins technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopins website at www.kopin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects, "believes, "can, "will, "estimates, and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: our belief that military sales will continue to ramp next year and beyond; the expectation of a strong, growing market for industrial products, based on feedback received from customers; the expectation of continued expense reductions; our belief that two global customers have plans to launch consumer-related products in 2020; current discussions for additional display development programs for consumer and military applications; our belief that having a team focused specifically on the Solos and Whisper technologies will accelerate the monetization of both technologies, and that that is the most efficient way for Kopin to leverage its investment in those technologies; and expectations that Kopins financial position will continue to strengthen and that Kopin will benefit from accelerated revenue growth. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, or as updated from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Kopin Corporation
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018
Display Revenues by Category (in millions)
Military

$

2.0

$

1.5

$

5.2

$

5.4

Industrial

 

2.6

 

1.3

 

7.3

 

4.3

Consumer

 

0.3

 

0.8

 

1.5

 

3.2

Other

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

0.2

R&D

 

1.2

 

1.5

 

2.5

 

3.6

License and Royalties

 

-

 

-

 

4.3

 

-

Total

$

6.1

$

5.1

$

20.8

$

16.7

 
 
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
Cost of product revenues

$

18,000

$

52,000

$

83,000

$

319,000

Research and development

 

74,000

 

159,000

 

262,000

 

627,000

Selling, general and administrative

 

360,000

 

979,000

 

1,461,000

 

2,933,000

$

452,000

$

1,190,000

$

1,806,000

$

3,879,000

 
 
Other Financial Information
Depreciation and amortization

$

159,000

$

559,000

$

597,000

$

1,689,000

Kopin Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018
Revenues:
Net product revenues

$

4,955,062

 

$

3,643,619

 

$

14,004,319

 

$

13,160,507

 

Research and development and other revenues

 

1,184,270

 

 

1,482,711

 

 

6,788,071

 

 

3,563,341

 

 

6,139,332

 

 

5,126,330

 

 

20,792,390

 

 

16,723,848

 

Expenses:
Cost of product revenues

 

4,689,944

 

 

3,659,800

 

 

15,809,535

 

 

11,219,741

 

Research and development

 

2,389,573

 

 

4,599,266

 

 

10,686,491

 

 

13,577,075

 

Selling, general and administration

 

5,130,019

 

 

7,166,137

 

 

16,788,493

 

 

21,011,050

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

331,344

 

 

-

 

 

331,344

 

 

-

 

 

12,540,880

 

 

15,425,203

 

 

43,615,863

 

 

45,807,866

 

 
Loss from operations

 

(6,401,548

)

 

(10,298,873

)

 

(22,823,473

)

 

(29,084,018

)

 
Other (expense) income, net

 

(77,816

)

 

174,894

 

 

839,175

 

 

4,442,262

 

 

Loss before tax (provision) benefit and net (income)

loss from noncontrolling interest

 

(6,479,364

)

 

(10,123,979

)

 

(21,984,298

)

 

(24,641,756

)

 
Tax (provision) benefit

 

(26,000

)

 

316,000

 

 

(78,000

)

 

115,000

 

 
Net loss

 

(6,505,364

)

 

(9,807,979

)

 

(22,062,298

)

 

(24,526,756

)

 
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(120,094

)

 

16,596

 

 

(154,478

)

 

(41,862

)

 
Net loss attributable to Kopin Corporation

$

(6,625,458

)

$

(9,791,383

)

$

(22,216,776

)

$

(24,568,618

)

 
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.28

)

$

(0.34

)

 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted

 

82,053,698

 

 

73,135,253

 

 

79,657,677

 

 

73,102,979

 

Kopin Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
September 28, 2019 December 29, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and marketable securities

$

26,016,203

$

37,244,363

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

4,910,375

 

3,088,360

 

Contract assets and unbilled receivables

 

1,045,939

 

4,797,238

 

Inventory

 

3,442,490

 

3,089,663

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

1,368,296

 

1,184,401

 

 
Total current assets

 

36,783,303

 

49,404,025

 

 
Plant and equipment, net

 

1,621,927

 

2,598,842

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

3,073,651

 

-

 

Goodwill

 

-

 

331,344

 

Other assets

 

844,049

 

1,361,375

 

Equity investments

 

9,029,417

 

5,853,525

 

 
Total assets

$

51,352,347

$

59,549,111

 

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

3,018,906

$

3,921,878

 

Accrued expenses

 

6,143,249

 

5,510,554

 

Contract liabilities and billings in excess of revenue earned

 

1,430,828

 

388,933

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

1,081,252

 

-

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

507,000

 

546,000

 

 
Total current liabilities

 

12,181,235

 

10,367,365

 

 
Asset retirement obligations

 

245,916

 

254,098

 

Other long term liabilities

 

1,031,523

 

1,214,827

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

2,077,245

 

-

 

 
Total Kopin Corporation stockholders' equity

 

35,811,003

 

47,861,874

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

5,425

 

(149,053

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

35,816,428

 

47,712,821

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

51,352,347

$

59,549,111

 

 

Nachrichten zu Kopin Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Kopin News
RSS Feed
Kopin zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Kopin Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.04.2015Kopin BuyWunderlich
10.02.2005Update Kopin Corp.: Over WeightPacific Growth Equities
01.04.2015Kopin BuyWunderlich
10.02.2005Update Kopin Corp.: Over WeightPacific Growth Equities

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kopin Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Kopin News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Kopin News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - deutliche Erholung
Marks & Spencer lockt mit Zuversicht
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Infineon, Wirecard
Gold seit Tagen ein Spielball der Nachrichten zum Handelskonflikt
Sieben Gründe, warum der Mensch nicht zum Geldanlegen geboren ist
Siemens  Aktie vor Abwärtskorrektur?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Nachzüglerchance beim FTSE 100
HSBC: Wirecard und Paypal: Was ist da los?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Kopin-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Kopin Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Bei der EU-Einlagensicherung ist Scholz zur Erbsünde bereit
Die Blockade muss ein Ende haben
Der Preisboom sorgt beim Gold für ein Paradox
So kann der 10.000-Euro-Schein die Sparer retten

News von

DAX: Die Luft wird dünner
Unterbewertet: Diese Aktien gibt es gerade im Sonderangebot
Nel Asa-Aktie steigt kräftig: Das Geschäft läuft besser als erwartet
Dax knapp im Plus: Anleger setzen auf Konjunkturschub und Jahresendrally
Bayer-Aktie vor Aufschwung? Ein großer Staatsfonds wittert hohes Potenzial

Heute im Fokus

DAX höher -- Dow im Rallymodus -- Siemens schafft im Schlussspurt die Prognose -- China: Einigung mit USA auf Strafzoll-Reduzierung -- QUALCOMM, Commerzbank, Telekom, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus

HeidelbergCement legt bei Umsatz und Gewinn zu. Lufthansa bestätigt nach solidem Quartal Jahresprognose. UniCredit übertrifft im dritten Quartal Markterwartungen. Fielmann verdient weniger im Quartal - Ausblick bestätigt. Rheinmetall wegen mauer Autokonjunktur mit Umsatzwarnung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wann erwarten Sie ein Ende der Niedrigzinsphase?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:46 Uhr
DAX höher -- Dow im Rallymodus -- Siemens schafft im Schlussspurt die Prognose -- China: Einigung mit USA auf Strafzoll-Reduzierung -- QUALCOMM, Commerzbank, Telekom, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus
Sonstiges
15:36 Uhr
Das ändert sich durch MiFID II an den Kosten für offene Immobilienfonds
Aktie im Fokus
15:34 Uhr
Contintal-Aktie im Fokus: Konzern im Dauerstress
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens AG723610
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC SE566480
Amazon906866
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747