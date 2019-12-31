finanzen.net
18.06.2020 22:02

KORU Medical Commences Public Offering of Common Stock

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (Nasdaq: KRMD) ("KORU Medical) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of the sale of its shares of common stock. In connection with this offering, KORU Medical intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in the public offering. All of the shares are being offered by KORU Medical.

Piper Sandler & Co. and Canaccord Genuity LLC are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as lead manager. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

KORU Medical currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily for general corporate purposes and working capital. General corporate purposes may include commercial expansion (including by acquisition), clinical trials and pharmaceutical initiatives, gross margin enhancement and new product innovations, as well as other uses.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238242) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SECs website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by email at prospectus@psc.com, or by phone at (800) 747-3924; or from Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at (617) 371-3900, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that KORU Medical has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about KORU Medical and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may, "should, "potential, "continue, "expects, "anticipates, "intends, "plans, "believes, "estimates, and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectation, and assumptions and include, but are not limited to, statements about KORU Medicals expectations regarding its capital raising efforts, including the commencement of the public offering, the actual size or terms of the offering, the underwriters exercise of their option to purchase additional shares and KORU Medicals intended use of proceeds. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including market conditions, whether the proposed offering is completed, the success of KORU Medicals plans, and the other factors described in KORU Medicals filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and KORU Medical undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Repro Medical System IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Repro Medical System News
RSS Feed
Repro Medical System zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Repro Medical System IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Repro Medical System News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Repro Medical System News
Werbung

Trading-News

Mit einem ETF-Sparplan Vermögen aufbauen
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
Amazon.com: Neues technisches Kursziel
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit weiteren Abgaben
Vontobel: Video: Neuer alter Hype bei Wasserstoff-Aktien - welche sind noch aussichtsreich?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Gute Geldanlage entsteht durch nachhaltiges Wertesystem
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Repro Medical System-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Repro Medical System Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

CO2-Zertifikate würden Müllgebühren erhöhen
Reichtum wächst wegen Corona-Krise langsamer
Es trifft vor allem die deutsche Mittelschicht
Das wird einen Aufschrei in der Bevölkerung geben
Fed ergänzt Firmenanleihen-Programm

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel leichter -- Wirecard verschiebt Jahresabschluss erneut -- EU-Kommission billigt Verkauf von thyssen-Aufzugsgeschäft -- Tesla, HEXO, Adyen im Fokus

T-Mobile US erwartet stärkeres Wachstum. Carnival mit größerem Quartalsverlust als befürchtet. Agrochemiekonzern Syngenta stellt sich für möglichen Börsengang neu auf. Infineon platziert Anleihen über 2,9 Milliarden Euro. VINCI sieht 2020 erhebliche Belastung durch Corona-Pandemie. BASF-Aktie höher: Verlust im zweiten Quartal nicht ausgeschlossen. ifo: Corona-Rezession stellt Finanzkrise in den Schatten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
Dow schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel leichter -- Wirecard verschiebt Jahresabschluss erneut -- EU-Kommission billigt Verkauf von thyssen-Aufzugsgeschäft -- Tesla, HEXO, Adyen im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
HEXO-Aktie knickt ein: HEXO soll aus kanadischem Index gestrichen werden
Aktie im Fokus
22:18 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie zieht an: Jefferies schraubt Kursziel extrem nach oben
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
NEL ASAA0B733
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
TUITUAG00
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
TeslaA1CX3T
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750