Kreise: Norma lehnte diverse Übernahmeangebote ab

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Der Verbindungstechnik-Spezialist Norma Group (NORMA Group SE) ist Kreisen zufolge ins Visier von Übernahmeinteressenten geraten. Das Unternehmen habe in den vergangenen Monaten etliche Angebote ausgeschlagen, berichtete die Nachrichtenagentur Bloomberg am Montagabend (MEZ) unter Berufung auf mit der Angelegenheit vertraute Personen. Zu den Interessenten hätten unter anderem Carlyle (The Carlyle Group LP), PAI Partners und Triton gehört.

Norma habe mit Beratern bis zum Jahresende 2022 einen möglichen Verkauf geprüft, hieß es in den Kreisen weiter. Dabei sei Carlyle trotz zahlreicher Versuche mit einem spürbaren Aufschlag abgeblitzt. Es sei unklar, ob die Verkaufsgespräche wieder aufgenommen würden. Vertreter aller genannte Firmen wollten der Agentur zufolge keinen Kommentar abgeben.

Der Aktienkurs von Norma ist im laufenden Jahr um 18 Prozent nach oben geklettert, nachdem er 2022 um etwa die Hälfte geschrumpft war. An der Börse wird das Unternehmen derzeit mit knapp 660 Millionen Euro bewertet.

Bei Anlegern kamen die Neuigkeiten gut an. Auf der Handelsplattform Tradegate gingen Norma-Aktien bei 20,90 Euro aus dem Handel, nachdem sie zuvor bis auf 21,90 Euro nach oben gesprungen war. Der Schlusskurs im Xetra-Hauptgeschäft hatte noch bei 20,00 Euro gelegen./he