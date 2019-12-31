finanzen.net
03.09.2020 17:45

Kudelski IoT Labs Becomes Amazon Authorized Test Lab for Alexa Voice Services (AVS) for Built-in Devices

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has become an Amazon-authorized, third-party test lab for Alexa Built-in devices. These devices include speakers, headphones, vehicles, lighting, cameras, switches, and other accessories and connected devices.

Between 2020 and 2023, the number of digital voice assistant-enabled devices is expected to double from 4.08 billion to 8 billion, according to Statista1. Providing adequate, well-tested security of all connected products plays a key role in ensuring these products are successful and that customer demand for them is not impeded by privacy concerns. For this reason, Amazon has established a clear set of requirements2 to support manufacturers in securely implementing AVS. Key among these requirements is the need to engage an independent security expert to conduct an in-depth security review of each Alexa Built-in device that they must then submit to Amazon for certification.

For more than 20 years, Kudelski labs have been conducting security research, security assessments and security certifications of digital systems. Through thousands of evaluations, the labs have developed a wide range of evaluation techniques and capabilities in order to test both against current hacking methods as well as exceed the abilities of hackers by always being on the cutting edge. This ensures Kudelskis clients release products that are secure and launch with security that is sustainable over the lifetime of the product.

"There is no doubt that adding a digital voice assistant to your product has huge benefits, but it must be done securely in order to prevent privacy issues and breaches of customer trust if hackers strike, said Hardy Schmidbauer, SVP IoT for The Kudelski Group. "In reality, customers are becoming increasingly aware of security-related issues and are looking for products that guarantee the privacy and safety of their families, so we are happy to help implementers ensure that both their AVS integration as well as their entire IoT ecosystem are secure and robust against attack.

"It is important to have both the right security expert within your company to establish secure design practices and an independent expert who can perform regular security assessments on production devices, said Amit Agrawal on Amazons Device Makers Blog3. "We require device makers to submit a security assessment report before launch and every time there is a major change in the device software/firmware that triggers re-certification of your device.

Kudelski IoT Labs provide services to support IoT device and ecosystem manufacturers throughout their entire product lifecycle. Services include Design Sprints, Threat Assessments, Device Design & Development, Security Architecture, Device & Ecosystem Security Assessments and ongoing Lifecycle Services. In addition, Kudelski IoT keySTREAM provides advanced security features like secure boot, zero-touch provisioning to cloud platforms, firmware over the air (FOTA) updates, end-to-end data encryption and command authentication.

Device manufacturers who wish to learn more about having their Alexa Built-in devices tested and certified by Kudelski IoT can use this contact form.

About Alexa Voice Services

The Alexa Voice Service is a cloud-based service that allows device makers to integrate an ever-increasing set of Alexa features and functions into a connected product. Alexa, Amazons cloud-based voice service, is available on hundreds of millions of devices from Amazon and third-party device manufacturers. With Alexa, companies can build natural voice experiences that offer customers a more intuitive way to interact with the technology they use every day. Amazon offers a collection of tools, APIs, reference solutions, and documentation to make it easier to build for Alexa.

About The Kudelski Group

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the groups 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

_____________________________________

1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/973815/worldwide-digital-voice-assistant-in-use/
2 https://developer.amazon.com/en-US/docs/alexa/alexa-voice-service/avs-security-reqs.html
3 https://developer.amazon.com/en-US/blogs/alexa/device-makers/2020/01/updates-to-device-security-requirements-for-alexa-built-in-products

