Kudelski Labs and u-blox Expand Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Next-Generation Secure Semiconductor Platforms

Collaboration integrates Kudelski Labs’ advanced security IP to help strengthen the security foundation of future u-blox chipset platforms, enabling trusted connectivity for critical industries and applications.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA — November 3, 2026 — Kudelski Labs, the innovation arm of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) and a global leader in embedded security for semiconductors and connected devices, today announced that u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies, has selected Kudelski Labs’ Security IP product, KSE3, as part of an expansion of a long-standing collaboration between the two companies to embed advanced security technologies into next-generation semiconductor platforms.

As connected systems become more sophisticated and more deeply embedded in increasingly demanding and highly regulated environments such as industrial automation, smart infrastructure, transportation, autonomous systems and critical communications, security has become a fundamental design requirement. Through this expanded collaboration, u-blox will integrate Kudelski Labs’ silicon-proven security IP and advanced hardware-rooted security capabilities into future u-blox chipset designs. By embedding security directly into silicon, manufacturers can reduce design complexity, strengthen protection against sophisticated attacks and establish trust throughout the device lifecycle.

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“Security needs to be designed and built into semiconductor platforms from the outset, particularly for products operating in critical and regulated environments,” said Andreas Thiel, CTO at u-blox. “By expanding our collaboration with Kudelski Labs and integrating KSE3 into next-generation chipsets, we are strengthening the security foundation of our platforms. This will help our customers develop trusted products while reducing security integration complexity and supporting long-term lifecycle protection.”

“Security has become a critical differentiator for semiconductor and device manufacturers," said Christophe Nicolas, Senior Vice President, Kudelski Labs. “Our collaboration with u-blox demonstrates how security can be embedded directly into semiconductor architectures to create trusted foundations for connected products. By integrating proven security IP at the silicon level, manufacturers can accelerate time-to-market while improving resilience against evolving cyber threats, meeting future cybersecurity and regulatory requirements, including post-quantum readiness.”

Kudelski Labs provides a comprehensive portfolio of security technologies designed specifically for semiconductors and device manufacturers. Its security IP portfolio includes hardware root of trust capabilities, secure key management, secure boot, cryptographic services, device identity and sensitive data protection, along with support for secure software updates and long-term security lifecycle management. With the option to combine them with Kudelski Labs’ broader security expertise, these capabilities help manufacturers build products that are secure by design.

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To learn more about Kudelski Labs’ range of security IP solutions, please visit our website.

About Kudelski Labs

Kudelski Labs leverages the Kudelski Group’s decades of experience in intelligent security to solve the world’s most complex cyberthreat challenges at the intersection of connectivity and safety. Its mission is to secure the future— across land, air, space, and industry—through advanced research, real-world engineering, and global partnerships. Leveraging ISO/IEC27001:2022 and OCP S.A.F.E. certifications, Kudelski Labs helps semiconductors and device manufacturers design new devices to ensure they are secure by design and quantum-resilient; accelerate time-to-market with pre-validated security components; build a differentiated trust story for retail and channel partners; and reduce post-launch risk with transparent, verifiable protection. To learn more visit https://kudelskilabs.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About u-blox

u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.

Media contacts

Gary Crosilla

Kudelski Group

Director, Corporate Communications

+41 79 593 93 25

gary.crosilla@nagra.com

Alex Crabb

Caster Communications for Kudelski Labs

+1 (401) 318-2229

nagravision@castercomm.com