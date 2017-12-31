Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa,
"K&S or the "Company) announced today that it has received the highest
level of recognition, the prestigious 2017 Supplier Excellence Award, from
Texas Instruments.
Texas Instruments works with more than 11,000 suppliers worldwide, and
Kulicke & Soffa has received this accolade following a rigorous round of
evaluation covering K&Ss commitment to ethical behavior, as well as its
exceptional performance in areas including productivity, environmental
and social responsibilities, technology, responsiveness, assurance of
supply and quality.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from Texas Instruments and
deeply value the close partnership we have built with them. We will
continue to work to deliver innovative and quality solutions to support
our broad base of customers now and in the future, said Hoang Huy
Hoang, Kulicke & Soffas Senior Vice President of Global Sales,
Aftermarket Products & Services Business Unit.
"At TI, our customers depend on us for quality parts to help them
innovate and grow, and we share these same rigorous expectations of
quality from our suppliers, said Rob Simpson, Vice President of TI
Worldwide Procurement and Logistics. "The Supplier Excellence Award
winners have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to delivering the
products and services we need at the performance we expect.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor
packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global
automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments.
As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with
market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has
expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and
organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly,
wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core
offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology
and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet
the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of
electronic devices. (www.kns.com)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005060/en/