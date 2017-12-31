Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa, "K&S or the "Company) announced today that it has received the highest level of recognition, the prestigious 2017 Supplier Excellence Award, from Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments works with more than 11,000 suppliers worldwide, and Kulicke & Soffa has received this accolade following a rigorous round of evaluation covering K&Ss commitment to ethical behavior, as well as its exceptional performance in areas including productivity, environmental and social responsibilities, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and quality.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Texas Instruments and deeply value the close partnership we have built with them. We will continue to work to deliver innovative and quality solutions to support our broad base of customers now and in the future, said Hoang Huy Hoang, Kulicke & Soffas Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Aftermarket Products & Services Business Unit.

"At TI, our customers depend on us for quality parts to help them innovate and grow, and we share these same rigorous expectations of quality from our suppliers, said Rob Simpson, Vice President of TI Worldwide Procurement and Logistics. "The Supplier Excellence Award winners have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to delivering the products and services we need at the performance we expect.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. (www.kns.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005060/en/