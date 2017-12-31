Kulicke & Soffa Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa,
"K&S or the "Company) today announced results for its first fiscal
quarter ended December 30, 2017. The Company reported first quarter net
revenue of $213.7 million, a diluted EPS of $(0.98) and a non-GAAP
diluted EPS was $0.54.
Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP
Fiscal Q1 2018
Change vs.
Fiscal Q1 2017
Net Revenue
$213.7 million
up 42.8%
Gross Profit
$99.0 million
up 44.9%
Gross Margin
46.3%
up 60 bps
Income from Operations
$38.6 million
up 123.1%
Operating Margin
18.1%
up 650 bps
Net Loss
$(69.3) million
down 544.2%
Net Margin
(32.4)%
down 4280 bps
EPS Diluted(a)
$(0.98)
down 545.5%
(a)
GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive
effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options,
but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net
(loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three
months ended December 30, 2017, 1.2 million shares of restricted
stock units and stock options were excluded due to the Company's
net loss.
Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP
Fiscal Q1 2018
Change vs.
Fiscal Q1 2017
Income from Operations
$41.8 million
up 122.3%
Operating Margin
19.6%
up 700 bps
Net Income
$38.8 million
up 126.9%
Net Margin
18.2%
up 680 bps
EPS - Diluted
$0.54
up 125.0%
* A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is
provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also "Use
of Non-GAAP Financial Results section.
Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer,
stated, "Strength during the December quarter was driven by our
competitive automotive, LED, memory and image sensor solutions in
addition to the ongoing strong business environment."
During the December quarter the Company incurred a charge of $105
million due to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Reform Act of 2017. On a
non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share increased by 125% over the
same period in the prior year.
First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Highlights
Net revenue of $213.7 million.
Gross margin of 46.3%.
Non-GAAP net income of $38.8 million or $0.54 per share.
Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $649.7 million
as of December 30, 2017.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Outlook
The Company currently expects net revenue in the second fiscal quarter
of 2018 ending March 31, 2018 to be approximately $205 million to $215
million. For the first fiscal half of 2018, this guidance represents an
increase of 21% over the same period in the prior year.
Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "Our competitive positions
and exposure to higher-growth segments provides additional upside beyond
the already favorable semiconductor unit growth rate of 8.9%, calendar
2017 through 2021. In addition, we remain focused to further enhance
these long-term growth prospects through traction with our growing
advanced packaging offerings and share gains within our recurring
revenue business."
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains
non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude
amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business
combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring,
income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well
as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.
These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes
and assesses the Companys operating results. The Company believes these
non-GAAP measures enhance investors understanding of the Companys
underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare
the Companys period-to-period financial results and the Companys
overall performance to that of its competitors.
Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP operating
income, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per
diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results.
Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly
comparable to that provided by other companies in the Companys
industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP
financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in
using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial
measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from
non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses
that may have a material impact on the Companys reported financial
results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but
not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company
believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP
results provides better transparency to the investment community when
analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior
period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the
Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of
each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this
press release is contained in the attached exhibit.
Earnings Conference Call Details
A conference call to discuss these results will be held today,
January 31, 2018, beginning at 6:00 pm (EST). To access the conference
call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally
+1-201-689-8037. The call will also be available by live webcast at
investor.kns.com.
A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the
completion of the call through February 14, 2018 by calling toll-free
+1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay
ID number of 13675324. A webcast replay will also be available at
investor.kns.com.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor
packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global
automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments.
As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with
market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has
expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and
organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly,
wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core
offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology
and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet
the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of
electronic devices (www.kns.com).
Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical statements, this press release contains
statements relating to future events and our future results. These
statements are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and include, but are
not limited to, statements that relate to our future revenue, sustained,
increasing, continuing or strengthening demand for our products,
replacement demand, our research and development efforts, our ability to
control costs, and our ability to identify and realize new growth
opportunities within segments, such as automotive and industrial as well
as surrounding technology adoption such as system in package and
advanced packaging techniques. While these forward-looking statements
represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business,
a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause
actual developments and results to differ materially from our
expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the risk
that customer orders already received may be postponed or canceled,
generally without charges; the risk that anticipated customer orders may
not materialize; the risk that our suppliers may not be able to meet our
demands on a timely basis; the volatility in the demand for
semiconductors and our products and services; the risk that identified
market opportunities may not grow or developed as we anticipated;
volatile global economic conditions, which could result in, among other
things, sharply lower demand for products containing semiconductors and
for the Companys products, and disruption of capital and credit
markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our operations; the
possibility that we may need to impair the carrying value of goodwill
and/or intangibles established in connection with one or more of our
prior acquisitions; acts of terrorism and violence; risks, such as
changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political
instability and war, which may be associated with a substantial non-U.S.
customer and supplier base and substantial non-U.S. manufacturing
operations; the impact of changes in tax law; and the factors listed or
discussed in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. 2017 Annual Report on
Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to
(and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its
forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share and employee data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 30, 2017
Net revenue
|
213,691
|
$
|
149,639
|
Cost of sales
114,652
|
|
81,321
|
Gross profit
99,039
|
68,318
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling, general and administrative
26,961
|
28,009
|
Research and development
30,250
|
21,505
|
Amortization of intangible assets
1,943
|
1,523
|
Restructuring
1,314
|
Total operating expenses
60,468
|
51,037
|
Income from operations
38,571
|
Other income (expense):
Interest income
1,975
|
1,172
|
Interest expense
(266
|
)
(262
|
)
Income before income taxes
40,280
|
18,191
|
Income tax expense
109,633
|
2,608
|
Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax
(16
|
)
Net (loss)/income
(69,337
|
)
|
15,583
|
Net (loss)/income per share:
|
|
Basic
(0.98
|
)
0.22
|
Diluted
(0.98
|
)
0.22
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
70,577
|
70,854
|
Diluted
70,577
|
Three months ended
|
December 30, 2017
|
|
4,468
|
|
3,944
|
Capital expenditures
6,257
|
2,229
|
Equity-based compensation expense:
|
132
|
141
|
Selling, general and administrative
2,323
|
2,734
|
Research and development
654
|
727
|
Total equity-based compensation expense
3,109
|
3,602
|
As of
December 30, 2017
|
|
164,968
|
86,676
|
Number of employees
3,181
|
2,827
|
1.
Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes
these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers
without penalty.
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of
December 30, 2017
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
390,661
|
392,410
|
Restricted cash
528
|
530
|
Short-term investments
259,000
|
216,000
|
Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $354 and $79 respectively
173,777
|
198,480
|
Inventories, net
106,683
|
122,023
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,686
|
23,939
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
953,335
|
953,382
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
71,720
|
67,762
|
Goodwill
57,063
|
56,318
|
Intangible assets, net
60,586
|
62,316
|
Deferred income taxes
12,276
|
27,771
|
Equity investments
1,518
|
1,502
|
Other assets
2,088
|
2,056
|
TOTAL ASSETS
1,158,586
|
1,171,107
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Accounts payable
68,370
|
51,354
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
80,147
|
132,314
|
Income taxes payable
18,137
|
16,780
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
166,654
|
200,448
|
|
|
Financing obligation
16,130
|
16,074
|
Deferred income taxes
26,940
|
26,779
|
Income taxes payable
89,491
|
6,438
|
Other liabilities
9,000
|
8,432
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
308,215
|
258,171
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock, no par value
510,736
|
506,515
|
Treasury stock, at cost
(160,884
|
)
(157,604
|
)
Retained earnings
496,655
|
561,986
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,864
|
2,039
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
850,371
|
912,936
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,158,586
|
1,171,107
|
|
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 30, 2017
|
|
50,333
|
|
30,049
|
|
|
)
|
)
Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities, continuing
operations
(3,391
|
)
142
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
(510
|
)
1,987
|
Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,751
|
)
29,519
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period*
392,940
|
423,907
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
391,189
|
453,426
|
|
|
Short-term investments
259,000
|
124,000
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term
investments
650,189
|
577,426
|
*Certain time deposits as at October 1, 2016 were previously
reclassified from cash equivalents to short-term investments for
comparative purposes.
|
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating
to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
|
38,571
|
|
|
|
U.S. GAAP operating margin
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:
|
|
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business
combination- selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Income from operations
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
and
U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
|
U.S. GAAP net (loss)/income
|
)
|
|
|
U.S. GAAP net margin
|
)%
|
%
|
%
|
|
Pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business
combination- selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
Income tax expense- Tax Reform
|
|
|
Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items
|
)
|
)
|
)
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net margin
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
U.S. GAAP net (loss)/income per share:
|
|
|
Basic
|
)
|
|
|
Diluted (a)
|
)
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments per share:
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
Diluted (b)
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of
outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that
effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per
share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended
December 30, 2017, 1.2 million shares of restricted stock units and
stock options were excluded due to the Company's net loss.
(
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect
of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.
