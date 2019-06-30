Kulicke & Soffa Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa, "K&S or the "Company), today announced financial results of its first fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019. The Company reported first quarter net revenue of $144.3 million, net income of $13.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $15.7 million.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP Fiscal Q1 2020 Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2019 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2019 Net Revenue $144.3 million down 8.2% up 3.2% Gross Profit $70.4 million down 5.9% up 7.6% Gross Margin 48.8% up 120 bps up 200 bps Income from Operations $13.4 million down 8.2% up 74% Operating Margin 9.3% up 0 bps up 380 bps Net Income $13.5 million up 80% up 110.9% Net Margin 9.4% up 460 bps up 480 bps EPS  Diluted(a) $0.21 up 90.9% up 110% (a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP Fiscal Q1 2020 Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2019 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2019 Income from Operations $15.6 million down 5.5% up 39.3% Operating Margin 10.8% up 30 bps up 280 bps Net Income $15.7 million down 7.6% up 68.8% Net Margin 10.9% up 10 bps up 420 bps EPS - Diluted $0.24 down 4% up 71.4% A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results section.

Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Although the December quarter is historically seasonally soft, demand for our advanced packaging, memory and automotive-focused solutions improved and provided for a sequential increase in net revenue. We continue to anticipate more aggressive capital spending in all of the markets we serve through fiscal year 2020."

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $144.3 million.

Gross margin of 48.8%.

Net income of $13.5 million or $0.21 per share; non-GAAP net income of $15.7 million or $0.24 per share.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, net of bank overdraft were $540.4 million as of December 28, 2019.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 ending March 28, 2020 to be approximately $140 million to $170 million, representing a 7% sequential improvement.

Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "Over the past three years, our development investments have allowed us to become a true multi-product company. This effort has expanded our served available market, increased the diversification of our business and significantly enhances our ability to create and deliver shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Companys operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors understanding of the Companys underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Companys period-to-period financial results and the Companys overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Companys industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Companys reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibit.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffas expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).

Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to our future expected dividend payouts and growth opportunities. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company fails to meet its operational and financial targets in order to adhere to its dividend policy; the risk that customer orders already received may be postponed or canceled, generally without charges; the risk that anticipated customer orders may not materialize; the risk that our suppliers may not be able to meet our demands on a timely basis; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the risk that identified market opportunities may not grow or developed as we anticipated; volatile global economic conditions, which could result in, among other things, sharply lower demand for products containing semiconductors and for the Companys products, and disruption of capital and credit markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our operations; the possibility that we may need to impair the carrying value of goodwill and/or intangibles established in connection with one or more of our prior acquisitions; acts of terrorism and violence; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, which may be associated with a substantial non-U.S. customer and supplier base and substantial non-U.S. manufacturing operations; the impact of changes in tax law; the risk that the Company will not identify suitable acquisition opportunities or that any acquisitions will not be successful; the risk that the Company fails to timely remediate the material weaknesses identified in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting or that new material weaknesses or significant deficiencies emerge; and the factors listed or discussed in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 Net revenue $ 144,297 $ 157,208 Cost of sales 73,933 82,409 Gross profit 70,364 74,799 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 26,424 28,533 Research and development 28,292 29,803 Amortization of intangible assets 1,817 1,877 Restructuring 417 31 Total operating expenses 56,950 60,244 Income from operations 13,414 14,555 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,839 3,826 Interest expense (583 ) (251 ) Income before income taxes 15,670 18,130 Income tax expense 2,133 10,570 Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax 60 43 Net income $ 13,477 $ 7,517 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,557 67,176 Diluted 64,139 67,851 Three months ended Supplemental financial data: December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 Depreciation and amortization $ 4,759 $ 4,769 Capital expenditures 2,325 4,942 Equity-based compensation expense: Cost of sales 232 150 Selling, general and administrative 2,735 2,925 Research and development 642 798 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 3,609 $ 3,873 As of December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 Backlog of orders 1 $ 115,205 $ 105,265 Number of employees 2,758 2,677 Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of December 28, 2019 September 28, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 497,374 $ 364,184 Short-term investments 119,000 229,000 Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $614 and $597, respectively 198,842 195,830 Inventories, net 95,209 89,308 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,182 15,429 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 926,607 893,751 Property, plant and equipment, net 56,826 72,370 Operating right-of-use assets 20,830  Goodwill 55,995 55,691 Intangible assets, net 41,728 42,651 Deferred tax assets 6,549 6,409 Equity investments 7,477 6,250 Other assets 2,070 2,494 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,118,082 $ 1,079,616 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short term debt $ 75,967 $ 60,904 Accounts payable 44,903 36,711 Operating lease liabilities 5,427  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 62,522 64,533 Income taxes payable 13,384 12,494 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 202,203 174,642 Financing obligation  14,207 Deferred income taxes 33,169 32,054 Income taxes payable 80,415 80,290 Operating lease liabilities 17,205  Other liabilities 9,437 9,360 TOTAL LIABILITIES 342,429 310,553 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value 529,487 533,590 Treasury stock, at cost (346,869 ) (349,212 ) Retained earnings 599,682 594,625 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,647 ) (9,940 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 775,653 $ 769,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,118,082 $ 1,079,616

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,028 $ 56,001 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 106,487 (65,273 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 2,152 (33,916 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (477 ) (18 ) Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 133,190 (43,206 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 364,184 321,148 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 497,374 $ 277,942 Short-term investments 119,000 355,000 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments $ 616,374 $ 632,942

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three months ended December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 Net revenue $ 144,297 $ 157,208 $ 139,827 U.S. GAAP income from operations 13,414 14,555 7,693 U.S. GAAP operating margin 9.3 % 9.3 % 5.5 % Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative 1,817 1,877 1,823 Restructuring 417 31 1,639 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 15,648 $ 16,463 $ 11,155 Non-GAAP operating margin 10.8 % 10.5 % 8.0 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 Net revenue $ 144,297 $ 157,208 $ 139,827 U.S. GAAP net income 13,477 7,517 6,404 U.S. GAAP net margin 9.3 % 4.8 % 4.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative 1,817 1,877 1,823 Restructuring 417 31 1,639 Income tax expense- Tax Reform  7,712 (300 ) Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (51 ) (141 ) (250 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 2,183 $ 9,479 $ 2,912 Non-GAAP net income $ 15,660 $ 16,996 $ 9,316 Non-GAAP net margin 10.9 % 10.8 % 6.7 % U.S. GAAP net income per share: Basic 0.21 0.11 0.10 Diluted(a) 0.21 0.11 0.10 Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b) Basic 0.03 0.14 0.05 Diluted 0.03 0.14 0.04 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.15 Diluted(c) $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.14

(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

