Kulicke & Soffa Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa, "K&S or the "Company), today announced financial results of its second fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2020. The Company reported second quarter net revenue of $150.7 million, net income of $11.9 million and non-GAAP net income of $13.7 million.
|
Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP
|
|
Fiscal Q2 2020
|
Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2019
|
Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2020
|
Net Revenue
|
$150.7 million
|
up 30.1%
|
up 4.4%
|
Gross Profit
|
$69.3 million
|
up 24.6%
|
down 1.6%
|
Gross Margin
|
46.0%
|
down 190 bps
|
down 280 bps
|
Income from Operations
|
$11.1 million
|
up 544%
|
down 17.2%
|
Operating Margin
|
7.3%
|
up 950 bps
|
down 200 bps
|
Net Income
|
$11.9 million
|
up 430.6%
|
down 11.9%
|
Net Margin
|
7.9%
|
up 1100 bps
|
down 150 bps
|
EPS Diluted(a)
|
$0.19
|
up 480%
|
down 9.5%
|
(a)
|
|
GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended March 30, 2019, 0.8 million shares of restricted stock units and stock options were excluded due to the Company's net loss.
|
Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP
|
|
Fiscal Q2 2020
|
Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2019
|
Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2020
|
Income from Operations
|
$12.9 million
|
up 1175%
|
down 17.3%
|
Operating Margin
|
8.6%
|
up 970 bps
|
down 220 bps
|
Net Income
|
$13.7 million
|
up 6750%
|
down 12.7%
|
Net Margin
|
9.1%
|
up 890 bps
|
down 180 bps
|
EPS - Diluted
|
$0.22
|
NA
|
down 8.3%
A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results section.
Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to have severe health and economic effects throughout the world, and has created operational challenges for our business, our strong fundamental position and long-term efforts around business continuity planning have allowed us to continue pursuing an aggressive development roadmap while minimizing operational disruptions. We also remain focused on increasing production and driving market adoption of our new advanced packaging and advanced LED offerings."
The Company's manufacturing facility in China was impacted by a government-mandated shutdown but has returned to full capacity within the second fiscal quarter. Its other manufacturing facilities in Singapore and the Netherlands also remain at full capacity.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights
-
Net revenue of $150.7 million.
-
Gross margin of 46.0%.
-
Net income of $11.9 million or $0.19 per share; non-GAAP net income of $13.7 million or $0.22 per share.
-
Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, net of bank overdraft facility were $524.7 million as of March 28, 2020.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook
The Company currently expects net revenue in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 ending June 27, 2020 to be approximately $140 million to $160 million. This outlook considers currently projected demand impacts of ongoing global semiconductor production disruptions, due to regional shelter-in-place and movement control orders.
Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "The current global environment remains very fluid and dynamic, but we continue to anticipate gradual demand improvements through our second fiscal half. We anticipate ongoing improvements in the general semiconductor, LED and memory markets."
Earnings Conference Call Details
A conference call to discuss these results will be held tomorrow, April 30, 2020, beginning at 8:00am EDT. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.
A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through May 7th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13700377. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Companys operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors understanding of the Companys underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Companys period-to-period financial results and the Companys overall performance to that of its competitors.
Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Companys industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Companys reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibit.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.
Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffas expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).
Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to the factors listed or discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Current Report on Form 8-k filed April 29, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share and employee data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
March 28, 2020
|
|
March 30, 2019
|
|
March 28, 2020
|
|
March 30, 2019
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
150,741
|
|
|
$
|
115,908
|
|
|
$
|
295,038
|
|
|
$
|
273,116
|
|
Cost of sales
|
81,438
|
|
|
60,335
|
|
|
155,371
|
|
|
142,744
|
|
Gross profit
|
69,303
|
|
|
55,573
|
|
|
139,667
|
|
|
130,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
27,331
|
|
|
27,235
|
|
|
53,755
|
|
|
55,768
|
|
Research and development
|
29,067
|
|
|
29,577
|
|
|
57,359
|
|
|
59,380
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,820
|
|
|
1,869
|
|
|
3,637
|
|
|
3,746
|
|
Restructuring
|
9
|
|
|
(643
|
)
|
|
426
|
|
|
(612
|
)
|
Total operating expenses
|
58,227
|
|
|
58,038
|
|
|
115,177
|
|
|
118,282
|
|
Income/(loss) from operations
|
11,076
|
|
|
(2,465
|
)
|
|
24,490
|
|
|
12,090
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
2,675
|
|
|
3,865
|
|
|
5,514
|
|
|
7,691
|
|
Interest expense
|
(661
|
)
|
|
(254
|
)
|
|
(1,244
|
)
|
|
(505
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
13,090
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
28,760
|
|
|
19,276
|
|
Income tax expense
|
1,162
|
|
|
4,672
|
|
|
3,295
|
|
|
15,242
|
|
Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax
|
40
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
72
|
|
Net income /(loss)
|
$
|
11,888
|
|
|
$
|
(3,555
|
)
|
|
$
|
25,365
|
|
|
$
|
3,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
63,679
|
|
|
65,930
|
|
|
63,675
|
|
|
66,530
|
|
Diluted
|
64,219
|
|
|
65,930
|
|
|
64,266
|
|
|
67,344
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
Supplemental financial data:
|
March 28, 2020
|
|
March 30, 2019
|
|
March 28, 2020
|
|
March 30, 2019
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
4,769
|
|
|
$
|
5,237
|
|
|
$
|
9,528
|
|
|
$
|
10,006
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
2,775
|
|
|
2,234
|
|
|
5,099
|
|
|
7,176
|
|
Equity-based compensation expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
183
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
310
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
2,695
|
|
|
2,330
|
|
|
5,430
|
|
|
5,255
|
|
Research and development
|
844
|
|
|
811
|
|
|
1,486
|
|
|
1,609
|
|
Total equity-based compensation expense
|
$
|
3,722
|
|
|
$
|
3,301
|
|
|
$
|
7,331
|
|
|
$
|
7,174
|
|
|
As of
|
|
March 28, 2020
|
|
March 30, 2019
|
Backlog of orders 1
|
$
|
136,353
|
|
|
$
|
89,439
|
|
Number of employees
|
2,929
|
|
|
2,747
|
|
1.
|
|
Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.
|
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
March 28, 2020
|
|
September 28, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
392,307
|
|
|
$
|
364,184
|
|
Short-term investments
|
248,000
|
|
|
229,000
|
|
Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $501 and $597, respectively
|
199,793
|
|
|
195,830
|
|
Inventories, net
|
106,178
|
|
|
89,308
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
24,149
|
|
|
15,429
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
970,427
|
|
|
893,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
55,647
|
|
|
72,370
|
|
Operating right-of-use assets
|
22,692
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
55,946
|
|
|
55,691
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
39,757
|
|
|
42,651
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
6,975
|
|
|
6,409
|
|
Equity investments
|
7,427
|
|
|
6,250
|
|
Other assets
|
2,027
|
|
|
2,494
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,160,898
|
|
|
$
|
1,079,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Short term debt
|
$
|
115,617
|
|
|
$
|
60,904
|
|
Accounts payable
|
50,530
|
|
|
36,711
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
5,236
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
78,296
|
|
|
64,533
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
12,358
|
|
|
12,494
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
262,037
|
|
|
174,642
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing obligation
|
|
|
|
14,207
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
33,690
|
|
|
32,054
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
74,469
|
|
|
80,290
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
18,550
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
9,754
|
|
|
9,360
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
398,500
|
|
|
310,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value
|
532,912
|
|
|
533,590
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(365,095
|
)
|
|
(349,212
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
604,013
|
|
|
594,625
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(9,432
|
)
|
|
(9,940
|
)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
762,398
|
|
|
$
|
769,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
1,160,898
|
|
|
$
|
1,079,616
|
|
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
March 28, 2020
|
|
March 30, 2019
|
|
March 28, 2020
|
|
March 30, 2019
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
14,055
|
|
|
$
|
27,334
|
|
|
$
|
39,083
|
|
|
$
|
83,335
|
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
|
(131,466
|
)
|
|
138,962
|
|
|
(24,979
|
)
|
|
73,689
|
|
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|
12,106
|
|
|
(25,176
|
)
|
|
14,258
|
|
|
(59,092
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
238
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
(239
|
)
|
|
257
|
|
Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(105,067
|
)
|
|
141,395
|
|
|
28,123
|
|
|
98,189
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
497,374
|
|
|
277,942
|
|
|
364,184
|
|
|
321,148
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
392,307
|
|
|
$
|
419,337
|
|
|
$
|
392,307
|
|
|
$
|
419,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments
|
248,000
|
|
|
208,000
|
|
|
248,000
|
|
|
208,000
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|
$
|
640,307
|
|
|
$
|
627,337
|
|
|
$
|
640,307
|
|
|
$
|
627,337
|
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating
to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 28, 2020
|
|
March 30, 2019
|
|
December 28, 2019
|
Net revenue
|
|
$
|
150,741
|
|
|
$
|
115,908
|
|
|
$
|
144,297
|
|
U.S. GAAP income/(loss) from operations
|
|
11,076
|
|
|
(2,465
|
)
|
|
13,414
|
|
U.S. GAAP operating margin
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative
|
|
1,820
|
|
|
1,869
|
|
|
1,817
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
9
|
|
|
(643
|
)
|
|
417
|
|
Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
12,905
|
|
|
$
|
(1,239
|
)
|
|
$
|
15,648
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and
U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 28, 2020
|
|
March 30, 2019
|
|
December 28, 2019
|
Net revenue
|
|
$
|
150,741
|
|
|
$
|
115,908
|
|
|
$
|
144,297
|
|
U.S. GAAP net income/(loss)
|
|
11,888
|
|
|
(3,555
|
)
|
|
13,477
|
|
U.S. GAAP net margin
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
(3.1
|
)%
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative
|
|
1,820
|
|
|
1,869
|
|
|
1,817
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
9
|
|
|
(643
|
)
|
|
417
|
|
Income tax expense- Tax Reform
|
|
|
|
|
2,499
|
|
|
|
|
Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
28
|
|
|
(51
|
)
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
$
|
1,802
|
|
|
$
|
3,753
|
|
|
$
|
2,183
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
13,690
|
|
|
$
|
198
|
|
|
$
|
15,660
|
|
Non-GAAP net margin
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
0.21
|
|
Diluted(a)
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Diluted
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
Diluted(c)
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
(a)
|
|
GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended March 30, 2019, 0.8 million shares of restricted stock units and stock options were excluded due to the Company's net loss.
|
(b)
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.
|
(c)
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.
