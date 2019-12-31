Kulicke & Soffa Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa, "K&S or the "Company), today announced financial results of its second fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2020. The Company reported second quarter net revenue of $150.7 million, net income of $11.9 million and non-GAAP net income of $13.7 million.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP Fiscal Q2 2020 Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2019 Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2020 Net Revenue $150.7 million up 30.1% up 4.4% Gross Profit $69.3 million up 24.6% down 1.6% Gross Margin 46.0% down 190 bps down 280 bps Income from Operations $11.1 million up 544% down 17.2% Operating Margin 7.3% up 950 bps down 200 bps Net Income $11.9 million up 430.6% down 11.9% Net Margin 7.9% up 1100 bps down 150 bps EPS  Diluted(a) $0.19 up 480% down 9.5%

(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended March 30, 2019, 0.8 million shares of restricted stock units and stock options were excluded due to the Company's net loss.

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP Fiscal Q2 2020 Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2019 Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2020 Income from Operations $12.9 million up 1175% down 17.3% Operating Margin 8.6% up 970 bps down 220 bps Net Income $13.7 million up 6750% down 12.7% Net Margin 9.1% up 890 bps down 180 bps EPS - Diluted $0.22 NA down 8.3%

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results section.

Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to have severe health and economic effects throughout the world, and has created operational challenges for our business, our strong fundamental position and long-term efforts around business continuity planning have allowed us to continue pursuing an aggressive development roadmap while minimizing operational disruptions. We also remain focused on increasing production and driving market adoption of our new advanced packaging and advanced LED offerings."

The Company's manufacturing facility in China was impacted by a government-mandated shutdown but has returned to full capacity within the second fiscal quarter. Its other manufacturing facilities in Singapore and the Netherlands also remain at full capacity.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $150.7 million.

Gross margin of 46.0%.

Net income of $11.9 million or $0.19 per share; non-GAAP net income of $13.7 million or $0.22 per share.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, net of bank overdraft facility were $524.7 million as of March 28, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 ending June 27, 2020 to be approximately $140 million to $160 million. This outlook considers currently projected demand impacts of ongoing global semiconductor production disruptions, due to regional shelter-in-place and movement control orders.

Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "The current global environment remains very fluid and dynamic, but we continue to anticipate gradual demand improvements through our second fiscal half. We anticipate ongoing improvements in the general semiconductor, LED and memory markets."

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held tomorrow, April 30, 2020, beginning at 8:00am EDT. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through May 7th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13700377. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Companys operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors understanding of the Companys underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Companys period-to-period financial results and the Companys overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Companys industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Companys reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibit.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffas expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to the factors listed or discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Current Report on Form 8-k filed April 29, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share and employee data)

(Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Net revenue $ 150,741 $ 115,908 $ 295,038 $ 273,116 Cost of sales 81,438 60,335 155,371 142,744 Gross profit 69,303 55,573 139,667 130,372 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 27,331 27,235 53,755 55,768 Research and development 29,067 29,577 57,359 59,380 Amortization of intangible assets 1,820 1,869 3,637 3,746 Restructuring 9 (643 ) 426 (612 ) Total operating expenses 58,227 58,038 115,177 118,282 Income/(loss) from operations 11,076 (2,465 ) 24,490 12,090 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,675 3,865 5,514 7,691 Interest expense (661 ) (254 ) (1,244 ) (505 ) Income before income taxes 13,090 1,146 28,760 19,276 Income tax expense 1,162 4,672 3,295 15,242 Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax 40 29 100 72 Net income /(loss) $ 11,888 $ (3,555 ) $ 25,365 $ 3,962 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.19 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.06 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,679 65,930 63,675 66,530 Diluted 64,219 65,930 64,266 67,344

Three months ended Six months ended Supplemental financial data: March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Depreciation and amortization $ 4,769 $ 5,237 $ 9,528 $ 10,006 Capital expenditures 2,775 2,234 5,099 7,176 Equity-based compensation expense: Cost of sales 183 160 415 310 Selling, general and administrative 2,695 2,330 5,430 5,255 Research and development 844 811 1,486 1,609 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 3,722 $ 3,301 $ 7,331 $ 7,174

As of March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Backlog of orders 1 $ 136,353 $ 89,439 Number of employees 2,929 2,747

1. Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) As of March 28, 2020 September 28, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 392,307 $ 364,184 Short-term investments 248,000 229,000 Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $501 and $597, respectively 199,793 195,830 Inventories, net 106,178 89,308 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,149 15,429 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 970,427 893,751 Property, plant and equipment, net 55,647 72,370 Operating right-of-use assets 22,692  Goodwill 55,946 55,691 Intangible assets, net 39,757 42,651 Deferred tax assets 6,975 6,409 Equity investments 7,427 6,250 Other assets 2,027 2,494 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,160,898 $ 1,079,616 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short term debt $ 115,617 $ 60,904 Accounts payable 50,530 36,711 Operating lease liabilities 5,236  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 78,296 64,533 Income taxes payable 12,358 12,494 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 262,037 174,642 Financing obligation  14,207 Deferred income taxes 33,690 32,054 Income taxes payable 74,469 80,290 Operating lease liabilities 18,550  Other liabilities 9,754 9,360 TOTAL LIABILITIES 398,500 310,553 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value 532,912 533,590 Treasury stock, at cost (365,095 ) (349,212 ) Retained earnings 604,013 594,625 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,432 ) (9,940 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 762,398 $ 769,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,160,898 $ 1,079,616

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,055 $ 27,334 $ 39,083 $ 83,335 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (131,466 ) 138,962 (24,979 ) 73,689 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 12,106 (25,176 ) 14,258 (59,092 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 238 275 (239 ) 257 Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (105,067 ) 141,395 28,123 98,189 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 497,374 277,942 364,184 321,148 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 392,307 $ 419,337 $ 392,307 $ 419,337 Short-term investments 248,000 208,000 248,000 208,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 640,307 $ 627,337 $ 640,307 $ 627,337

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating

to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 December 28, 2019 Net revenue $ 150,741 $ 115,908 $ 144,297 U.S. GAAP income/(loss) from operations 11,076 (2,465 ) 13,414 U.S. GAAP operating margin 7.3 % (2.1 )% 9.3 % Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative 1,820 1,869 1,817 Restructuring 9 (643 ) 417 Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations $ 12,905 $ (1,239 ) $ 15,648 Non-GAAP operating margin 8.6 % (1.1 )% 10.8 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and

U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three months ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 December 28, 2019 Net revenue $ 150,741 $ 115,908 $ 144,297 U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) 11,888 (3,555 ) 13,477 U.S. GAAP net margin 7.9 % (3.1 )% 9.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative 1,820 1,869 1,817 Restructuring 9 (643 ) 417 Income tax expense- Tax Reform  2,499  Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (27 ) 28 (51 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 1,802 $ 3,753 $ 2,183 Non-GAAP net income $ 13,690 $ 198 $ 15,660 Non-GAAP net margin 9.1 % 0.2 % 10.9 % U.S. GAAP net income per share: Basic 0.19 (0.05 ) 0.21 Diluted(a) 0.19 (0.05 ) 0.21 Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b) Basic 0.03 0.05 0.03 Diluted 0.03 0.05 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.22 $  $ 0.24 Diluted(c) $ 0.22 $  $ 0.24

(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended March 30, 2019, 0.8 million shares of restricted stock units and stock options were excluded due to the Company's net loss. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005537/en/