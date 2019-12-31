Kulicke & Soffa Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa, "K&S or the "Company), today announced financial results of its third fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2020. The Company reported third quarter net revenue of $150.5 million, net income of $11.2 million and non-GAAP net income of $12.9 million.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP Fiscal Q3 2020 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2019 Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2020 Net Revenue $150.5 million up 18.4% down 0.1% Gross Profit $69.4 million up 18% up 0.1% Gross Margin 46.1% down 10 bps up 10 bps Income from Operations $11.0 million up 511.1% down 0.9% Operating Margin 7.3% up 590 bps down 10 bps Net Income $11.2 million up 761.5% down 5.9% Net Margin 7.4% up 640 bps down 50 bps EPS  Diluted(a) $0.18 up 800% down 5.3%

(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP Fiscal Q3 2020 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2019 Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2020 Income from Operations $12.8 million up 197.7% down 0.8% Operating Margin 8.5% up 520 bps down 10 bps Net Income $12.9 million up 258.3% down 5.8% Net Margin 8.6% up 580 bps down 50 bps EPS - Diluted $0.21 up 250% down 4.5% A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results section.

Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "During the June quarter we maintained our pace of development, ramped production of Pixalux, increased share repurchase activity and also delivered strong financial performance."

During the June quarter the Company recognized revenue on 25 Pixalux mini and micro LED systems. The Company's global manufacturing facilities are operating at nearly full capacity, and the Company believes prior COVID-19-related supply-chain risks have been reduced significantly from the March quarter.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $150.5 million.

Gross margin of 46.1%.

Net income of $11.2 million or $0.18 per share; non-GAAP net income of $12.9 million or $0.21 per share.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $515.8 million as of June 27, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 ending October 3, 2020 to be approximately $165 million +/- $10 million.

Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "Despite broad industry challenges, we have consistently maintained or increased our business outlook since March 2019 and have also successfully entered the display market, which provides a new set of near and longer-term opportunities. While our industry may continue to face near-term, episodic and unpredictable COVID-19-related headwinds, through calendar year 2021, we anticipate a broader recovery in our core market as semiconductor unit growth returns positive."

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held on July 30, 2020, beginning at 8:00am EDT. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through August 6th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13705397. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Companys operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors understanding of the Companys underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Companys period-to-period financial results and the Companys overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Companys industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Companys reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffas expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2019, filed on November 15, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on April 30, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net revenue $ 150,450 $ 127,109 $ 445,488 $ 400,225 Cost of sales 81,027 68,329 236,398 211,073 Gross profit 69,423 58,780 209,090 189,152 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 26,091 26,294 79,846 82,062 Research and development 30,547 28,229 87,906 87,609 Amortization of intangible assets 1,814 1,843 5,451 5,589 Restructuring  587 426 (25 ) Total operating expenses 58,452 56,953 173,629 175,235 Income from operations 10,971 1,827 35,461 13,917 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,374 3,956 6,888 11,647 Interest expense (446 ) (632 ) (1,690 ) (1,137 ) Income before income taxes 11,899 5,151 40,659 24,427 Income tax expense 690 3,864 3,985 19,106 Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax 58  158 72 Net income $ 11,151 $ 1,287 $ 36,516 $ 5,249 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.02 $ 0.58 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.02 $ 0.57 $ 0.08 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 62,313 64,683 63,200 65,914 Diluted 62,833 65,431 63,755 66,597 Three months ended Nine months ended Supplemental financial data: June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,069 $ 4,995 $ 14,597 $ 15,001 Capital expenditures 3,451 2,136 8,550 9,312 Equity-based compensation expense: Cost of sales 182 161 597 471 Selling, general and administrative 2,676 2,616 8,106 7,871 Research and development 867 820 2,353 2,430 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 3,725 $ 3,597 $ 11,056 $ 10,772 As of June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Backlog of orders 1 $ 128,882 $ 96,690 Number of employees 2,756 2,721

Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of June 27, 2020 September 28, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 321,775 $ 364,184 Short-term investments 194,000 229,000 Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,306 and $597, respectively 195,489 195,830 Inventories, net 114,194 89,308 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,735 15,429 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 839,193 893,751 Property, plant and equipment, net 55,826 72,370 Operating right-of-use assets 22,192  Goodwill 56,053 55,691 Intangible assets, net 38,207 42,651 Deferred tax assets 8,515 6,409 Equity investments 7,367 6,250 Other assets 2,112 2,494 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,029,465 $ 1,079,616 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short term debt $  $ 60,904 Accounts payable 49,659 36,711 Operating lease liabilities 5,471  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 74,624 64,533 Income taxes payable 13,050 12,494 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 142,804 174,642 Financing obligation  14,207 Deferred income taxes 34,508 32,054 Income taxes payable 74,307 80,290 Operating lease liabilities 18,124  Other liabilities 10,078 9,360 TOTAL LIABILITIES 279,821 310,553 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value 536,487 533,590 Treasury stock, at cost (387,302 ) (349,212 ) Retained earnings 607,733 594,625 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,274 ) (9,940 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 749,644 $ 769,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,029,465 $ 1,079,616

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,598 $ (154 ) $ 62,681 $ 83,181 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 50,842 (43,315 ) 25,863 30,374 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (144,876 ) 20,341 (130,618 ) (38,751 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (96 ) (197 ) (335 ) 60 Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (70,532 ) (23,325 ) (42,409 ) 74,864 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 392,307 419,337 364,184 321,148 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 321,775 $ 396,012 $ 321,775 $ 396,012 Short-term investments 194,000 248,000 194,000 248,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 515,775 $ 644,012 $ 515,775 $ 644,012

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 March 28, 2020 Net revenue $ 150,450 $ 127,109 $ 150,741 U.S. GAAP income from operations 10,971 1,827 11,076 U.S. GAAP operating margin 7.3 % 1.4 % 7.3 % Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative 1,814 1,843 1,820 Restructuring  587 9 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 12,785 $ 4,257 $ 12,905 Non-GAAP operating margin 8.5 % 3.3 % 8.6 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 March 28, 2020 Net revenue $ 150,450 $ 127,109 $ 150,741 U.S. GAAP net income 11,151 1,287 11,888 U.S. GAAP net margin 7.4 % 1.0 % 7.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative 1,814 1,843 1,820 Restructuring  587 9 Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (23 ) (102 ) (27 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 1,791 $ 2,328 $ 1,802 Non-GAAP net income $ 12,942 $ 3,615 $ 13,690 Non-GAAP net margin 8.6 % 2.8 % 9.1 % U.S. GAAP net income per share: Basic 0.18 0.02 0.19 Diluted(a) 0.18 0.02 0.19 Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b) Basic 0.03 0.04 0.03 Diluted 0.03 0.04 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.06 $ 0.22 Diluted(c) $ 0.21 $ 0.06 $ 0.22

(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005857/en/