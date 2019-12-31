finanzen.net
30.07.2020 04:00

Kulicke & Soffa Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa, "K&S or the "Company), today announced financial results of its third fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2020. The Company reported third quarter net revenue of $150.5 million, net income of $11.2 million and non-GAAP net income of $12.9 million.

 

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

 

Fiscal Q3 2020

 

 

Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2019

 

Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2020

Net Revenue

$150.5 million

 

 

up 18.4%

 

 

down 0.1%

Gross Profit

$69.4 million

 

 

up 18%

 

 

up 0.1%

Gross Margin

46.1%

 

 

down 10 bps

 

 

up 10 bps

Income from Operations

$11.0 million

 

 

up 511.1%

 

 

down 0.9%

Operating Margin

7.3%

 

 

up 590 bps

 

 

down 10 bps

Net Income

$11.2 million

 

 

up 761.5%

 

 

down 5.9%

Net Margin

7.4%

 

 

up 640 bps

 

 

down 50 bps

EPS  Diluted(a)

$0.18

 

 

up 800%

 

 

down 5.3%

(a)

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

 
 

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

 

Fiscal Q3 2020

 

 

Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2019

 

 

Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2020

Income from Operations

$12.8 million

 

 

up 197.7%

 

 

down 0.8%

Operating Margin

8.5%

 

 

up 520 bps

 

 

down 10 bps

Net Income

$12.9 million

 

 

up 258.3%

 

 

down 5.8%

Net Margin

8.6%

 

 

up 580 bps

 

 

down 50 bps

EPS - Diluted

$0.21

 

 

up 250%

 

 

down 4.5%

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results section.

Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "During the June quarter we maintained our pace of development, ramped production of Pixalux, increased share repurchase activity and also delivered strong financial performance."

During the June quarter the Company recognized revenue on 25 Pixalux mini and micro LED systems. The Company's global manufacturing facilities are operating at nearly full capacity, and the Company believes prior COVID-19-related supply-chain risks have been reduced significantly from the March quarter.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $150.5 million.
  • Gross margin of 46.1%.
  • Net income of $11.2 million or $0.18 per share; non-GAAP net income of $12.9 million or $0.21 per share.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $515.8 million as of June 27, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 ending October 3, 2020 to be approximately $165 million +/- $10 million.

Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "Despite broad industry challenges, we have consistently maintained or increased our business outlook since March 2019 and have also successfully entered the display market, which provides a new set of near and longer-term opportunities. While our industry may continue to face near-term, episodic and unpredictable COVID-19-related headwinds, through calendar year 2021, we anticipate a broader recovery in our core market as semiconductor unit growth returns positive."

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held on July 30, 2020, beginning at 8:00am EDT. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through August 6th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13705397. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Companys operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors understanding of the Companys underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Companys period-to-period financial results and the Companys overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Companys industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Companys reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffas expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2019, filed on November 15, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on April 30, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share and employee data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended

Nine months ended

 

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019

Net revenue

$

150,450

 

$

127,109

 

$

445,488

 

$

400,225

 

Cost of sales

 

81,027

 

 

68,329

 

 

236,398

 

 

211,073

 

Gross profit

 

69,423

 

 

58,780

 

 

209,090

 

 

189,152

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

26,091

 

 

26,294

 

 

79,846

 

 

82,062

 

Research and development

 

30,547

 

 

28,229

 

 

87,906

 

 

87,609

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,814

 

 

1,843

 

 

5,451

 

 

5,589

 

Restructuring

 



 

 

587

 

 

426

 

 

(25

)

Total operating expenses

 

58,452

 

 

56,953

 

 

173,629

 

 

175,235

 

Income from operations

 

10,971

 

 

1,827

 

 

35,461

 

 

13,917

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

1,374

 

 

3,956

 

 

6,888

 

 

11,647

 

Interest expense

 

(446

)

 

(632

)

 

(1,690

)

 

(1,137

)

Income before income taxes

 

11,899

 

 

5,151

 

 

40,659

 

 

24,427

 

Income tax expense

 

690

 

 

3,864

 

 

3,985

 

 

19,106

 

Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax

 

58

 

 



 

 

158

 

 

72

 

Net income

$

11,151

 

$

1,287

 

$

36,516

 

$

5,249

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.18

 

$

0.02

 

$

0.58

 

$

0.08

 

Diluted

$

0.18

 

$

0.02

 

$

0.57

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.12

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

62,313

 

 

64,683

 

 

63,200

 

 

65,914

 

Diluted

 

62,833

 

 

65,431

 

 

63,755

 

 

66,597

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

Supplemental financial data:

June 27, 2020

 

June 29, 2019

 

June 27, 2020

 

June 29, 2019

Depreciation and amortization

$

5,069

 

$

4,995

 

$

14,597

 

$

15,001

 

Capital expenditures

 

3,451

 

 

2,136

 

 

8,550

 

 

9,312

 

Equity-based compensation expense:

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

182

 

 

161

 

 

597

 

 

471

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

2,676

 

 

2,616

 

 

8,106

 

 

7,871

 

Research and development

 

867

 

 

820

 

 

2,353

 

 

2,430

 

Total equity-based compensation expense

$

3,725

 

$

3,597

 

$

11,056

 

$

10,772

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

 

June 27, 2020

 

June 29, 2019

Backlog of orders 1

 

 

$

128,882

 

$

96,690

 

Number of employees

 

 

 

2,756

 

 

2,721

 

 
  1. Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.
 

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

As of

 

June 27, 2020

September 28, 2019

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

321,775

 

$

364,184

 

Short-term investments

 

194,000

 

 

229,000

 

Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,306 and $597, respectively

 

195,489

 

 

195,830

 

Inventories, net

 

114,194

 

 

89,308

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

13,735

 

 

15,429

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

839,193

 

 

893,751

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

55,826

 

 

72,370

 

Operating right-of-use assets

 

22,192

 

 



 

Goodwill

 

56,053

 

 

55,691

 

Intangible assets, net

 

38,207

 

 

42,651

 

Deferred tax assets

 

8,515

 

 

6,409

 

Equity investments

 

7,367

 

 

6,250

 

Other assets

 

2,112

 

 

2,494

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,029,465

 

$

1,079,616

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

Short term debt

$



 

$

60,904

 

Accounts payable

 

49,659

 

 

36,711

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

5,471

 

 



 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

74,624

 

 

64,533

 

Income taxes payable

 

13,050

 

 

12,494

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

142,804

 

 

174,642

 

 

 

 

Financing obligation

 



 

 

14,207

 

Deferred income taxes

 

34,508

 

 

32,054

 

Income taxes payable

 

74,307

 

 

80,290

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

18,124

 

 



 

Other liabilities

 

10,078

 

 

9,360

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

279,821

 

 

310,553

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

Common stock, no par value

 

536,487

 

 

533,590

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(387,302

)

 

(349,212

)

Retained earnings

 

607,733

 

 

594,625

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(7,274

)

 

(9,940

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

749,644

 

$

769,063

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,029,465

 

$

1,079,616

 

 

 

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

June 27, 2020

 

June 29, 2019

 

June 27, 2020

 

June 29, 2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

23,598

 

 

$

(154

)

 

$

62,681

 

 

$

83,181

 

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

 

50,842

 

 

 

(43,315

)

 

 

25,863

 

 

 

30,374

 

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

 

(144,876

)

 

 

20,341

 

 

 

(130,618

)

 

 

(38,751

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(96

)

 

 

(197

)

 

 

(335

)

 

 

60

 

Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(70,532

)

 

 

(23,325

)

 

 

(42,409

)

 

 

74,864

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

392,307

 

 

 

419,337

 

 

 

364,184

 

 

 

321,148

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

321,775

 

 

$

396,012

 

 

$

321,775

 

 

$

396,012

 

 

Short-term investments

 

194,000

 

 

 

248,000

 

 

 

194,000

 

 

 

248,000

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$

515,775

 

 

$

644,012

 

 

$

515,775

 

 

$

644,012

 

 
 

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating

to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019

March 28, 2020

Net revenue

$

150,450

 

$

127,109

 

$

150,741

 

U.S. GAAP income from operations

 

10,971

 

 

1,827

 

 

11,076

 

U.S. GAAP operating margin

 

7.3

%

 

1.4

%

 

7.3

%

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:

 

 

 

Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative

 

1,814

 

 

1,843

 

 

1,820

 

Restructuring

 



 

 

587

 

 

9

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

12,785

 

$

4,257

 

$

12,905

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

8.5

%

 

3.3

%

 

8.6

%

 
 

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and

U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019

March 28, 2020

Net revenue

$

150,450

 

$

127,109

 

$

150,741

 

U.S. GAAP net income

 

11,151

 

 

1,287

 

 

11,888

 

U.S. GAAP net margin

 

7.4

%

 

1.0

%

 

7.9

%

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative

 

1,814

 

 

1,843

 

 

1,820

 

Restructuring

 



 

 

587

 

 

9

 

Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items

 

(23

)

 

(102

)

 

(27

)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

1,791

 

$

2,328

 

$

1,802

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

12,942

 

$

3,615

 

$

13,690

 

Non-GAAP net margin

 

8.6

%

 

2.8

%

 

9.1

%

 

 

 

 

U.S. GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

Basic

 

0.18

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.19

 

Diluted(a)

 

0.18

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)

 

 

 

Basic

 

0.03

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.03

 

Diluted

 

0.03

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.21

 

$

0.06

 

$

0.22

 

Diluted(c)

$

0.21

 

$

0.06

 

$

0.22

 

 
(a)

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

(b)

Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.

(c)

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

 

Nachrichten zu Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.07.20
Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
02.06.20
Kulicke and Soffa Industries meldet Dividende (MyDividends)
01.05.20
Kulicke Soffa Industries zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Kulicke Soffa Industries-Aktie: Was Analysten im März vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
21.02.20
Kulicke and Soffa Industries zahlt eine konstante Dividende an die Investoren (MyDividends)
29.01.20
Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
13.12.19
Kulicke and Soffa Industries meldet Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Kulicke Soffa Industries News
RSS Feed
Kulicke Soffa Industries zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.11.2018KulickeSoffa Industries BuyCraig Hallum
20.11.2018KulickeSoffa Industries BuyB. Riley FBR
18.11.2016KulickeSoffa Industries HoldStandpoint Research
09.07.2015KulickeSoffa Industries BuySingular Research
07.01.2011KulickeSoffa Industries outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
20.11.2018KulickeSoffa Industries BuyCraig Hallum
20.11.2018KulickeSoffa Industries BuyB. Riley FBR
09.07.2015KulickeSoffa Industries BuySingular Research
07.01.2011KulickeSoffa Industries outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
08.08.2008Kulicke & Soffa buyAmerican Technology Research Inc.
18.11.2016KulickeSoffa Industries HoldStandpoint Research
12.10.2010KulickeSoffa Industries holdJefferies & Company Inc.
10.07.2008Kulicke & Soffa neutralBanc of America Securities LLC
19.11.2007Kulicke & Soffa equal-weightLehman Brothers Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Kulicke Soffa Industries News

28.07.20Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Weitere Kulicke Soffa Industries News
Werbung

Trading-News

ETF-Sparen leicht gemacht
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Zeichen auf Erholung
Netflix wird vorsichtig - Aktie vor richtungsweisendem Test
Vontobel: Video: Gold und Bitcoin: Weiter im Rallye-Modus?
Starke Preisbewegungen bei Gold und Silber
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest beim Börsentag ONLINE am 01.08.2020
Jetzt teilnehmen: Webinar mit Top-Trader Christian Jagd
Geld oder Gold?
Ginmon: Was Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen sollten, bevor Sie mit dem Sparen beginnen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Kulicke Soffa Industries-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Kulicke Soffa Industries Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Fed lässt den Dollar fallen
Mit diesen 12 Aktien kassieren Sie jede Woche ein Extra-Gehalt
Stichtag 31. Juli  So bekommen Sie mehr Zeit für Ihre Steuererklärung
Die teure Liebe zum Bausparvertrag
Bewässerung für den Balkon - Die besten Systeme im Überblick

News von

Wasserstoff: Nel Asa bekommt Millionen von der US-Regierung
Bitcoin wieder über 10.000 Dollar: Was das jetzt für Anleger bedeutet
Familien: Kann ich die Rückzahlung von Kindergeld stunden lassen?
DAX fällt leicht ab: Virus-Sorgen und Gewinnmitnahmen belasten Europas Börsen
Goldpreis: Terminmarktprofis geht langsam die Luft aus

Heute im Fokus

Dow beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schließt leichter --Fed hält Leitzins stabil -- Zalando will mit Wandelanleihen 1 Mrd Euro erlösen -- Boeing mit Milliardenverlust -- Aphria, eBay, Visa im Fokus

Corona-Pandemie beschert Enel Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch im 1H. Spotify mit hohem Verlust. Volkswagen reicht in Spitzelaffäre Strafanzeige ein. Dürr traut sich wieder Prognose für 2020 zu. General Motors massiv in den roten Zahlen, aber weniger als befürchtet. Starbucks übertrifft trotz roter Zahlen die Erwartungen. General Electric trifft Einbruch im Triebwerksgeschäft massiv. Shopify profitiert von Corona-Krise.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie das Krisenmanagement der Bundesregierung bei der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
29.07.20
Dow beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schließt leichter --Fed hält Leitzins stabil -- Zalando will mit Wandelanleihen 1 Mrd Euro erlösen -- Boeing mit Milliardenverlust -- Aphria, eBay, Visa im Fokus
Sonstiges
04:07 Uhr
Ölpreis: Mit Öl-Zertifikaten ins schwarze Gold investieren
Immobilien
04:08 Uhr
Immobilienpreise in Großbritannien dürften weiter fallen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TUITUAG00
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Lufthansa AG823212
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.863186
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81