13.09.2018 18:00
Kx Technology Selected by Canadian Securities Administrators for Advanced Market Surveillance

Kx, a division of First Derivatives plc, announces that it has been selected by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) to build and manage a next generation market analytics platform designed to assess, investigate and explain potential market abuse cases. Kx will combine the power of the technologys existing suite of analytics with machine learning algorithms to deliver a Market Analysis Platform (MAP) that will improve insight and support market integrity.

MAP will be hosted and managed by Kx and will provide rapid and flexible data interrogation capabilities for the CSA. The multi-year contract extends Kxs market-leading presence for regulators seeking advanced technologies to ensure the integrity and security of their markets, with regulators across the globe relying on Kxs capabilities.

Brian Conlon, Chief Executive Officer of Kx commented: "Kx is a natural choice to assist CSA members in ensuring the integrity of its markets. We continue to win market share in surveillance, with banks, buy side firms, exchanges as well as regulators, with key drivers including the power and flexibility of our technology as well as our capabilities in areas such as AI and machine learning.

About Kx
Kx is a division of FD, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the worlds largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com. For general enquiries, write to info@kx.com.

