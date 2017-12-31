Kx Technology Selected by Canadian Securities Administrators for Advanced Market Surveillance

Kx, a division of First Derivatives plc, announces that it has been
selected by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) to build and
manage a next generation market analytics platform designed to assess,
investigate and explain potential market abuse cases. Kx will combine
the power of the technologys existing suite of analytics with machine
learning algorithms to deliver a Market Analysis Platform (MAP) that
will improve insight and support market integrity.
MAP will be hosted and managed by Kx and will provide rapid and flexible
data interrogation capabilities for the CSA. The multi-year contract
extends Kxs market-leading presence for regulators seeking advanced
technologies to ensure the integrity and security of their markets, with
regulators across the globe relying on Kxs capabilities.
Brian Conlon, Chief Executive Officer of Kx commented: "Kx is a
natural choice to assist CSA members in ensuring the integrity of its
markets. We continue to win market share in surveillance, with banks,
buy side firms, exchanges as well as regulators, with key drivers
including the power and flexibility of our technology as well as our
capabilities in areas such as AI and machine learning.
About Kx
Kx is a division of FD, a global technology
provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the worlds
largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy
institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series
database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing,
streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best
possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive
analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group
operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific,
including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people
worldwide.
