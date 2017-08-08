KYOCERA Introduces Irish Claddagh Ring Designed by Paul Costelloe, Using Hypoallergenic COBARION

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) today announced that it has
developed a hypoallergenic Claddagh ring with renowned Irish-born
designer Paul Costelloe. The jewelry utilizes COBARION, a new material
that rivals platinum in shine but which is much less likely to cause
metal allergies*. The product is now available to the Japanese market
and overseas sales are under consideration.
Dating back to the 17th century in Ireland, the traditional
Claddagh ring is given to represent love, loyalty and friendship. The
ring is now available in two types: the stylish thin AMATERUS and the
gorgeous bold WADADUMI. Both styles are unisex, making them ideal for
matching rings for friends or romantic relationships. A part of the
sales of this product will be donated to the recovery support of the
Great East Japan Earthquake.
"The COBARION Claddagh is a symbol of the deep and long friendship
between Ireland and Japan the joining of hands of Irish design and
Japanese technology. It is also a sign of the deep respect I have for
the city of Kamaishi ? where COBARION is developed ? Iwate Prefecture
and the Tohoku Region, and a remembrance to all that was lost in the
Tohoku Earthquake of March 2011, said Paul Costelloe. "I am very
excited to be working closely with Kyocera to make the COBARION Claddagh
a success for Kamaishi, for Japan, and for the world.
About COBARION
COBARION material is a type of Co-based alloy jointly developed by
Tohoku University, Iwate Prefecture, and Eiwa Co, LTD (Kamaishi City,
Iwate Prefecture). A collaboration of industry and university, the team
developed the new biologically friendly material by minimizing the
nickel content, typically a main cause of allergy, while maintaining a
brightness and sparkle that is equal to platinum. In addition, it
features four times higher toughness than silver so a COBARION ring is
virtually scratch-proof and will not easily discolor.
About the Claddagh Ring
The Claddagh ring is a traditional design that has been produced in
Ireland for a few hundred years and loved by many around the world. It
features two hands clasping a heart surmounted by a crown to depict love
(the heart), friendship (the hands), and loyalty (the crown). Depending
on which hand the ring is worn and the direction of the heart, the ring
can be worn to indicate a persons relationship status: single, in a
relationship, engaged or married.
About Paul Costelloe
The designer Paul
Costelloe was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1945 and established his
own brand "Paul Costelloe in 1979. A prominent fixture at Londons
Fashion Week for 30 years, Costelloe has designed for British Airways
and the Irish Olympic Team. He also served as Princess Dianas personal
designer for 16 years until her death.
* This product does not guarantee that it will not cause metal allergy
to any person. Reactions and severity of allergy-causing ions are
dependent on the individual.
About
KYOCERA
Kyocera
Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) (http://global.kyocera.com/),
the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in
1959 as a producer of fine
ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics). By combining these
engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other
technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of electronic
devices, semiconductor packages, printers, copiers, mobile phones, solar
power generating systems, cutting tools and industrial components.
During the year ended March 31, 2017, the companys consolidated net
sales totaled 1.42 trillion yen (approx. USD12.7 billion). Kyocera
appears on the "Top 100 Global Innovators list by Clarivate Analytics
and is ranked #522 on Forbes magazines 2017 "Global 2000 list of the
worlds largest publicly traded companies.
