Unsere Krypto-Ratgeber: So kaufen oder shorten Sie Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, IOTA oder Monero in nur 15 Minuten.
11.01.2018 14:07
KYOCERA Introduces Irish Claddagh Ring Designed by Paul Costelloe, Using Hypoallergenic COBARION

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) today announced that it has developed a hypoallergenic Claddagh ring with renowned Irish-born designer Paul Costelloe. The jewelry utilizes COBARION, a new material that rivals platinum in shine but which is much less likely to cause metal allergies*. The product is now available to the Japanese market and overseas sales are under consideration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005399/en/

Paul Costelloe Claddagh ring AMATERUS using COBARION (Photo: Business Wire)

Paul Costelloe Claddagh ring AMATERUS using COBARION (Photo: Business Wire)

Dating back to the 17th century in Ireland, the traditional Claddagh ring is given to represent love, loyalty and friendship. The ring is now available in two types: the stylish thin AMATERUS and the gorgeous bold WADADUMI. Both styles are unisex, making them ideal for matching rings for friends or romantic relationships. A part of the sales of this product will be donated to the recovery support of the Great East Japan Earthquake.

"The COBARION Claddagh is a symbol of the deep and long friendship between Ireland and Japan  the joining of hands of Irish design and Japanese technology. It is also a sign of the deep respect I have for the city of Kamaishi ? where COBARION is developed ? Iwate Prefecture and the Tohoku Region, and a remembrance to all that was lost in the Tohoku Earthquake of March 2011, said Paul Costelloe. "I am very excited to be working closely with Kyocera to make the COBARION Claddagh a success for Kamaishi, for Japan, and for the world.

About COBARION

COBARION material is a type of Co-based alloy jointly developed by Tohoku University, Iwate Prefecture, and Eiwa Co, LTD (Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture). A collaboration of industry and university, the team developed the new biologically friendly material by minimizing the nickel content, typically a main cause of allergy, while maintaining a brightness and sparkle that is equal to platinum. In addition, it features four times higher toughness than silver so a COBARION ring is virtually scratch-proof and will not easily discolor.

About the Claddagh Ring

The Claddagh ring is a traditional design that has been produced in Ireland for a few hundred years and loved by many around the world. It features two hands clasping a heart surmounted by a crown to depict love (the heart), friendship (the hands), and loyalty (the crown). Depending on which hand the ring is worn and the direction of the heart, the ring can be worn to indicate a persons relationship status: single, in a relationship, engaged or married.

About Paul Costelloe

The designer Paul Costelloe was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1945 and established his own brand "Paul Costelloe in 1979. A prominent fixture at Londons Fashion Week for 30 years, Costelloe has designed for British Airways and the Irish Olympic Team. He also served as Princess Dianas personal designer for 16 years until her death.

* This product does not guarantee that it will not cause metal allergy to any person. Reactions and severity of allergy-causing ions are dependent on the individual.

To see more images, please visit: https://global.kyocera.com/news/2018/0102_nfos.html

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) (http://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of electronic devices, semiconductor packages, printers, copiers, mobile phones, solar power generating systems, cutting tools and industrial components. During the year ended March 31, 2017, the companys consolidated net sales totaled 1.42 trillion yen (approx. USD12.7 billion). Kyocera appears on the "Top 100 Global Innovators list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #522 on Forbes magazines 2017 "Global 2000 list of the worlds largest publicly traded companies.

Inside

UBS: Commerzbank AG: Ausbruch bestätigt langfristigen Aufwärtstrend
China-Gerüchte treiben Goldpreis auf 4-Monatshoch
DZ BANK  DAX: Beginn der Januardelle?
Vontobel: Ölpreise weiter stabil, Goldpreis verbucht noch einmal Gewinne
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Euro, Anleihen, Öl  Spannungen nehmen zu
Schlechte Karten für Stock-Picker
HSBC: EUR/USD (Annually) - Der Faktor "Saisonalität"
ING Markets: DAX - Die Falschen werden nervös
