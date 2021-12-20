  • Suche
20.12.2021 19:00

KYOCERAs New "HAPTIVITY® i" Revolutionizes Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

KYOCERA Corporation (President and CEO: Hideo Tanimoto) today unveiled its HAPTIVITY® i human-machine interface (HMI) technology  a hybrid innovation combining its patented HAPTIVITY® touch technology with IMSETM, a patented 3D injection-molded structural electronics technology from TactoTek Oy (CEO: Jussi Harvela). The result lets designers create HMI solutions in a vast range of 3D shapes, with thinner form factors, fewer components, improved vibration resistance, and significantly reduced weight. Additionally, because they are fully integrated and seamless, HAPTIVITY® i solutions offer an interface that is reliable, durable, protected from debris and moisture, and easy to clean.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005020/en/

HAPTIVITY® i Configuration Images (Graphic: Business Wire)

HAPTIVITY® i Configuration Images (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technology Background

Kyoceras original HAPTIVITY® technology employs piezoelectric elements, a vibration amplification mechanism, a control circuit, and proprietary software to transmit vibration through a panel or display surface when touched and pressed. Biomechanically engineered vibration waveforms can replicate real tactile sensations by stimulating neural mechanoreceptors in the users fingertip  allowing the user to "feel physical buttons, for example, and press them, on a panel where no physical buttons exist.

TactoTeks IMSETM technology integrates printed electronic circuitry and electronic components within 3D injection-molded plastics, providing structure, electronic functions, and cosmetics in one seamless, single-piece, smart surface. Integrated functions commonly include capacitive touch sensing, illumination, and wireless connectivity. Compared to traditional electronics, IMSETM reduces part-wall thickness up to 95%, diminishing plastics use and component weight up to 80%, and producing 34% less CO2 emissions "cradle to gate (from raw material extraction to ready-made products).

The combination promises unprecedented design flexibility and seamless user interfaces. Also, by eliminating wasteful production material and assembly requirements, HAPTIVITY® i will help realize eco-friendly HMI solutions for applications demanding high performance, such as vibration-proof structures for automotive controls and easy-to-clean interfaces for consumer products and smart home systems.

HAPTIVITY® i Features

1. Thin, seamless 3D design enables new HMI devices

Integrating Kyoceras unique HAPTIVITY® technology into a form factor thinned with IMSE technology creates an alternative to conventional mechanical buttons or a flat touch-panel, resulting in a seamless 3D design that dramatically enhances the user experience.

2. Combining HAPTIVITY® and IMSETM reduces components and labor

Conventional HMI technology involves a complex bill of materials that must be procured from multiple suppliers and assembled. In contrast, HAPTIVITY® i will offer designers the potential to integrate decorative elements, lighting, touch switches, pressure sensors, tactile actuators and other components into a single module, greatly reducing procurement, assembly and labor requirements.

Kyocera will continue to develop modules equipped with HAPTIVITY® i, integrated with a wide range of other Kyocera products and technologies to advance cutting-edge HMI applications. For more information on how HAPTIVITY® i technology can support your HMI requirements, please contact Kyocera at webmaster.pressgl@kyocera.jp.

About KYOCERA
Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2021, the companys consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.5 trillion yen (approx. US$13.8 billion). Kyocera is ranked #603 on Forbes magazines 2021 "Global 2000 list of the worlds largest publicly traded companies, and has appeared on The Wall Street Journals list of "The Worlds 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies.

© 2021 Kyocera Corporation. HAPTIVITY® is a trademark of Kyocera Corporation. IMSETM is a trademark of TactoTek Oy.

