23.10.2019 10:58
Kyodai Offers Money Transfers Around the World with Western Union

KYODAI Remittance, a service of Unidos Co., Ltd., one of the oldest remittance companies in Japan, today announced that its customers can send global money transfers for payout at the global network of Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments.

Customers can now send money from Japan via Kyodais multi-channel remittance services and choose to pay-out into billions of bank accounts in more than 100 countries, millions of wallets in a dozen countries or to Western Unions retail network across 200 countries and territories.

Kyodai offers customers multiple channels to send money subsequent to registering with a Kyodai Remittance Card. They have the choice to send from 19 Kyodai physical locations, via 30,000 Japan Post ATMs or via online banking portals of Japans banking network.

"Our multi-channel money transfer options enable our customers to send money from our retail network, Japan Posts national ATM network or Japans national banking network. Today, we have paved the way for our customers to send money to the world from nearly every town in Japan said Yuichiro Kimoto, CEO, Unidos

"We are excited to collaborate with Kyodai. This service is a unique integration of our strengths as we continue to drive breakthrough connections by enabling national enterprises to scale their business offerings worldwide, leveraging our cross-border platform and global network.

"We are enabling individuals and other businesses to move easily between the digital and physical worlds of money, using the combination of our iconic retail and fast-growing digital bank and wallet payout network, said Sohini Rajola, Head of Network, Middle East and Asia Pacific, Western Union.

Western Union has opened its cross-border platform to power other brands to move money and enable international cross-border payments in minutes by leveraging its core cross-border assets  including global settlement capabilities, compliance, operations, network, and technology systems.

Japan is increasingly promoting temporary foreign labour immigration. According to the World Bank, Japan has a new policy to admit 345,000 foreign workers over a period of five years, underscoring the importance of effective money transfer services in the country.

Unidos provides customer support in 22 languages.

CUSTOMER GUIDANCE
Prior to the first use of the service, customers are required to register with their valid identification documents. Customers may choose to register and verify in-store, via mail, online or using the Kyodai remittance app (available in Apple store or Google play). Once the registration is done, customers will receive a Kyodai Remittance Card. Customers can send money in the following ways:

  • Customer walks into a physical Kyodai location and sends money from location.
  • Customer goes to a Japan Post ATM, inserts the Kyodai Remittance Card and deposits the money he wants to send.
  • Customer through any bank ATM or via online banking, transfers money from their account to Kyodais account. Customer then needs to call Kyodais contact center and specify the details of the transaction and the receiver and Kyodai will process the transaction.

About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in more than 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Unidos
Kyodai Remittance is the brand name of Unidos. Co, Ltd. Unidos was established in 2000 to support home money transfer for the Peruvian community in Japan. Under the Funds Settlement Act in 2010, Unidos was registered as a money transfer company (Registration: Money Transfer Agent Kanto Regional Financial Bureau 00004) and started the service "KYODAI REMITTANCE" for all nationalities in Japan to all destinations in the world.

Since then, Unidos has provided a fast and safe remittance service to customers built around confidence, respect, know-how and experience. Unidos' greatly diversified international staff communicate directly to each community in its own language and demonstrate a key understanding of differing cultures.

The company's headquarters are in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan. A face-to-face remittance service is provided in 18 locations in Japan so far.

